Appleton, WI

wearegreenbay.com

ThedaStar flight nurse retires after 36 years

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the original members of the ThedaStar flight nurse program is retiring at 36 years. Before joining the program, Mark Coenen was an ER and ICU nurse at ThedaCare. He did not have any experience flying an aircraft when he joined ThedaStar, but he was excited to take care of patients in a different way.
NEENAH, WI
WFRV Local 5

Safety reminders when the temperatures plummet in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Frigid winter weather is back in Northeast Wisconsin. Since it will stay around for a while local experts want to provide tips to Wisconsinites on how to stay safe and warm if they must go outside over the next few days. “Even though we’re Wisconsinites and we’re tough even we can be […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Prosecutors: GPS ankle monitor put Sotka at scene of Green Bay murders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A criminal complaint identifies a person of interest in the killings of two women in Green Bay as Richard W. Sotka, 48. Action 2 News obtained court documents filed Monday regarding charges of criminal damage to property and bail jumping against Sotka in Brown County. The documents state that police “gained information” that Sotka was a person of interest in Sunday’s double homicide at a duplex in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County man collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An Allouez man, along with his classic car club Garage Sessions, is collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald house. Dave Kuik coordinates the tab collection for Green Bay and neighboring areas, including Allouez, De Pere, Howard, and Ashwaubenon. Kuik and his friends in Garage...
ALLOUEZ, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor

(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Light snow continues south

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Expect light snow showers to continue from the Green Bay area and south all night long and into early tomorrow morning. We will total about a trace-.5 inch from Green Bay to Appleton, about 2-2.5 inches stretching from Lake Winnebago to Manitowoc, and south of Oshkosh will total around 4 inches.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
GREEN BAY, WI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-31-23 waupun prison riot anniversary

This week marks the 40th anniversary of a riot at the Waupun state prison. Inmates took 15 hostages, set desks on fire, broke windows in the prison school, and ransacked the dormitory building. About six hours after the takeover began an assault team of 200 riot-clad officers stormed one of the buildings, bringing the disturbance to an end without any injuries. Mayor Rohn Bishop says while being a corrections officer can be challenging and dangerous it can also be a very rewarding job. Bishop says the anniversary is an occasion to reflect on the difficult work correctional officers have and to thank them for their service of keeping the community safe.
WAUPUN, WI

