The rise in restaurant merch popularity, which started long before the pandemic but gained traction over the last few years as a way to help support local businesses while looking cute, is here to stay. From Delirama’s skating pickle ts to the Egg Pals x Molly’s Refresher shirt to this delightfully dissonant LA-based Anti Social Social Club and Jollibee collaboration, it’s a choice way of standing out while aligning one’s identity with one’s favorite go-to spot. Plus, it’s a delicious way to escape Patagonia’s stranglehold of aggressively boring functionality. The best – and most recent – looks come from Cut Fruit Collective, whose new merchandise tips its hat to Oakland’s Chinatown.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO