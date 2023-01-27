Slide 1 of 87: Shania Twain had to be airlifted via helicopter to a hospital in Switzerland, where she lives, amid a COVID battle at the height of the pandemic, the country music star revealed in an interview with The Mirror published on Jan. 29, 2023. "It was progressively getting worse. My vital signs were getting worse… and in the end I had to be air evacuated," she explained. "It was like science fiction, I felt like I was going to another planet or something. It all kind of happened in slow motion." She said her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, "was freaking out ... He was really panicking because he was the one having to pull it all together. He spent hours and hours every day on the phone, trying to get an air evacuation coordinated, trying to get a bed lined up, as there were none, checking my vital signs. It was just a real nightmare for him." Once hospitalized, it was touch and go as she was treated with plasma therapy, she said. "It took several days to start building up any antibodies at all, so it was a very dangerous time and very scary [but] I made it through and I'm just so grateful." She drew inspiration from her COVID battle to write the song "Inhale/Exhale Air," explaining, "It's a song of gratitude and appreciation. I was inspired that I still had air in my lungs."MORE: Stars who've died from COVID-19.

