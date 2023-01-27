ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Village Living

Shades Valley Presbyterian Church property discussed

The council chamber at Mountain Brook City Hall was full for nearly three hours Monday night as council members heard from the two sides of a planned unit development (PUD) on the Shades Valley Presbyterian Church property. The primary point of contention is whether the development will be accessed via...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Bham Now

NOW OPEN: Baja California opens new Crestwood Blvd location

Yesterday, a new Baja California Cantina & Grill location celebrated its grand opening on Crestwood Blvd. The restaurant will offer a variety of authentic Mexican dishes as well as daily food and drink specials. About Baja California Cantina & Grill. If the name sounds familiar, you may have been to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023

Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
CBS 42

Shelby County leaders building 20 year comprehensive plan

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County leaders are outlining their plan for the county’s future through a comprehensive 20 year plan. The comprehensive plan is based on residents’ vision of how the county should grow and develop. Over two thousand residents participated in surveys providing feedback and comments on growth and development in the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Body found in east Jefferson County vacant apartment

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vacant apartment in east Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after noon Monday to the 100 block of 14th Avenue N.E. Lt. Joni Money said a maintenance worker had entered the apartment and discovered the body, which...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Search underway for missing kayaker in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — A search was underway Monday afternoon for a missing kayaker in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said family members of 34-year-old Richard Douglas Fields said he went to Bayview Lake to go kayak fishing on Saturday, but has not been heard from since around 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

5 reasons Tower on Tenth is attracting Birmingham’s young professionals + lease now for a special deal

Are you one of Birmingham’s young professionals? Then you likely want to live near job opportunities, tasty places to eat and lots of people your age. Tower on Tenth, one of the city’s newest luxury apartment homes, has all this and more. Read on to find out why you’ll want to join this unique community and learn how to get a special deal on leasing right now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Riverchase Galleria out as possible location for Hoover medical facility

With a population of 93,000 people, Hoover ranks as the sixth most populated city in Alabama. It's a major reason for city leaders to push building its first hospital. City of Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice believes Hoover needs some kind of medical faculty to better serve the city now and in the future.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Author Derrick Barnes cancels Hoover library visit after school controversy

Children’s book author Derrick Barnes has canceled a planned Feb. 7 visit to the Hoover Public Library, according to a Facebook post from the library. The cancellation comes after Hoover City Schools scrubbed Barnes’ visits to three elementary schools Feb. 7, 8 and 9. School officials said a parent complained about Barnes, but did not provide information about the content of the complaint.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Man, 33, killed in multi-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old man from Birmingham has died in a wreck. He was in a Dodge Challenger that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The victim’s name has not...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Parks and Rec to hold third annual Paws in the Park event

PELHAM – Those who wish to have fun with their furry friends in the park, can do so at the third annual Paws in the Park event. Paws in the Park will be held on Sunday, April 2 from 2-5 p.m. at Pelham City Park. Well-mannered, leashed dogs are encouraged to attend to this event.
PELHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man found dead inside his residence

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A 32-year-old Birmingham man was found deceased Sunday, Jan. 29, inside his residence at the 2300 block of 31st Avenue North. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner William Yates identified the man as Brandon Jamaad Smiley. “The decedent was found unresponsive inside his residence by a friend,” Yates said. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

There are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area

Birmingham, it’s a great time to be looking for your next job. According to Indeed.com, the Birmingham-Hoover Area has over 21K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does not support JavaScript,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

86-year-old Hueytown man killed in weekend fire

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An 86-year-old man who was rescued from a house fire in Hueytown over the weekend has died according to the Jefferson County Coroner. It happened Saturday at a home in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. Hueytown Fire arrived and rescued two adults from inside the house. A third adult had already escaped the home.
HUEYTOWN, AL

