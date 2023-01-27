Read full article on original website
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham
IRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a call of a person down on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way. When officers arrived at the residence, they found a man suffering from visible trauma. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities...
Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting
Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
Robbery and Home Invasion Safety
Montgomery police have accredited the death of a mid town Montgomery woman to a robbery gone wrong. It’s unclear if Stephanie Stone was inside her home or simply on the premises… but just shy of one month into 2023 and there have already been 104 robbery and or burglary incidents reported across Montgomery with one count ending in murder.
ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
2 charged with capital murder after remains found in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say human remains were found in the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday morning. The case is being investigated as a homicide. Police identified the victim as Eric Stewart, 54, of Montgomery. Maj. Saba Coleman said two suspects were taken into custody within hours...
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
2 die at Alabama prison over the weekend
Two inmates at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died over the weekend in separate incidents.
Family continues to search for Anniston missing man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been four months since DeAngelo Allen’s family has heard from him. He was last seen in Anniston on Old Coldwater Road. Now, the Anniston Police Department says they believe his disappearance was involuntary, meaning he didn’t leave on his own. As his family continues searching for answers, they’ve worked out a plan to work with the police department.
Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man that is considered to be armed and dangerous. According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around noon, Alexander City Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alan Sandlin. Instead, Sadlin led officers on a high-speed chase into Coosa County.
Cash reward offered for information on Montgomery property theft
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a property theft suspect in Montgomery. On Jan. 17 and 18 an unknown suspect reportedly stole property on the 1500 block of Parallel Street in the north side of Montgomery. Anyone with information...
Birmingham police searching for teenager who went missing Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend. According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 […]
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
18-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting that also wounded adult male
A Montgomery teen was killed in a Sunday predawn shooting that also wounded another person. Montgomery police identified the victim as Jaedan Davis. He was 18. Police and fire medics responded at 1:40 a.m. to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Davis dead.
Fairfield man killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Robert White, 43, of Fairfield, lying in the road suffering from a gunshot […]
BPD investigating Saturday night shootings that may be related
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday night and may be related. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Nekoma Drive and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound just after midnight. He was taken to UAB Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A separate call […]
17-year-old dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old male is dead following an early morning shooting in Birmingham. Birmingham police were dispatched to Nekoma Drive on a report of a person shot shortly after midnight. When they arrived, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Decomposing human remains found in drainage ditch in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after decomposing human remains were found in a drainage ditch in Birmingham Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the remains were found in a drainage ditch in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South at approximately 11:26 a.m. Police were notified and the remains […]
‘Disgusted to my core’: DA reacts to Tuesday’s Alabama inmate release
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I’m disgusted to my core.” That was District Attorney C.J. Robinson’s reaction to the mass release of inmates across Alabama. Robinson is district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, representing Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. He said 10 criminals from his district are getting released.
Arrest made after man stabbed multiple times in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — An arrest was made after a man showed up with stab wounds in Coosa County. The Coosa County Sheriff's Office released information that stated William Smith, 31, of Equality, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. The sheriff's office said a hospital notified them that...
