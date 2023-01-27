Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets Prospect Jiricek Continues to Exceed Expectations
David Jiricek has gone through a whirlwind of a season so far in 2022-23. It started with hearing his name called sixth overall at the NHL Draft in Montreal. From there, Jiricek has done nothing but exceed every expectation thrown his way. He competed in the Traverse City prospect’s tournament. He was one of the last cuts at Blue Jackets’ training camp before being sent to the AHL. He got called up to play in two NHL games.
NHL Rumors: Ducks, Devils, Maple Leafs, Stars, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Anaheim Ducks have a couple of pieces they are trying to move. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils have a potential backup plan for Timo Meier. Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be willing to pay the asking price to acquire Jake McCabe out of Chicago, and are teams willing to take on Anton Khudobin’s salary to have a viable backup goaltender?
Jets Still Fighting the Negative Effects of Paul Maurice
Of all the adjectives and phrases I’ve read on social media to describe the Winnipeg Jets’ play of late, a text I got from a good friend who is an avid fan was my favourite. “The Jets are playing like hot garbage lately” made me laugh out loud in an empty room. He’s not wrong. The Jets are currently not playing to the system head coach Rick Bowness has implemented but instead have reverted to the bad habits they fell into under former coach Paul Maurice.
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takes from 2022-23 Northern Swing
The cliche “it’s not how you start, but how you finish” might be fitting for the Windsor Spitfires this past weekend. On a season-long, five-game road trip, they found a way to battle through injuries and inconsistent hockey to finish strong. Now, they’re ready for some home cooking.
Oilers Have Great Rental Options to Upgrade Defence at Deadline
Despite excellent play from the Edmonton Oilers’ rookie defencemen Philip Broberg and Vincent Desharnais, the team might still go out and upgrade their back end. With seven wins in eight games (for 15 points), the Oilers now sit amongst the leaders in their division and have a real shot at getting home-ice advantage in the playoffs. It should also make general manager Ken Holland’s life easier when it comes to upgrading his roster or not.
NHL Rumors: Devils, Oilers, Bruins, Kraken, Senators
In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the New Jersey Devils are expected to be buyers. Who do they have their eyes on? Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are said to be a team that has an interest in Nick Bjugstad of the Arizona Coyotes. Could Bo Horvat be on...
Devils GM Fitzgerald Could Have 3 Panthers as Trade Targets
New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald was at FLA Live Arena over the weekend when the Florida Panthers hosted the Boston Bruins. With the trade deadline weeks away, speculation season is in full swing, and fans are paying extra close attention to which scouts and front-office personnel are in attendance at games throughout the league.
Jets’ Difference Makers Drive 4-2 Win vs Blues
After a 4-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 28, head coach Rick Bowness called out his top players in his post-game press conference. “The difference makers? You can’t even find them out there” is how he expressed his frustrations and called out his team for not handling the adversity well.
Maple Leafs Should Target Panthers’ Bennett to Bolster Middle Six
There’s been more than enough trade speculation in recent weeks, not just with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but with every team. And, with the news of the Vancouver Canucks trading Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders on Monday, it would appear the first domino has fallen. Now, it...
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
Flyers’ Hayes Deserves Being an NHL All-Star
It’s almost time for fans’ favourite weekend of the season, the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, and this year Kevin Hayes will be the Philadelphia Flyers‘ representative for the Metropolitan team. But the weekend holds much more than just a fun experience for him. NHL All-Star Weekend.
Flames Should Trade Kylington at the Deadline or This Summer
The Calgary Flames will be upgrading their team in some capacity before the 2023 Trade Deadline is here. The most likely area they need to address is the wing with scoring and speed. Due to some injury concerns on the back end, this also might be an area where they take a good long look.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Mid-Term Player Review & More
With the All-Star break and bye week coming up, it seems that the NHL will take a mid-season hiatus. In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I thought it might be a good time to offer a mid-season review. In this post, I’ll look at the contributions...
Senators May Have Found Their Ideal Forward Lines
The Ottawa Senators have scratched and clawed their way back to a .500 winning percentage with an impressive three-game winning streak. Within those games, head coach D.J. Smith has tinkered with his forward lines, and they seem to be providing some of the best offensive performances of the season. These...
NHL Draft Rankings: Horn’s Top 64 for January
Now that the 2023 World Juniors are firmly in the rearview mirror, it’s time to take another deep-dive into the top prospects for the 2023 Draft. There has been a lot of hockey since my last rankings and tons of prospects are on the move as a result. Connor...
Islanders’ Lambert in Hot Seat Following Horvat Acquisition
Despite a blockbuster trade, in which the New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a first-round draft pick, Aatu Raty, and Anthony Beauvillier, the team may not be done making moves ahead of the trade deadline. The Islanders have a 3-5-2 record over the course of their last ten games, which begs the question, is head coach Lane Lambert now on the hot seat? The doors have been swung open on the NHL coaching carousel as the Canucks became the first team to part ways with their head coach last week.
Flames’ Vladar Proving to Be a Tremendous Asset
At the outset of the 2022-23 NHL season, goaltending did not seem like something that the Calgary Flames might struggle with. After all, starter Jacob Markstrom was a runner-up for the Vezina Trophy in 2021-22, the first in franchise history since the legendary Miikka Kiprusoff in 2007. He went a resounding 37-15-9 with nine shutouts, a .922 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.22 goals-against average (GAA). But as this season has progressed, Markstrom has not replicated that same success and has instead played wildly inconsistent hockey. At the time of writing, he sits at 13-13-5 with a lowly 2.86 GAA and .893 SV%. While the sport of hockey is a team game and the Flames as a whole have struggled at certain points, there have been a few too many occasions where their starting goalie has let them down.
Canadiens Getting Crucial Player Development in Rebuilding Year
When Montreal Canadiens President and CEO Geoff Molson announced the firing of Marc Bergevin in November of 2021, he indicated that the organization needed a fresh start with greater emphasis placed on player development. He acknowledged the team’s growing prospect pool and the need for them to become impact players in the NHL. The days of high draft picks ultimately becoming failed projects are over.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Murray, Woll, McMann & Matthews
The Toronto Maple Leafs came back in the second period to beat the Washington Capitals by a score of 5-1 yesterday in a rare late afternoon start. The team now has one more game before the All-Star break and the bye week. They host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. Then...
Avalanche’s Rantanen on Verge of Special Season
A lot of the talk around the Colorado Avalanche has been focused on the multitude of injuries the team has had to endure through the first half of the season. However, one player that hasn’t missed a game is putting up a fantastic season in the middle of all that chatter about who hasn’t been available.
