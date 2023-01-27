Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Floyd D. Richardson, 82, Nebr. City
Floyd D. Richardson, age 82 of Nebraska City passed away on September 8, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Syracuse, NE. Floyd and his wife Virginia moved to Nebr. City in 2014 from Superior, NE. Floyd Dee Richardson was born on August 5, 1940 in Douglas, AZ and...
Rick Hazen, 69, of Tecumseh
Ricky Lynn Hazen was born on March 30, 1953, to Donald and Della (Bohling) Hazen, in Tecumseh, Nebraska. He left this world unexpectedly on January 27, 2023. Rick attended grade school through high school in Cook, graduating from Nemaha Valley in 1971. He attended the University of Nebraska, and after graduating from there with a degree in business and finance, later moved back home to accompany his dad on the family farm.
Judith Anne "Judy" Schwisow
Judith Anne “Judy” Schwisow, 74, of Beatrice passed away at her home on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born on April 25, 1948, at Fairbury to Edward and Doris (Simpson) Kujath. Judy was employed at Quick-Grip until it closed, she then went to work for Exmark until retirement. Judy cherished the time she got to spend with her first great-granddaughter, Myla. She enjoyed reading, playing Bingo, Keno and going to the Casino.
The Quack Off is back
AVOCA – There were 257 registered before organizers cut it off at Saturday’s reboot of the Avoca Quack Off. Brandon Goodyear, a mechanic from Lincoln, placed fourth in 2019 and won the championship at the 41st duck race. Goodyear: “I just quacked at him and he took off...
High speed pursuit from Cook to Nebraska City
TECUMSEH – A Lincoln man is charged with flight to avoid arrest after allegedly fleeing police from Highway 50 near Cook to just before the weigh station on Highway 2 at Nebraska City. A Johnson County sheriff’s deputy says he was pursuing a Toyota Camry on Jan. 18, when...
Nebraska City school prepares for remote learning
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City Middle School has posted an update on remote learning online at ncms.nebcityps.org. The post says the school hopes that a boiler situation that led to school closing Monday through Wednesday will be resolved soon. Students will be allowed into the school from 10 a.m....
Lincoln woman reportedly scammed out of $53K
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reportedly lost $53,000 in an internet scam. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 4900 block of Starling Dr. around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 for a reported fraud. Officers said they talked to the 66-year-old man that had made...
Thayer Central cancels school Wednesday as threat investigation continues
HEBRON, NE — Students and staff at a southeast Nebraska school district will continue to not go to school as authorities investigate a threat made against the district late last week. Thayer Central Community Schools has announced on its social media they will not have classes Wednesday. It's the...
St. Michael’s students volunteer as part of Catholic Schools Week in Hastings
HASTINGS, NE — Elementary students at St. Michael’s School in Hastings are being charitable during Catholic Schools week. The fourth and fifth grade students spent Tuesday morning assembling and packing meals at Hearts and Hands Against Hunger. Kindergarten through third grade students packed lunches for Catholic Social Services.
PACE official resigns, organization insists its 'not the target of any investigation'
A top official of an inner-city sports program, designed to help kids and which is part of a federal investigation that has reached into the home of one top city official, has” voluntarily resigned.”. That according to PACE Chairman Lance Jones, who adds that “to the best of our...
More 'big' government in Omaha?
It’s not what we usually think of when we hear the words “big government” but there is a push underway to make city government in Omaha a little larger. For decades the Omaha City Council has been made up of seven members but one state lawmaker wants to change that.
UPDATE: Authorities release more information on found Plattsmouth woman
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. -- Authorities said that a missing Plattsmouth woman was found Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol announced Monday morning that Patricia Lanam was found, cancelling the EMA. Around 10:30 a.m., the NSP said that 69-year-old Lanam was found dead outside in a back yard on Sunday around 5...
OPD: West Omaha Target shooter killed by officer
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers were dispatched to a Target store in west Omaha Tuesday after reports of shots being fired. The call came in around midday Tuesday. According to Lt. Neal Bonacci from the Omaha Police Department, an armed shooter with an AR-15 and ammunition entered the store at 178th and W. Center and fired "multiple rounds." Bonacci said an OPD officer entered the store before confronting and killing the shooter, described as a white male in his 30s.
Weeping Water man gets over 3 years in prison
WEEPING WATER, Neb. -- An ammunition charge lands a Weeping Water man in prison for over three years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Matthew W. Miller, of Weeping Water, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Monday. He was charged for being a felon in possession of ammunition and will serve 37 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
Lincoln man gets over 2 years in prison for assaulting officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison after assaulting an officer. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Balmore Hernandez-Castro, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Tuesday for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. He will serve 30 months in prison along with a two-year term of supervised release after. Hernandez-Castro will also be deported to El Salvador after he finishes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Hernandez-Castro pleaded guilty to the offense on Sept. 21, 2022.
GICC uses paint points to hold off Aurora 50-38
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - The Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team controlled the paint and denied an upset bid from Aurora 50-38. The Crusaders (12-6) never trailed in the game. GICC worked it inside often to Lucy Ghaifan, Gracie Woods and Carolyn Maser to grab the lead. They used tough defense to hold the Huskies (5-12) to just eight points in the first half.
One man killed, two officers injured in incident at Dino's Storage in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities say a man was killed and two officers were injured after a shootout in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department says its Officer Involved Investigations Team is investigating after an incident at Dino's Storage on Center Street. A caller reported a burglary in progress at approximately 10:30 p.m. Property management advised authorities that the man was breaking into a first floor storage unit, which contained a gun case and ammunition.
Grand Island fire crews battle large structure fire early Monday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Fire units in central Nebraska battled a Grand Island structure fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department says it was called to Midaro Drive at approximately 6:00 a.m. According to KSNB in Hastings, the home belonged to Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy's Family Restaurant.
Widow of motorcyclist killed wants witnesses to come forward
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A lifelong love of motorcycles is why loved ones say 71-year-old Ira Burks had the experience to never take it easy when riding in traffic. “They ran him off the road and that’s why he went into the mailbox,” said Sandra Burks, Ira’s widow. “He was a perfect driver, he wouldn’t have run off the road. I’m telling you, my husband was a perfect driver.”
GI Police: No negligence by parents in Sunday kidnapping case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Police are sharing new details about the circumstances that led to three children being kidnapped during the theft of a car early Sunday morning. Grand Island Police say there was no negligent behavior by the parents. An investigation shows the parents loaded the five-year-old, one-year-old and seven-month-old children in the car because of the cold, before starting a brief conversation with neighbors. That’s when the suspects stole the running vehicle, according to video evidence obtained by police.
