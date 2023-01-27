Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Related
villages-news.com
77-year-old man arrested after altercation sparked by insult of his wife
A 77-year-old man was arrested after altercation was sparked by an insult of his wife. William Person Floyd of Leesburg was arrested after the altercation at about 9 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Mason Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A Sumter County...
villages-news.com
Man arrested after alleged altercation at laundromat in The Villages
A man was arrested after an alleged altercation at a laundromat in The Villages. Paul David Stone, 56, who is homeless, went Saturday afternoon to the Rock & Wash laundromat next to Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande and was inside doing his laundry, despite the fact he had been banned from the premises several days earlier, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly entering woman’s home through bedroom window, choking her
A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of entering her residence through a bedroom window and choking her. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to the intersection of SE 58th Avenue and Cherry Road in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Herbert Eddie Olivo, Jr. who claimed that he had been battered by the female victim inside a local residence.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman jailed after stabbing female victim in shoulder
An 18-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she admitted to stabbing a female victim in the shoulder. On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call for service in reference to a stabbing incident. The reportee advised that Kamiya Baker-Andrews had stabbed a woman inside a local residence.
villages-news.com
DUI suspect arrested after bartender reports his erratic driving
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a bartender reported his erratic driving near Dani’s Sports Bar on State Road 44 in Wildwood. A bartender and other witnesses said a white 2023 BMW had been driving around and “doing doughnuts” in the parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman arrested after traffic stop at Rolling Acres Apartments
A Wildwood woman was arrested after a traffic stop at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake. Sharniece Shantay Johnson, 30, was driving a gray Kia Forte at about 3 a.m. Saturday westbound on County Road 466 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate had expired and a seize tag order had been issued, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the apartment complex.
villages-news.com
Speeding Villager arrested when caught driving unregistered BMW
A resident of the The Villages was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of an unregistered BWM. Danon James Slinkard, 46, who lives at 874 Canebrake Court in the Village of Lynnhaven, was driving the black 2012 BMW at a speed of 49 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone at about 2 p.m. Monday in the area of County Road 462 and County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check of the license plate showed the vehicle was not registered.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after carrying machete in Family Dollar store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of carrying a machete inside a local store and threatening several employees and customers. On Sunday, an MCSO deputy responded to the Family Dollar located at 6060 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to...
Police investigating after man killed in Eustis shooting
When officers arrived on the scene they found 39-year-old, Wseni Laguerre, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
villages-news.com
Village of Bonnybrook resident arrested in theft of merchandise from Walmart
A Village of Bonnybrook resident has been arrested in the theft of merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Christine Louise Miller, 71, entered the store at about 5 p.m. Saturday and proceeded with merchandise through the self-checkout lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She scanned some items, but did not scan or pay for $93 worth of items. She was stopped by store personnel when she attempted to leave, the report said.
WCJB
Citizens help stop burglary suspect fleeing from Gainesville Police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police had help catching a suspected burglar who led them on a chase. People boxed in the suspect’s vehicle as he drove erratically to escape authorities. According to the arrest report, on Sunday home surveillance caught James Davis, 47, walking into a home and...
villages-news.com
New Hampshire pair arrested with drugs at Home Depot in Lady Lake
Two people from New Hampshire were arrested with drugs at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Holly Kula, 34, and Christopher Sparkman, 43, both of Manchester, N.H., had been at the store at about 4 p.m. Monday and were being observed when they opted against shoplifting items and put them back, according to a pair of arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department. They got into a vehicle, but were stopped by officers at the scene. A search of the vehicle turned up 9.9 grams of methamphetamine, 4.8 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Both were identified by their New Hampshire driver’s licenses.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for three Walmart theft suspects
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify three individuals who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Saturday, January 28, the three suspects (pictured below) traveled to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, according...
villages-news.com
North Carolina man arrested on DUI charge on I-75 in Sumter County
A North Carolina man was arrested on a drunk driving charge on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Ranny Carl McCormick, 37, of Conover, N.C., was found at the wheel of a black Saturn at 3:17 a.m. Saturday on I-75 near Mile Marker 313, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle, with North Carolina license plates, was parked on the west shoulder with its engine running and headlights on, facing the treeline. McCormick was asleep.
YAHOO!
2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center. Police said two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting occurred on 879 Dawsonville Highway, which is located near a Publix Super Market. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
ocala-news.com
Drugs, paraphernalia found in vehicle after Ocala woman stopped for improper lane change
A 39-year old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after several drugs and related paraphernalia were found inside her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a Buick sedan that made an improper lane change while entering the...
villages-news.com
Homeless people found squatting in home near The Villages
Homeless people were found squatting in a home near The Villages. Officers went Friday morning to investigate a possible burglary at the home located at 525 County Road 466, next to the Village of La Zamora, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers investigated, they...
positivelyosceola.com
Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kissimmee, “this is a horrific tragedy here today,” Osceola Sheriff says
Three people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide on Troy Court in the Sandalwood Mobile Home park on Boggy Creek Road in St. Cloud, west of Narcoossee Road, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a conference Tuesday evening. “This is a horrific tragedy here today, what we’ve discovered. It appears...
WESH
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Eustis
EUSTIS, Fla. — A man died Monday night after being repeatedly shot in Eustis. According to Eustis police, officers were called to a home at 202 Palm Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered 39-year-old Wseni Laguerre suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his own driveway as his family was inside.
Deputies identify man killed in overnight shooting near Apopka
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.
Comments / 0