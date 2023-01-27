Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
ThedaStar flight nurse retires after 36 years
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the original members of the ThedaStar flight nurse program is retiring at 36 years. Before joining the program, Mark Coenen was an ER and ICU nurse at ThedaCare. He did not have any experience flying an aircraft when he joined ThedaStar, but he was excited to take care of patients in a different way.
NBC26
Construction begins for East Branch library expansion in Brown County
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Some have said that a library is the heart of a community; with the ability to transport people into a whole new world through books. Well, a library that has been serving its community for well over 30 years is not on to a new adventure of its own.
Safety reminders when the temperatures plummet in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Frigid winter weather is back in Northeast Wisconsin. Since it will stay around for a while local experts want to provide tips to Wisconsinites on how to stay safe and warm if they must go outside over the next few days. “Even though we’re Wisconsinites and we’re tough even we can be […]
WBAY Green Bay
Prosecutors: GPS ankle monitor put Sotka at scene of Green Bay murders
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A criminal complaint identifies a person of interest in the killings of two women in Green Bay as Richard W. Sotka, 48. Action 2 News obtained court documents filed Monday regarding charges of criminal damage to property and bail jumping against Sotka in Brown County. The documents state that police “gained information” that Sotka was a person of interest in Sunday’s double homicide at a duplex in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane in Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County man collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An Allouez man, along with his classic car club Garage Sessions, is collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald house. Dave Kuik coordinates the tab collection for Green Bay and neighboring areas, including Allouez, De Pere, Howard, and Ashwaubenon. Kuik and his friends in Garage...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
wearegreenbay.com
Light snow continues south
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Expect light snow showers to continue from the Green Bay area and south all night long and into early tomorrow morning. We will total about a trace-.5 inch from Green Bay to Appleton, about 2-2.5 inches stretching from Lake Winnebago to Manitowoc, and south of Oshkosh will total around 4 inches.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
wearegreenbay.com
Vinland Still & Grill no more, owners rebranding to BAGO Bar & Grill
VINLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Sometimes, a fresh start can be revolutionary for a business, and that may stand true in one Winnebago County restaurant. The Vinland Still & Grill is no more as owners Katie Samuelson and Hank Klundt have decided to switch things up and rebrand to the BAGO Bar & Grill.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
Arkansas police arrest suspect in Green Bay double homicide
The Green Bay Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths that occurred on Elkay Lane on the city's east side.
UPMATTERS
Two dead in Wisconsin home, police launch investigation into ‘suspicious deaths’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are investigating the ‘suspicious deaths’ of two people found dead in a home in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. on January 29, where they found two people dead inside the home.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
wearegreenbay.com
Home a total loss following fire & collapse in Kaukauna, estimated damage of over $400K
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A home in Kaukauna is now considered a ‘total loss’ following a fire that caused more than $400,000 in damages and its structure to collapse. According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, crews responded to the residence on Woodhaven Lane at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.
radioplusinfo.com
1-31-23 waupun prison riot anniversary
This week marks the 40th anniversary of a riot at the Waupun state prison. Inmates took 15 hostages, set desks on fire, broke windows in the prison school, and ransacked the dormitory building. About six hours after the takeover began an assault team of 200 riot-clad officers stormed one of the buildings, bringing the disturbance to an end without any injuries. Mayor Rohn Bishop says while being a corrections officer can be challenging and dangerous it can also be a very rewarding job. Bishop says the anniversary is an occasion to reflect on the difficult work correctional officers have and to thank them for their service of keeping the community safe.
