Carrboro, NC

chapelboro.com

Local Government Meetings: January 30-February 3

This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. Ordinarily this is a longer post, but this is a...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Speaking of Schools: ECHHS Teacher Christine Sudzina Schut

East Chapel Hill High School Teacher Christine Sudzina Schut spoke with 97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell. Also joining the conversation was Sarita Allen and Christine Cotten from the Public Schools Foundation. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Small Surprise Spotlight: The Inn at Elon Offers Sweet Surprises

Welcome to the Small Surprise Spotlight, presented by Alamance County Visitors Bureau. We’re uncovering hidden gems in Alamance County that might be closer than you think!. In February’s feature The Inn at Elon invites readers to explore their brand-new 4-star boutique hotel located within the botanical gardens of Elon University. Corine Hollingsworth, General Manager at The Inn at Elon, caught up with us recently to describe some of the small surprises you can find there.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Hometown Hero: Chris Blue

This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Chris Blue! Recently retired Chapel Hill Police Chief and current interim Town Manager for Chapel Hill, Blue stays busy when it comes to serving his community. After 25 years with Chapel Hill’s police department — 12 of those as Chief...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Mebane restaurant is hidden gem for tacos

MEBANE, N.C. — We discovered some of the best tacos my family has tasted so far at this hidden gem in Mebane. Crafted is located at 119 W Clay St. The service is great and the food is even better. If you've ever experienced a food craving, you understand...
MEBANE, NC
CBS 17

Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Crash closes part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units

Several former Durham police officers are defending proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis served as Durham's police chief from June 2016 to June 2021. Similar units existed before, during and after Davis' tenure in Durham. Several former Durham police officers are...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: OWASA Executive Director Todd Taylor

For our Wonderful Water segment, we visit with Orange Water and Sewer Authority Executive Director Todd Taylor. He discusses some OWASA milestones from 2022, looking ahead to 2023, and more. Sponsored by OWASA. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
WRAL News

NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex

APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
APEX, NC

