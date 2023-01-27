(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A dayslong winter storm warning in Texas is already disrupting travel plans and closing schools, but state officials say the power grid is holding up. “Driving conditions are extremely dangerous right now in many parts of the state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday morning, warning of icy bridges and black ice. “Anybody who needs to be out driving needs to be very cautious of the conditions because your eye may not be able to perceive the hazard that’s in front of you.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO