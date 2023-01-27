ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Alabama Bounces Back In Record Fashion, 101-44 Over Vanderbilt

You wanted bounce-back? How about a Superball dropped from a tall building?. Alabama returned to Coleman Coliseum and to Southeastern Conference play Tuesday and as bad as last week’s loss had been to Oklahoma (93-69), it was washed out in record fashion as the Crimson Tide cruised to a 101-44 win over Vanderbilt.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over Vanderbilt

No. 4 Alabama bounced back in a big way by defeating Vanderbilt, 101-44, on Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide responded after losing to Oklahoma over the weekend and recorded its largest margin of victory over an SEC opponent in school history. It also marked the team’s 11th home win of the season, improving to 11-0 and 19-3 (9-0 SEC) overall.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Sooners the unanimous No. 1 in Coaches Poll

NORMAN, Okla. — The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll was announced Tuesday morning, and Oklahoma is the unanimous No. 1 team. Oklahoma's No. 1 spot in the NFCA poll marks the fourth time it enters a season in that position (2017, '18, ’22, ’23 are the others) and the third time it's been the unanimous choice in the Coaches Poll, joining the '17 and '22 squads. Including this one, the Sooners have now been the top-ranked team for 30 consecutive polls dating back to March 2, 2021.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Sooners celebrate the new 3-point GOAT, Taylor Robertson after lopsided victory over TCU

NORMAN, Okla. — Taylor Robertson probably couldn't have drawn up this special evening much more perfectly. In true T. Rob. form, she cashed four more 3's on her way to 18 points, knocked down all six of her free throw tries to go along with three assists and three rebounds, and the Sooners surpassed the 100-point mark for the first time ever in Big 12 play in a 101-78 victory over TCU.
NORMAN, OK
