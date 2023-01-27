Jill Biden Blocks Reporters From Questioning Husband President Joe Biden About Classified Documents Scandal

mega

Jill Biden did her best to physically block eager reporters from getting near President Joe Biden at the White House's Lunar New Year celebration.

The First Lady was seen expertly moving herself between the journalists and her husband — who has been recently mocked for repeatedly fumbling his words and flubbing names in speeches — as they peppered him with questions about the classified documents that had been found in one of his old office buildings.

"This has really gotten concerning," former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins said in a Friday, January 27, interview addressing the incident. "In all fairness to the first lady, nobody elected her to answer questions for the president on issues that the press may have questioned."

Collins noted that the pair may not "like the questions" being asked but it is the President of the United States' "job" to answer questions and "be a part of the process of people understanding."

"This is actually something that is prosecuted on military members, members in the government who do this inadvertently," he added, referring to the Top Secret documents that were found by Biden's lawyers. "So this has to be something now that we really take a look at."

As OK! previously reported, attorneys discovered ten sets of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center. Following a search of the President's Delaware residence, additional classified documents were also found.

The President's special counsel, Richard Sauber , made a statement on the initial finding in early January.

"On the day of this discovery, November 2, 2022, the White House Counsel’s Office notified the National Archives. The Archives took possession of the materials the following morning," he explained at the time. "Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives."

Collins appeared on Fox and Friends to speak about the First Lady shielding her husband from reporters.