WWAY NewsChannel 3
Free HIV, STD testing being offered Wednesday in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two events are being held Wednesday in New Hanover County for those looking for HIV and STD testing. Testing is free and will be offered at separate locations. The first location will be at the NHC Senior Resource Center along College Road from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Elizabethtown experiencing technical difficulties, advises residents
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday night, The Town of Elizabethtown sent out an advisory to the community regarding technical difficulties. The advisory stated that their computer system is experiencing difficulties that disable the town’s ability to process administrative actions until the problem is resolved. This is affecting all...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Several Cape Fear stores fined for overcharging through price-scanner errors
(WWAY) — The State Department of Agriculture says it has collected fines from 52 stores in 33 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. Some of those store were in the Cape Fear. The Walmart in Leland paid more than $1,400 in fines after the store failed an inspection in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Safety and equity main focuses of updated Walk Wilmington plan
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of people came out to Halyburton Park on Tuesday night to review and share their thoughts on the latest Walk Wilmington Plan. Based on public input gathered last summer, the main goals of the plan are to increase safety for pedestrians and prioritize investment in areas that have historically been underfunded.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gun recovered in search of Cape Fear River
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Divers uncovered a gun in the Cape Fear River on Tuesday morning. At the request of the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office dive team helped detectives search the river. The gun is now being verified that it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local businesses see impact of high egg prices
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Some bad, and some and good news when it comes to rising egg prices. Crystal Buie, Owner of Sugar Crystals Baking Company in Wilmington, says the increase in eggs prices has had a negative effect on their bottom line, but she says it will not affect their product.
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County residents can receive free tax filing from IRS volunteer
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County residents can get free tax preparation and filing by a trained IRS certified volunteer beginning Wednesday. The no cost program will be available through April 18th. Some days and locations require appointments while others are first come, first served. Locations...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington records warmest January since 1974
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — January was a warm month across the Cape Fear. It turns out, it was the warmest January in 49 years, since 1974’s average of 58.7 degrees. Wilmington saw an average temperature of 53.1 degrees for the month. In contrast, January of 2022 averaged 45 degrees — a full 8.1 degrees colder than 2023.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a 5-month old kitten looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 5-month old kitten. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as a passionate and active kitten who enjoys treats. He also loves attention and cuddles. If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local realtor tentatively breaks Guinness world record
WIMLINGTON (WWAY) — A local realtor may be on the brink of breaking a Guinness world record. Bobby Brandon, a realtor in Wilmington, has submitted a new record for the longest use of battle ropes. Brandon was able to do the exercise for three hours and fifteen minutes, breaking the old record of three hours and two minutes.
North Carolina fishermen stunned by close encounter with whale at Wrightsville Beach
A group of North Carolina fishermen captured video of a close encounter with a whale off the coast of Wrightsville Beach.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity receives $105,000 grant
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has been awarded $105,000 by Habitat for Humanity International. Only 21 affiliates across the U.S. were awarded funding under this year’s HUD Section 4 Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Program. “This grant comes at a time...
aarp.org
Home “safe” home: Southport, NC
Imagine, a quaint, friendly and charming town where the warm ocean breezes and sparkling water and boats can be seen from downtown wherever you walk. Now, imagine that there are no crosswalks to safely get to the other side of the road without fear of being hit by cars due to traffic. This was the pedestrian/bike dilemma in Southport, NC, over three years ago until, thanks to the town’s elected officials, along with residents, AARP North Carolina and the YMCA, demonstrated how a dangerous road crossing could be safe for those on foot or bike.
NC hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Frying Pan Tower offering weekend stay through raffle benefiting Oak Island VFW
FRYING PAN SHOALS, NC (WWAY) — Ever wanted to spend the night 30+ miles offshore, 85 feet above the ocean? Now’s your chance. A raffle is being held through February 11th, offering the winner a two-night, weekend stay on the historic Frying Pan Shoals Tower. The tower is...
columbuscountynews.com
ENT Doctor Convicted of Fraud
After a three-week federal jury trial and five hours of jury deliberation, Anita Louise Jackson, 59, was found guilty on charges of adulterating medical devices for use on patients with intent to defraud and mislead, fabricating medical and healthcare records, paying illegal renumerations, mail fraud, and conspiracy. Jackson was convicted...
WECT
Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Free Oak Island Lighthouse history event being held at Recreation Center
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — History Buffs should mark their calendars for an event being held at the Oak Island Recreation Center. The free event will take place at 2:00 p.m. on March 2nd, highlighting the history, interesting characteristics, and little-known facts about the Oak Island Lighthouse. Participants will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Board of Education approves controversial New Hanover County school calendar
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School Board of Education has approved the 2023-2024 school year calendar. This move will end the fall semester in January of 2024. The vote was 5-2 and comes with lots of debate and controversy over the past few months.
