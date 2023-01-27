According to AEW owner Tony Khan, the company has been firing on all cylinders since their Full Gear pay-per-view last November, and there are two big reasons why that has been the case. Speaking to Mark Maron on the "WTF" podcast, Khan stated the company has largely regained a stable roster after months of injuries (and reported suspensions, though Khan did not directly mention the post-All Out brawl) left them scrambling to re-organize storylines at the top of the card. The second important factor Khan cites is a change in his organization method that has provided a different perspective on building out stories.

20 HOURS AGO