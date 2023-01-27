ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera Still Together? Their Current Relationship Status

By Kayla Aldecoa
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKxnT_0kTt22wd00

90 Day Fiancé fans will watch as Kris Foster and fiancée Jeymi Noguera’s relationship unfolds during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. But are Kris and Jeymi still together? Keep reading for everything we know about their current relationship status.

Who Are 90 Day Fiance’s Kris and Jeymi?

The international couple was first introduced to TLC viewers amid season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, premiering on Sunday, January 29.

“I’m 40 going on 20, because that’s how I feel,” Kris said during a confessional. “And I look like it too.”

The Alabama native has been married twice and has two grown children, daughter Starr and son Dayne.

“I never was happy,” she confessed, adding that she saw a “crazy ad” online for an international dating website. “I have a soulmate from it. She just so happens to be a woman.”

After meeting online and establishing a virtual relationship, the pair met in person for the first time in Jeymi’s home country of Colombia as Kris prepares to uproot her life in the United States for a move south.

“I’ve waited 40 years to be openly in a relationship with a female,” Kris said while packing for her big move. “I don’t want to wait any longer. So, I have decided to move to Bogotá.”

Do 90 Day Fiance’s Kris and Jeymi Get Married?

Just days after meeting in person for the first time, the couple is supposed to be married.

“We both wanted to get married as soon as possible, and this was the first date the venue had,” Kris explained, noting that they agreed to the nuptials before meeting in person for the first time.

The reality star continued, “I’m not nervous at all about doing what everybody else thinks is crazy.”

Despite her children being hesitant about her decision to move to another country, Kris explained, “I got pregnant at 16. The very first time I had an intimate relationship. I’ve lived for my children, but now it’s time for me to have my own life.”

It’s unclear if Kris and Jeymi made it down the aisle, but Kris remained confident in her decision to marry Jeymi.

“I’m just a woman who waited way too long to be brave enough to stand up for herself and live her life the way she wanted,” her Instagram bio reads. “Now I’m finally free!!!”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Kris and Jeymi Still Together?

While it’s unclear if the couple officially tied the knot, Jeymi and Kris are seemingly still going strong.

According to Jeymi’s unverified Facebook profile, she is “in a relationship.” Although her relationship status does not specify whom is in a relationship with, the TLC personalities both follow each other on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Who is Jamal dating from 90 Day Fiance and what’s the age difference?

Jamal revealed he’s dating someone on 90 Day Fiance. As a result of the big shocker, viewers are wondering whether they’re still together and how old he is in comparison to his new girlfriend. A month ago, Kim Menzies’ son Jamal walked in as one of the cast’s...
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton Hits the Gym, Gets Mad Props from Brand New Husband

New, and seemingly improved, Tammy Slaton. The 1,000-Lb Sisters star appears to be more dedicated than ever before to improving both her physique and, as a result, her overall health these days… as most recently evidenced by the photo below. It was snapped by husband Caleb Willingham. “My ANGEL...
OHIO STATE
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy