Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Central Texas H-E-Bs to close at 7 p.m.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to the ongoing weather, H-E-B stores across Central Texas will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The stores will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. To learn more, CLICK HERE.
KWTX
Debris scattered across Central Texas as ice weighs down limbs
(KWTX) - With every winter storm comes the dangers of debris, and across Central Texas we have seen trees come crashing down. The fallen trees range from small branches snapping off to full trees being uprooted and toppling to the ground. It is being seen from McLennan to Bell county...
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texas customers are without power, heading into another freezing night
Bell & Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texans are going into the night without power after losing it, Wednesday morning. Customers in Bell and Falls County made it two days into freezing temperatures before losing power. As of Wednesday afternoon, the outages include 5,000 customers in Bell County...
KWTX
Central Texas H-E-B locations to open two hours later due to icy weather
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to the ongoing weather, H-E-B stores across Central Texas will open two hours later than the normal 6 a.m. The store locations opening at 8 a.m. Feb. 1 include:. Belton. Copperas Cove. Gatesville. Harker Heights. Killeen (all stores) Marlin. Mexia. Temple (all stores) Waco (all...
KWTX
Hundreds of thousands without power in Texas as winter storm continues
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - More than a quarter-million businesses and households in Central and East Texas did not have power Wednesday morning as a winter storm persisted, immobilizing portions of the state with slick roadways and freezing temperatures. Approximately 258,411 customers, out of about 12.7 million tracked, did not have...
KWTX
City of Marlin learned from experience, offered water resources during latest winter storm
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Marlin is relieved to still have water during the winter storm. City manager, Cedric Davis, said Marlin’s water is flowing smoothly. “It’s like winter storm Uri all over. So, hopefully, everyone around the state can stay warm,” said Davis.
KWTX
Downed tree blocking part of FM 979 near golf course in Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers are being asked to avoid FM 979 near the golf course north of Franklin in Robertson County. A tree is blocking the road Wednesday morning. The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid alternate routes while crews clear the scene.
KWTX
Governor: Texas power grid expected to meet demand amid winter storm
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A dayslong winter storm warning in Texas is already disrupting travel plans and closing schools, but state officials say the power grid is holding up. “Driving conditions are extremely dangerous right now in many parts of the state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday morning, warning of icy bridges and black ice. “Anybody who needs to be out driving needs to be very cautious of the conditions because your eye may not be able to perceive the hazard that’s in front of you.”
KWTX
Central Texas warming shelters open during winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of warming shelters open to the public during this winter storm. Fairview Community Church, located at 1202 Veterans Avenue, has opened a 24-hour warming center and soup kitchen. Gatesville. The Hidden Gem Family Center, located at 115 7th St. is open for...
KWTX
Inmate executed for fatally shooting Dallas officer in 2007
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas on Wednesday executed an inmate convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.
KWTX
Icy bridge causes five vehicle crash in Falls County
REAGAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overnight accident involving five vehicles Tuesday evening. Deputies reported around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 31 of the accident on Highway 6 and FM 46 in Reagan. Due to the iciness of the bridge , three vehicles hit the...
KWTX
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
KWTX
Dangerous travel expected as multiple rounds of freezing rain move through Central Texas
Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect until Noon Wednesday, February 1st as multiple rounds of freezing rain and/or sleet move through Central Texas into the middle of the week. For more information on this week’s winter storm: click here for everything you need to know. Coverage of wintry...
KWTX
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
(KWTX WEATHER) - Central Texas is gearing up for a major winter storm. Instead of seeing a combination of frigid temperatures, sleet, snow, and freezing rain like in 2021 or sleet in 2022, this year’s winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain. A widespread and potentially significant icing could be on the way.
KWTX
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
Comments / 0