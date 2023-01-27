ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Adventist Health/Rideout on track to meet seismic standards

By Michaela Harris / mharris@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

Nearly 30 years after passing a law fortifying California’s existing earthquake safety standards, some hospitals across the state still have not updated their older buildings to these new standards.

Based on information from the Department of Health Care Access and Information, Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville currently has two buildings on its campus that may not remain fully functional following an earthquake.

