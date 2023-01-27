ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

‘There You Have It!’ Chris Hayes Says Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Let the Truth Slip’ About Why Santos Really Resigned from Committees

Chris Hayes seized on comments by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to explain that Rep. George Santos (R-NY) did not actually step away from his committee assignments of his own volition. ‘There You Have It!’ Chris Hayes Says Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Let the Truth Slip’ About Why Santos Really Resigned...
Washington Examiner

GOP move to add 'welfare' to subcommittee name sparks Democratic outrage

Democrats reacted harshly to the decision of Republicans on the Ways and Means Committee to add the word “welfare” to the name of a subcommittee. Democrats took umbrage with Chairman Jason Smith’s decision to rename the Worker and Family Support subcommittee to the subcommittee on Work and Welfare. Ranking member Richard Neal (D-MA) condemned the change during his opening remarks at the committee organizational meeting and asked the GOP to reconsider.
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Joseph Godwin

As Biden Steals The Limelight Away From Trump – His Popularity Declines

Over the past few years, President Joe Biden's political status has tremendously profited from his successor Donald Trump's refusal to relinquish the spotlight. It's one of the reasons. Notwithstanding the president's low support rating, Biden's Democratic Party had one of the finest midterm elections last autumn for a party that owned the White House.
msn.com

Ilhan Omar Pleads Ignorance When Confronted With Allegations of Anti-Semitism: I ‘Wasn’t Aware’ There are ‘Tropes About Jews and Money’

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) claimed she didn’t know about the history behind her past rhetoric — when pressed by CNN’s Dana Bash over the anti-Semitic tropes the congresswoman has previously pushed. Ilhan Omar Pleads Ignorance When Confronted With Allegations of Anti-Semitism: I ‘Wasn’t Aware’ There are ‘Tropes...
msn.com

The power couple at the center of Biden’s political universe

For more than three decades, Bob Bauer and Anita Dunn have climbed to the summit of Washington power. Bauer, the personal lawyer to President Joe Biden who served as White House counsel under President Barack Obama, is the godfather of Democratic election lawyers. Dunn, an adviser to Biden in the White House who was communications director under Obama, is the city’s grand dame of public relations.
msn.com

Trump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview Recordings

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward for releasing recordings of interviews that he gave to the journalist in 2019 and 2020, claiming he never agreed to those tapes being shared with the public. Most Read from Bloomberg. In a lawsuit filed Monday against Woodward, Simon...
Daily Beast

Republicans Are Desperate to Cut Spending. They Can't Agree on What.

When Republicans took control of the House this November—and took back some control over the federal budget—they did so with a promise of widespread cuts to government spending. But as those conversations have started developing between members on Capitol Hill, a less catchy reality is coming into light:...
AOL Corp

A powerful Democratic-leaning group throws its weight behind election reform

A new paper released Monday by an influential liberal think tank argues that changing how elections are held in the U.S. should be a top-tier issue. “There is another equally fundamental issue that has, until recently, received only niche attention. That issue is electoral reform,” writes Alex Tausanovitch, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress (CAP).
