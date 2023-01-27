COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new record was set for winter graduates at South Carolina Whitmore School after announcing the commencement of 33 students. “We are so proud of our graduates and how hard they worked to complete all of their requirements and earn their high school diplomas in December. We are so thankful that they chose SC Whitmore School’s flexible and supportive environment which allowed them to accomplish their goals of graduating early. We can’t wait to see what all they will accomplish in their next steps,” said Kim Dunbar, executive director of the school.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO