Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands to host fifth annual Driving Down Main Fore the Kids
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - United Way of the Midlands is gearing up for its fifth annual Driving Down Main Fore the Kids fundraising event. Join several teams on the virtual green for three days of fun while helping children stay on course in school. The event will take place at...
WIS-TV
City to hold Go Red Columbia community photo op
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia will host a Go Red for Women community photo op to help support women affected by heart disease. According to a press release, the event will be on Friday, Feb. 3, at noon, during National Wear Red Day, on the third floor of City Hall at 1737 Main Street.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Phat Tuesday Mardi Gras Event at the Big Tent
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re wanting to experience the flavors of the Big Easy, you won’t have to go far- just across the river- Broad River Road that is. The Bistreaux by Fleur De Licious is hosting “Phat Tuesday” a New Orleans tradition right here in the Midlands and they are inviting the community to join them to celebrate.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Comedy House to host first ever comedy school
COLUMBIA S.C. (WIS) - For YEARS The Comedy House has the reputation for bringing in the leading comics in the industry both nationally and locally. With new management and the help of Legendary local comedian Timmy Tim, the Midland’s epicenter for comedy hopes to build up a new generation of comics with a first-ever comedy school.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Orangeburg County School District Offering Open Enrollment for Education Advancement Programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents with children in the Orangeburg County School District looking for ways to help prepare their children for college, will be glad to know that the district is hosting open enrollment for several programs that do just that. Enrollment for Orangeburg Advance College, as well as...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Missing and Unidentified Persons Event
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Richland County Cornoner’s Office is partnering with several other law enforcement agencies to help to locate and identify missing persons. Saturday, Feb. 4th families of missing loved ones will be able to provide documents and even DNA samples that will enter a national database in hopes to find answers and receive closure.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: USC String Project
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Analysis of day six into the Alex Murdaugh murder trial part two. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Analysis of day six into the Alex Murdaugh...
WIS-TV
S.C. Whitmore School awards 33 diplomas to winter graduates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new record was set for winter graduates at South Carolina Whitmore School after announcing the commencement of 33 students. “We are so proud of our graduates and how hard they worked to complete all of their requirements and earn their high school diplomas in December. We are so thankful that they chose SC Whitmore School’s flexible and supportive environment which allowed them to accomplish their goals of graduating early. We can’t wait to see what all they will accomplish in their next steps,” said Kim Dunbar, executive director of the school.
WIS-TV
Teen charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sherriff’s Department reports a Midlands high school student has been charged with bringing a gun onto school property. Deputies said administrators at Blythewood High School were notified by the School Resource Office that a loaded gun had been found inside a student’s backpack.
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 1/31/23
Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands to Host 5th Annual Driving Down Main Fore the Kids. Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands to Host 5th Annual Driving Down Main Fore the Kids. Soda City Live: Richland Library Accepting Submissions for Annual "Kids in Print" Publication. Updated:...
WIS-TV
RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A threat made toward Spring Valley High School on Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a report of a threat at the school. After notification of the threat, the school was evacuated. Students at the school were...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Checkout some “Freshley Picked” Items at Vintage Market Days Upscale Market
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- This weekend at the South Carolina state fairgrounds you can explore “Vintage Market Days.”. It’s a three-day indoor/outdoor upscale vintage-inspired market filled with handmade treasures. Friday, Feb.3rd to Sunday, Feb. 5th, attendees can enjoy everything from antique items, refurbished furniture. This year’s theme is “Freshly...
WIS-TV
Did you know? USC engineering alumna now Miss USA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newly crowned Miss USA, Morgan Romano, wants to use beauty pageants and philanthropy to inspire Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) interest in young girls. Romano is a University of South Carolina chemical engineering alumna, she wants to use her influence by helping to develop a...
WIS-TV
Update: Missing Sumter teenage girl found
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update: The Sumter Police Department reports Aaliyah Moore has returned home and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin...
WIS-TV
Gas leak near Columbiana mall, roads reopened
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - UPDATE: The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said all roads reopened to the public. The Columbia Fire Department is advising the public to avoid an intersection near the Columbiana Mall. Columbiana Drive is shut to traffic from the mall area to the intersection of Harbison Blvd due to...
WIS-TV
Crews asking public to avoid area around Cayce scrap metal yard due to fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fire crews are responding to a large fire that has broken out at a scrap metal yard in the City of Cayce. The City of Cayce Fire Department is advising the public to avoid the area around the American Scrap Iron and Metal facility at Highway Charleston Highway in Lexington County.
WIS-TV
Deputies: Man wanted for multiple burglary warrants
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous. Deputies said 34-year-old Orlando Rodriquez Green is wanted for multiple burglary warrants. If you know where Green is, call 9-1-1 or submit an anonymous tip using the Midlands...
WIS-TV
U.S. Marshals searching for suspects in Saluda County murder
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies conducted a thorough investigation, and have obtained arrest warrants for two men in connection with a Saluda County homicide incident. According to a press release, Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver are both wanted by the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, January...
WIS-TV
Colony Apartments evacuation enters second month with an uncertain future
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night marks five weeks since the Colony Apartments were evacuated, and it’s unclear what the next five weeks may bring. As of the morning of Jan. 31, the Columbia Richland Fire Department confirmed 290 out of the 300 units at the complex have been cleared for habitation. A spokesperson for the department said evaluations of the units are continuing.
WIS-TV
Residents say busted septic tank is spilling raw sewage into homes
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People living in a West Columbia community are dealing with a very nasty problem. Residents tell WIS a busted septic tank is sending raw sewage into their homes. Neveyan Dillard says she came home on Christmas Day to her home on Andrea Court in West...
Comments / 0