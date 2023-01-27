Read full article on original website
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough: “Blackfeather” Jeffries, Year of the Trail, and More
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 31st. She discussed the impact of John “Blackfeather” Jeffries, the importance of foot trails for Hillsborough, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Commissioner Kyle Shipp
Pittsboro Town Commissioner Kyle Shipp spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January, 31st. He discussed the Western Intake Partnership, litigation against Haw River polluters, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Development and Zoning Updates, Graduation Dates, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including updates on Chapel Hill’s residential zoning plan, UNC Health development at Eastowne, graduation ceremony dates, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Local Government Meetings: January 30-February 3
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. Ordinarily this is a longer post, but this is a...
chapelboro.com
Speaking of Schools: ECHHS Teacher Christine Sudzina Schut
East Chapel Hill High School Teacher Christine Sudzina Schut spoke with 97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell. Also joining the conversation was Sarita Allen and Christine Cotten from the Public Schools Foundation. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Small Surprise Spotlight: The Inn at Elon Offers Sweet Surprises
Welcome to the Small Surprise Spotlight, presented by Alamance County Visitors Bureau. We’re uncovering hidden gems in Alamance County that might be closer than you think!. In February’s feature The Inn at Elon invites readers to explore their brand-new 4-star boutique hotel located within the botanical gardens of Elon University. Corine Hollingsworth, General Manager at The Inn at Elon, caught up with us recently to describe some of the small surprises you can find there.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: All Eyes on Raleigh
In today’s news: local lawmakers engage the General Assembly, UNC football introduces a new coach, and a Carolina basketball player battles injury.
At least a dozen HBCUs participate in first Bull City in Black event
Several hundred students and families filled Durham's Emily K Center to learn more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
chapelboro.com
Hometown Hero: Chris Blue
This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Chris Blue! Recently retired Chapel Hill Police Chief and current interim Town Manager for Chapel Hill, Blue stays busy when it comes to serving his community. After 25 years with Chapel Hill’s police department — 12 of those as Chief...
Mebane restaurant is hidden gem for tacos
MEBANE, N.C. — We discovered some of the best tacos my family has tasted so far at this hidden gem in Mebane. Crafted is located at 119 W Clay St. The service is great and the food is even better. If you've ever experienced a food craving, you understand...
Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
cbs17
Crash closes part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
WRAL
Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units
Several former Durham police officers are defending proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis served as Durham's police chief from June 2016 to June 2021. Similar units existed before, during and after Davis' tenure in Durham. Several former Durham police officers are...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: OWASA Executive Director Todd Taylor
For our Wonderful Water segment, we visit with Orange Water and Sewer Authority Executive Director Todd Taylor. He discusses some OWASA milestones from 2022, looking ahead to 2023, and more. Sponsored by OWASA. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
18-wheeler jackknifes, vehicle crash closes busy Durham intersection
DURHAM, N.C. — An 18-wheeler is stalled after a crash at a busy Durham intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The tractor-trailer appears to be stuck in the mud with its load crossing the entire road on East Geer Street near East Club Boulevard. Police told WRAL a vehicle crash took...
North Carolina police chief speaks to group about Tyre Nichols death
The chief spoke to new and existing members of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People (DCABP).
NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex
APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
'Overcharges cost consumers.' Triangle Walmarts among stores fined for price-scanner error
Department of Agriculture conducts inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that rung up at the register.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Eastowne, Housing, and the Australian Open
In today’s news: development proposals in Chapel Hill, unlikely stars for UNC women’s basketball, and a major tennis title for a former Tar Heel.
