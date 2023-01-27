Read full article on original website
KDRV
Local judge announces retirement after 18 years of service in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- A local judge in the community of Jackson County is announcing his retirement after 18 years of service in the community. On Friday, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Charter sent a letter of resignation to Governor Tina Kotek, announcing that he will retire from his post on May 1, 2023.
ijpr.org
Community groups to discuss Rogue River Basin water issues Saturday in Medford
The Water Action Community event is being organized by the Cave Junction-based Water League and volunteer group Southern Oregon Pachamama Alliance. The event will cover themes including water rights and water law; equity between domestic, industrial and commercial water users; indigenous perspectives about water; and legal principles like the Public Trust Doctrine and Rights of Nature.
KTVL
Science works celebrates 65 years since Explorer 1 launched
ASHLAND, Ore. — Science Works celebrates America's first space exploration victory with Explorer 1. Explorer 1 launched into space as America’s first satellite on January 31, 1958. Just four months before that, the Soviet Union launched its first project Sputnik 1. “Explorer 1 kind of leveled the playing...
KDRV
'Downtown Dan' receives a forever home after nearly 25 years of homelessness
MEDFORD, Ore. -- After nearly 25 years of homelessness, two and a half years in an Urban Campground, and working with Rogue Retreat for about four years, Dan Doty 'Downtown Dan' is receiving a forever home. Throughout the estimated four years, Doty believed he would not achieve the goal of...
KTVL
Longtime Medford homeless resident gets his own place to live
MEDFORD, Ore. — Dan Doty, better known as "Downtown Dan," is finally moving into his place after being homeless for over 25 years. “I’ve been trying for 20-25 years to do this on my own and it didn’t work, but this is going to work out I think,” said Dan Doty.
Mail Tribune owner’s push to reshape local news cost Medford its daily newspaper
Damian Mann, longtime reporter for the Medford Mail Tribune, remembers the moment he realized there might be no place for him in the media world envisioned by the newspaper’s new owner, Steven Saslow. A local television station had asked Mann to appear on camera to discuss a recent story.
kpic
Douglas County Commissioner Boice testifies on Oregon House Bill 2253
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Recently, Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice was selected to testify before the Oregon State Legislature’s House Committee on Agriculture, Land Use, Natural Resources, and Water regarding House Bill 2253: “Relating to Farm Use Land Used for Illegal Growing of Crops; Prescribing an Effective Date,” the County said in a news release.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Horton Plaza In Medford: Senior Living Done Right
Horton Plaza in Medford, OR is a combined independent and residential care apartment complex. They offer high-quality services, social activities, high quality dining, and specialized care. You can even create your own customized apartment! Horton has the warmth and hospitality of a home, and creates high standards of retirement living.
Klamath Falls News
Planning Commission to discuss short term rentals, food trucks
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The City of Klamath Falls Planning Division is proposing new rules and standards that would allow short-term rentals, also known as vacation rentals, within City limits. Short-term rentals are typically defined as dwelling units or bedrooms therein that are available for rent to any person or...
campussafetymagazine.com
Klamath Falls City Schools Adopts ZeroEyes A.I.-Based Proactive Gun Detection Platform to Bolster Campus Safety
PHILADELPHIA, PA, – ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced that its solution will be implemented by Klamath Falls City Schools to offer proactive protection for students and staff against gun-related threats. ZeroEyes’ A.I. technology is being layered on top of the schools’ existing security cameras, where it will identify brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/30 – Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect, Medford Police Respond to Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected...
ijpr.org
Charter school proposal divides rural Southern Oregon community
Drive about 20 miles out of Ashland and climb more than 4,500 feet up a narrow, winding road near the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, and you'll arrive at The Green Springs. It’s a small, tight-knit community. Winters are cold and snowy on the mountain, and it’s the kind of place where neighbors help pull you out of a ditch when your car skids off the icy road.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/31 – Fire Crews Respond to Commercial Structure Fire in West Medford, Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected Of...
hereisoregon.com
Spend the night in the newly restored, historic grocery in Azalea, Oregon
The Carters were not looking to buy the century-old Azalea general store. But they were opening an event and wedding venue just down the road from it, and as guests and brides-to-be drove into the tiny town, they would pass the rundown grocery. Azalea is an unincorporated community along I-5...
ijpr.org
Mon 9 AM | How The Daily Courier can afford to cover the Medford area
The headquarters of the defunct Mail Tribune building in Medford had barely gone dark when The Daily Courier in Grants Pass announced its intention to help fill the void. And it turns out that the paper's bosses started their inroads in Jackson County months ago, when the Mail Tribune stopped printing a physical paper and went web-only.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
prosalesmagazine.com
Koppers Purchases 70 Acres in Oregon
Koppers Utility and Industrial Products, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings, announced the purchase of a 70-acre property in Glendale, Ore. In support of the company’s strategy to expand and optimize its business to achieve a target of $300 million adjusted EBITDA in 2025, the acquired property provides various options, including optimizing Koppers Performance Chemicals distribution network and expanding the company’s wood treating capabilities to the West coast.
KTVL
Commercial Structure Fire in the Illinois Valley
Josephine County, ORE. — On Tuesday at 7:24 p.m. the Illinois Valley Fire District received a report of a suspicious open burn behind the old Radio Shack Building. First units upgraded the incident to a Commercial Structure Fire. After suppression efforts were underway, a Second Alarm was initiated with...
KTVL
Search for Grants Pass fugitive turns into a nationwide manhunt
GRANTS PASS — Grants Pass Police Department is approaching day 7 in the now nationwide manhunt for Benjamin Foster. "We are in constant contact with the Las Vegas District Attorney's office along with detectives at their police station, they have been helpful in our search and we have looked at the 2019 court case thoroughly," said Jeff Hattersley, Public Information Officer for Grants Pass Police Department.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Grants Pass kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot after standoff
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman said. Grants Pass Police Department Lt. Jeff Hattersley told KTVL-TV that Benjamin Obadiah Foster,...
