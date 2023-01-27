Read full article on original website
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
Funeral Service For Jay Briscoe Being Streamed Live On YouTube
The wrestling world is still mourning the untimely passing of former Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh), with numerous tributes coming from both WWE and AEW. Today his family will say one final goodbye. For family, friends, and fans that cannot attend in person, the...
Cody Rhodes Apologizes For Throwing A Bottle At The Rock's Face
Brandi Rhodes recently tweeted a semi-cryptic reminiscence about a conversation she had with her now-husband Cody Rhodes 11 years ago, before they both left WWE. Brandi didn't expand on her memory but Cody Rhodes did in a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani. "For whatever reason, I was drinking...
Seth Rollins Weighs In On Possible WWE Returns Of FTR And CM Punk, WWE 2K23, Hell In A Cell Match Against Cody Rhodes & More! - Exclusive
The 2023 men's WWE Royal Rumble match was filled with many memorable moments: GUNTHER's record-setting 71-minute tenure in the match, Logan Paul's mid-air collision with Ricochet, and the triumphant return victory of "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. Not to be overlooked, however, was Rhodes' final opponent before being sidelined for...
Dax Harwood Believes AEW Star Is 'Randy Orton-Esque Good'
It's been over three months since Shawn Spears last performed inside an AEW ring. FTR's Dax Harwood has now shared some enormous praise for his colleague, just days after the 41-year-old and his wife, Cassie Lee (formerly Peyton Royce in WWE), welcomed their first child into the world. "[He's] an...
Sonya Deville Labels WWE Star 'Pinnacle Of The Women's Division'
Sonya Deville has been hellbent on getting her time in the spotlight recently. Following Charlotte Flair's return to "SmackDown" — and subsequent title win — Deville ensured she'd be the first one in line for a shot at the gold. Over the last month, the two have exchanged...
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided
With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
Former WWE Star Believes Vince McMahon Already Has Sale Pending
The biggest wrestling news story of 2022 was Vince McMahon's retirement announcement. McMahon retired amid an investigation into his hush payments made to former WWE employees in an attempt to conceal accusations of sexual misconduct. It didn't take long for McMahon to find his way back into the fold, however. He was reinstated to the board of directors after revealing his intent to come back, citing the need for his presence for a new media rights deal, as well as a potential sale of the company.
Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE during Saturday's men's Royal Rumble match and made an impact, taking superstars to Suplex City and leaving carnage in his wake. "The Beast Incarnate" was eventually eliminated by Bobby Lashley, seemingly to set up a match between the pair. Before all of that drama went down, however, Lesnar and GUNTHER teased a future showdown with each other, with some people speculating that it could take place at WrestleMania 39.
Backstage News On Why Rey Mysterio Was Pulled From Royal Rumble
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble was always full of surprises. In the women's match, the WWE Universe saw the returns of Chelsea Green, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven. But in the men's match, one surprise came when an entrant didn't make his way to the ring after his music hit.
Elon Musk Reacts To Logan Paul - Ricochet Spot At WWE Royal Rumble
Saturday night's Royal Rumble event caught the attention of several people even Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who in the past Triple H joked about wanting to have a match with him on Mars. Musk had reacted to the spot between Logan Paul and Ricochet. The spot was when...
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
Kurt Angle Recalls Bob Holly Beating Up WWE Star Over Parking Ticket
WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle has dedicated nearly his entire life to the sport of wrestling. And with such a storied past, he's witnessed all different types of people come and go, including one renowned "tough guy," Bob Holly. Known by the ring name "Hardcore Holly," Bob got a reputation of being both a no-nonsense, stiff worker, and a bully, depending on who one asked. "Oh yeah, legit tough guy. Listen, he's a guy that kept the locker room intact. If anybody had any problems, then you had a problem with Bob Holly," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show."
Cody Rhodes Hints At Resurrecting Classic WWE World Title Design
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE this weekend at the Royal Rumble, entering the famed match at No. 30 and winning the whole thing by sending GUNTHER over the top rope and to the floor as the final elimination. In doing so, he punched his ticket to WrestleMania where the main event and a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship currently held by Roman Reigns awaits. While it'd arguably be the biggest match of Rhodes' career, "The American Nightmare" might be looking past the champion toward the spoils that come if he was to win with an eye on potentially bringing back a classic title belt from WWE's history books.
The Rock Reveals What He Was Doing During WWE Royal Rumble
Leading up to last Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble, there were rumors going around for months that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would make his return to WWE in a surprise confrontation with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Though fans have praised the actual finale of the show, others were likely questioning why "The Great One" hadn't shown up to kickoff the road to WrestleMania. In a recent Instagram post, The Rock revealed that he was working on other sorts of business when the Rumble was taking place on Saturday night.
Cody Rhodes Lists The Top Three Moments Of His Career
Cody Rhodes returned to the ring in a big way by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match, and he admitted to "BT Sport" that "this is definitely number one for me" in terms of everything he has achieved throughout his career. "The American Nightmare" has done a lot in the wrestling world, both in and out of the WWE bubble. From his success on the indies to the work he put in for ROH, NJPW, and AEW, Rhodes has been involved in big moments, but winning the Rumble is something that he has always wanted to accomplish, being the first in his family to do so.
Mercedes Mone Confirms How Long She's Trained For NJPW Debut
Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is undeniably one of the most recognizable wrestlers on the planet. She has landed acting gigs with major franchises like Star Wars, appeared at New York Fashion Week and recently debuted in Japan's most popular wrestling company, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where she will face the current IWGP Women's Champion, KAIRI, at the Battle in the Valley event on February 18, 2023.
Logan Paul Got Hurt At WWE Royal Rumble By Not Taking Advice
Social media personality and WWE star Logan Paul forgot to follow a key piece of advice before entering the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match, and he paid the price for it. Paul had another highlight reel moment when he and Ricochet both performed a springboard crossbody simultaneously and crashed into each other in midair. During an episode of his "ImPAULsive" podcast, Paul described his initial reaction when the spot was pitched.
Logan Paul Signs Huge Deal With UFC
Fans thirsty to see Logan Paul work with UFC will be thirsty no more, but they still won't be seeing the social media star squaring off inside the octagon. Paul announced Tuesday that he has reached a deal with UFC to make his sports drink Prime the official drink of the mixed-martial arts promotion. The company is owned by Paul and fellow YouTuber KSI, who Paul had his first amateur boxing match with back in 2018. Prime earned Paul and KSI $250 million in sales throughout 2022, according to Bloomberg.
Chris Jericho Threatens To Beat WWE Royal Rumble Standout's 'Stupid Ass'
Chris Jericho's in-character tweets rarely fail to rile up wrestling fans. On Tuesday, "The Ocho" was at it once again while responding to comments made by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who recently said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that it was an honor and privilege to be "jobbed out" to GUNTHER at Saturday's Men's Royal Rumble Match. Booker further stressed that he would "rather be jobbed out by GUNTHER than GUNTHER be jobbed out by me any day of the week" while discussing his brief cameo in WWE's battle royal.
