Few wrestlers in the realm of pro wrestling made a lasting impact on the sport as Hulk Hogan did during his peak. Recently, however, the spotlight has been directed back at Hulk but it's for reasons centered around his health. On a recent edition of "The Kurt Angle Show," the real-life Olympic Gold Medalist recapped what his experience was backstage at "Raw is XXX" last Monday, January 23. A detail of his story that had fans in shock was when Angle claimed that Hogan had lost the feeling in the lower half of his body, saying Hogan had the nerves cut from his lower body."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO