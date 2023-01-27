Read full article on original website
FX Veteran Fred Scala Joins Direct Trading Technologies as B2B Sales MD
Fred Scala, a well-known executive in the forex trading industry, has joined brokerage Direct Trading Technologies as a Managing Director and is in charge of business-to-business (B2B ) sales. Fred Scala Joins Direct Trading Technologies. Direct Trading Technologies offers online brokerage services, including trading with currencies, contracts for differences (CFDs),...
CMC Invest Aims Q1 2023 Launch in Singapore
London-listed CMC Markets (LON: CMC) announced on Tuesday that its services in Singapore, under the entity CMC Markets Singapore Invest, are expected for a soft launch by the end of the first quarter of 2023. CMC Markets Singapore Invest to Launch Services in Q1. The decision to invest came after...
Clearsky Network Relaunches Marketplace after Almost 2 Years
Clearsky Network, a provider of electronic business solutions, has relaunched the Clearsky Network Marketplace which connects businesses and investors across various markets, including the forex and brokerage industry, for transactional and investment purposes. The Marketplace, which seeks to “enable efficient and approachable ways for doing and expanding businesses and deal-making...
Titan FX Launches New Social Trading App
Titan FX wants to help its traders better connect with peers and easily copy expert traders using a new mobile app custom-built in partnership with Pelican Trading. Called Copy Social, the app allows users to chat with fellow traders, follow experienced mentors, showcase their performance, and share insights with others from across the globe, in 17 languages no less.
iS Prime Co-Founders Sitlani and Brewer Depart Business after 8 Years
Raj Sitlani and Jonathan Brewer, the Co-Founders of iS Prime, an institutional provider of multi-asset brokerage and execution services, have decided to say goodbye to the business after eight years. The decision comes two weeks after ISAM Capital Markets rebranded to iSAM Securities to position itself as a high-level institutional...
The Year of the Rabbit Marks Renewed Focus for Finalto Asia
The start of a New Year is a time for reflection, and as we celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, we look back on the previous 12 months. We chatted with CEO of Finalto Asia Alex MacKinnon, Head of Institutional Sales Alex Yap, and Chief Market Analyst Neil Wilson to get their views on the past year and what we can expect from Finalto Asia in 2023.
Capital Wallet Wins “Most Outstanding Innovator in Crypto Payments” at UF AWARDS MEA 2023
Leading crypto platform,Capital Wallet won the award for the Most Outstanding Innovator in Crypto Payments in the MEA (Middle East and Africa) region, at the UF Awards ceremony following iFX EXPO Dubai 2023. The UF AWARDS MEA 2023 ceremony took place at the Orange Feels Bar of Hotel Indigo Dubai...
BUX to Offer ETF Savings Plan in Europe with BlackRock
BUX, a financial technology company and neobroker, has teamed up with BlackRock, a major investment provider, to launch an ETF (exchange-traded fund) savings plan in Europe. The offering provides European consumers with a simple way to invest in a diversified portfolio of ETFs managed by iShares, a subsidiary of BlackRock.
eToro Introduces AI-Powered Porfolio that Targets High-Growth US Firms
EToro, an Israel-based social trading network, has introduced a new smart portfolio that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide retail investors’ exposure to the stocks of 12 high-growth United States companies. The portfolio is tagged 'InvestorAI-US'. In a statement released on Tuesday, eToro disclosed that it launched the portfolio...
Horizon Updates Its Extend Platform, Focuses on Trading-as-a-Service Offering
Horizon Software, an algorithmic and electronic trading technology solution provider, has announced an update to its cross-asset electronic platform Horizon Extend. This year, the company wants to focus on developing its agency and principal trading solutions. Horizon Extend with New Module Updates. Horizon Extend allows clients to customize pricing modules...
PayRetailers Appoints Philippe Laranjeiro as New Chief Commercial Officer
PayRetailers, LATAM’s leading all-in-one payment technology provider, has announced the appointment of Philippe Laranjeiro as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He will report to CEO Juan Pablo Jutgla, overseeing the company's commercial operations, supporting rapid growth and increasing market share – while accelerating service optimization. Fintech growth leadership. Laranjeiro...
Fxview Crowned “Best ECN/STP Broker” at UF AWARDS MEA 2023
Fxview, a leading multi-asset global brokerage headquartered in Cyprus, just won the “Best ECN/STP Broker” award this year at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023!. One of the most coveted awards in the finance and fintech industry, the UF Awards followed iFX EXPO Dubai, on January 18, 2023, at the Orange Feels Bar of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. The esteemed audience applauded the best B2B and B2C brands in the Middle East and Africa region.
Eightcap Replaces Joel Murphy with Alex Howard as CEO
Eightcap, a forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker, has onboarded Alex Howard as the new Chief Executive Officer. He has replaced Joel Murphy, who has now taken up the part-time role of Non-Executive Chairman at the broker. Alex Howard Becomes Eightcap CEO. "New year, new continent – Excited to...
Ripple Promotes Monica Long as President
Ripple has promoted its long-time employee Monica Long as its new President. She has been working with the blockchain -based payments company for the last ten years. The promotion came when the blockchain company expanded in liquidity, settlement, and custody areas. Ripple Elevates Monica Long. "From the moment I first...
Regulators Slapped Industry with Record Fines in 2022, SEC in the Lead
2022 saw an unprecedented surge in fines issued by global financial services regulators, according to SteelEye's Fine Tracker. Its newest report analyzed financial penalties imposed by five key regulators showing that the overall amount of fines exceeded $7 billion. SteelEye's inaugural Fine Tracker analyzed financial penalties issued by the US...
Rob Harding to Leave De La Rue for PayPoint as CFO
PayPoint (LON: PAY), a London-headquartered retail payments provider, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Rob Harding as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director. He will join the company “later this summer,” and replace Alan Dale, who is retiring later this year. Harding to Replace Dale as Paypoint...
OneCoin Founder Ruja Ignatova Is Back after 5 Years in Hiding
Ruja Ignatova, the Founder and mastermind behind the OneCoin crypto fraud, allegedly resurfaced after vanishing for more than five years. Last week's property listing in central London exposed a 42-year-old German citizen of Bulgarian origin. Ruja Ignatova, the OneCoine Founder, Leaves a Trace. According to information first reported by iNews,...
UBS Posts Net Profit of $7.6 Billion in 2022
UBS, a Swiss global investment bank, posted a net profit of US$7.6 billion in 2022 despite the “difficult macroeconomic and geopolitical environment.” Additionally, the Swiss financial services company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of US$9.6 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.25 during the past year.
Highlights from iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 – Throwback to the Largest MENA Fintech Gathering
IFX EXPO Dubai 2023 was a resounding success in the financial and fintech space, attracting over 3500 attendees and over 120 industry-leading brands. Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 16th to the 18th of January 2023, the event featured over 100 speakers and provided a platform for networking and learning from industry leaders. With an impressive list of sponsors and exhibitors, the event covered a wide range of services and products and provided valuable insights into the industry.
6 Consensus Mechanisms You Need to Know
Understanding what consensus mechanism are and what they do can be a difficult task for those not in touch with blockchain technology. However, as you get involved with specific coins, you will certainly need to understand how things operate behind the scenes and how proof of work, proof of stake, and many other mechanisms work, so let’s get to it!
