NORMAN, Okla. — Taylor Robertson probably couldn't have drawn up this special evening much more perfectly. In true T. Rob. form, she cashed four more 3's on her way to 18 points, knocked down all six of her free throw tries to go along with three assists and three rebounds, and the Sooners surpassed the 100-point mark for the first time ever in Big 12 play in a 101-78 victory over TCU.

NORMAN, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO