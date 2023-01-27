Read full article on original website
Village Living
Shades Valley Presbyterian Church property discussed
The council chamber at Mountain Brook City Hall was full for nearly three hours Monday night as council members heard from the two sides of a planned unit development (PUD) on the Shades Valley Presbyterian Church property. The primary point of contention is whether the development will be accessed via...
Bham Now
Birmingham approves rezoning former Western Supermarket site to make way for 272 apartment units
The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved rezoning Highland Plaza—the former site of the Western Supermarket on Highland Avenue—to make way for approximately 272 “for rent” apartment units and a limited amount of retail. The properties were re-zoned from General Business District to Qualified Mixed Use High...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
Bham Now
NOW OPEN: Baja California opens new Crestwood Blvd location
Yesterday, a new Baja California Cantina & Grill location celebrated its grand opening on Crestwood Blvd. The restaurant will offer a variety of authentic Mexican dishes as well as daily food and drink specials. About Baja California Cantina & Grill. If the name sounds familiar, you may have been to...
Bham Now
Upscale bowling and entertainment center hopes to locate at former Hoover Whole Foods
Local businessman Shafiq Samji has secured a letter of intent to open Alabama’s first 810 Billiards & Bowling—a Myrtle Beach based entertainment restaurant concept—at the former Whole Foods location in Hoover. No stranger to the entertainment business, Samji and his partners opened the Altitude trampoline park in...
Village Living
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023
Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
Shelby County leaders building 20 year comprehensive plan
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County leaders are outlining their plan for the county’s future through a comprehensive 20 year plan. The comprehensive plan is based on residents’ vision of how the county should grow and develop. Over two thousand residents participated in surveys providing feedback and comments on growth and development in the […]
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Body found in east Jefferson County vacant apartment
An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vacant apartment in east Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after noon Monday to the 100 block of 14th Avenue N.E. Lt. Joni Money said a maintenance worker had entered the apartment and discovered the body, which...
ABC 33/40 News
Search underway for missing kayaker in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — A search was underway Monday afternoon for a missing kayaker in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said family members of 34-year-old Richard Douglas Fields said he went to Bayview Lake to go kayak fishing on Saturday, but has not been heard from since around 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.
Bham Now
5 reasons Tower on Tenth is attracting Birmingham’s young professionals + lease now for a special deal
Are you one of Birmingham’s young professionals? Then you likely want to live near job opportunities, tasty places to eat and lots of people your age. Tower on Tenth, one of the city’s newest luxury apartment homes, has all this and more. Read on to find out why you’ll want to join this unique community and learn how to get a special deal on leasing right now.
Dolly Parton free library signups soar after Alabama announces program
More than 1,000 kids soon will begin receiving books from Dolly Parton’s Imaginary Library in Jefferson and Walker counties in 2023. Gov. Kay Ivey announced support for a statewide Imagination Library network, along with more than $4 million in funding, on Jan. 18. At Better Basics, a Birmingham-based nonprofit...
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
ABC 33/40 News
Riverchase Galleria out as possible location for Hoover medical facility
With a population of 93,000 people, Hoover ranks as the sixth most populated city in Alabama. It's a major reason for city leaders to push building its first hospital. City of Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice believes Hoover needs some kind of medical faculty to better serve the city now and in the future.
Author Derrick Barnes cancels Hoover library visit after school controversy
Children’s book author Derrick Barnes has canceled a planned Feb. 7 visit to the Hoover Public Library, according to a Facebook post from the library. The cancellation comes after Hoover City Schools scrubbed Barnes’ visits to three elementary schools Feb. 7, 8 and 9. School officials said a parent complained about Barnes, but did not provide information about the content of the complaint.
wbrc.com
Man, 33, killed in multi-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old man from Birmingham has died in a wreck. He was in a Dodge Challenger that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The victim’s name has not...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Parks and Rec to hold third annual Paws in the Park event
PELHAM – Those who wish to have fun with their furry friends in the park, can do so at the third annual Paws in the Park event. Paws in the Park will be held on Sunday, April 2 from 2-5 p.m. at Pelham City Park. Well-mannered, leashed dogs are encouraged to attend to this event.
Birmingham man found dead inside his residence
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A 32-year-old Birmingham man was found deceased Sunday, Jan. 29, inside his residence at the 2300 block of 31st Avenue North. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner William Yates identified the man as Brandon Jamaad Smiley. “The decedent was found unresponsive inside his residence by a friend,” Yates said. […]
Bham Now
There are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area
Birmingham, it’s a great time to be looking for your next job. According to Indeed.com, the Birmingham-Hoover Area has over 21K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does not support JavaScript,...
wbrc.com
86-year-old Hueytown man killed in weekend fire
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An 86-year-old man who was rescued from a house fire in Hueytown over the weekend has died according to the Jefferson County Coroner. It happened Saturday at a home in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. Hueytown Fire arrived and rescued two adults from inside the house. A third adult had already escaped the home.
