Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Related
oaklandside.org
Their East Oakland homes flooded a month ago. They still can’t return
One month after a flood displaced hundreds of residents from their East Oakland homes, they still have no idea when they’ll be able to return. Storms deluged the parking garage at the Coliseum Connections property on 71st Avenue with several feet of water, submerging cars and forcing residents to evacuate on New Year’s Day. Most residents were relocated to a nearby hotel.
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated Cities
Concord looks diverse, but it is not well-integrated, with a black population that makes up less than 3% of the demographics in town and a Latinx population that is confined to one lower-income neighborhood.
oaklandside.org
Listen: An Oakland pastor and a funeral assistant reflect on a difficult year
Death is a spontaneous occurrence, and that means the work of helping people cope in the aftermath of losing a loved one is, too. Sylvester Rutledge, the head pastor at North Oakland Missionary Baptist Church on 32nd Street, is used to working long, odd hours throughout the week. So is his friend, Todd Walker, a funeral assistant. The two met years ago while Walker oversaw a viewing ceremony at Rutledge’s church, and have continued to work together since.
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive reported home sales in Oakland the week of Jan. 23
A house in Oakland that sold for $3.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Oakland in the past week. In total, 19 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.5 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $782.
sanjoseinside.com
Work-from-home Patterns Continue Post Pandemic, Threatening BART Deficits
Former commuters who continue to work from home continue to impact the numbers of riders on public transit, especially Bay Area Rapid Transit. Barring an unexpected, sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, according to regional transit officials.
Girl struck by possible stray bullet near Vallejo HS
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A girl was shot outside Vallejo High School on Tuesday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The victim was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police believe the shooting was between two moving vehicles. VPD said it appears to be a stray round that struck […]
oaklandside.org
Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle
Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
oaklandca.gov
Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan Unanimously Chosen Today as Chair of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority Board
Oakland, Ca -- Today, January 27, 2023, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority (OACCA) Board voted unanimously to appoint Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan as Chair of the Board. The OACCA Board was established by the City of Oakland and the County of Alameda to finance improvements to the Coliseum Complex and...
San Francisco restaurant worker fired after denying police pizza
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pizza restaurant worker was fired after several hungry San Francisco Police Department officers were denied service and told that they were “not welcome.” The pizza incident happened over the weekend, when emotions were high across the nation from a police beating video released by Memphis, Tennessee officials. Hundreds of marchers […]
oaklandside.org
District Attorney Price to reopen 8 police killings for possible criminal prosecution
Alameda County police officers and sheriff’s deputies who killed eight individuals while on duty in past incidents could newly face murder, manslaughter, or other criminal charges, according to a press release issued by District Attorney Pamela Price today. “I promised accountability,” said Price, who campaigned on a platform of...
Federal oversight of Oakland Police Department questioned
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A former Oakland city leader is questioning the role of the federal monitor overseeing the Oakland Police Department. A representative of a group committed to holding police accountable for their actions takes a different view. This comes in the wake of Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong being placed on-leave as part […]
KRON4
Citizen App: Oakland protest after Tyre Nichols' death
Citizen App: Oakland protest after Tyre Nichols’ …. Man who disarmed Monterey Park gunman honored in …. 26-year-old Brandon Tsay was honored on Sunday in Alhambra for his heroic actions, disarming the gunman who left 11 people dead and nine others wounded in Monterey Park. He was awarded a...
NBC Bay Area
Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims
After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
VIDEO: Man has car broken into while sitting inside in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco man said he had his car broken into while he was sitting inside of it in Oakland. Oakland police are investigating this case and said they were surprised to hear it. Tyson Wrensch was parked in a parking lot on 98th Avenue between Airport Access Road and Empire […]
East Bay homeless advocate suddenly faced with eviction, living out of her car
SAN PABLO -- One person who is facing a cold night on the streets Monday evening is a San Pablo woman who has dedicated her life to helping the homeless who recently learned she was being evicted.Sharon Alexander spends most weekends feeding the homeless in West Oakland, helping the nonprofit organization Arthur Jean Safe Place provide food and emergency shelter to community members. But now she is facing a reality she never imagined. She recently learned she would become homeless herself at end of the month after the city of San Pablo deemed her housing substandard and...
oaklandside.org
These nifty tops, totes and hats are a stylish way to boost Oakland Chinatown businesses
The rise in restaurant merch popularity, which started long before the pandemic but gained traction over the last few years as a way to help support local businesses while looking cute, is here to stay. From Delirama’s skating pickle ts to the Egg Pals x Molly’s Refresher shirt to this delightfully dissonant LA-based Anti Social Social Club and Jollibee collaboration, it’s a choice way of standing out while aligning one’s identity with one’s favorite go-to spot. Plus, it’s a delicious way to escape Patagonia’s stranglehold of aggressively boring functionality. The best – and most recent – looks come from Cut Fruit Collective, whose new merchandise tips its hat to Oakland’s Chinatown.
Bay Area bridge toll increases finally approved at end of long litigation
A pot of $545 million destined for new projects in the Bay Area may soon be released from escrow after litigation over a 2018 ballot measure on bridge toll increases finally comes to an end. The California Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25, let stand a decision from the state...
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in Oakland
The chicken is uniquely prepared to be the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable making it the star of the brand. Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fast fast-growing restaurant brand backed by rapper Drake and actor Samuel L. Jackson brings their delectable food to, Oakland. The brand’s newest location is spacious with comfortable seating designed to give guests guaranteed comfort while watching the busy traffic. Since its opening, customers are swarming the place for a taste of Dave’s sliders topped with sweet kale slaw, crisp pickle chips, and the star chicken.
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?
Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Reported on Interstate 80 and SR-13 in Oakland
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-80 in Oakland on the morning of Friday, January 27, 2023. The traffic collision was said to have occurred shortly after 9:50 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80 at the southbound State Route 13 connector. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash...
Comments / 1