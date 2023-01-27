ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KWTX

Central Texas H-E-Bs to close at 7 p.m.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to the ongoing weather, H-E-B stores across Central Texas will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The stores will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. To learn more, CLICK HERE.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Debris scattered across Central Texas as ice weighs down limbs

(KWTX) - With every winter storm comes the dangers of debris, and across Central Texas we have seen trees come crashing down. The fallen trees range from small branches snapping off to full trees being uprooted and toppling to the ground. It is being seen from McLennan to Bell county...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Central Texas H-E-B locations to open two hours later due to icy weather

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to the ongoing weather, H-E-B stores across Central Texas will open two hours later than the normal 6 a.m. The store locations opening at 8 a.m. Feb. 1 include:. Belton. Copperas Cove. Gatesville. Harker Heights. Killeen (all stores) Marlin. Mexia. Temple (all stores) Waco (all...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Hundreds of thousands without power in Texas as winter storm continues

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - More than a quarter-million businesses and households in Central and East Texas did not have power Wednesday morning as a winter storm persisted, immobilizing portions of the state with slick roadways and freezing temperatures. Approximately 258,411 customers, out of about 12.7 million tracked, did not have...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Governor: Texas power grid expected to meet demand amid winter storm

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A dayslong winter storm warning in Texas is already disrupting travel plans and closing schools, but state officials say the power grid is holding up. “Driving conditions are extremely dangerous right now in many parts of the state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday morning, warning of icy bridges and black ice. “Anybody who needs to be out driving needs to be very cautious of the conditions because your eye may not be able to perceive the hazard that’s in front of you.”
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Central Texas warming shelters open during winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of warming shelters open to the public during this winter storm. Fairview Community Church, located at 1202 Veterans Avenue, has opened a 24-hour warming center and soup kitchen. Gatesville. The Hidden Gem Family Center, located at 115 7th St. is open for...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Inmate executed for fatally shooting Dallas officer in 2007

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas on Wednesday executed an inmate convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Icy bridge causes five vehicle crash in Falls County

REAGAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overnight accident involving five vehicles Tuesday evening. Deputies reported around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 31 of the accident on Highway 6 and FM 46 in Reagan. Due to the iciness of the bridge , three vehicles hit the...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
NAVASOTA, TX
KWTX

Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays

(KWTX WEATHER) - Central Texas is gearing up for a major winter storm. Instead of seeing a combination of frigid temperatures, sleet, snow, and freezing rain like in 2021 or sleet in 2022, this year’s winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain. A widespread and potentially significant icing could be on the way.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

