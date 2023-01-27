Read full article on original website
Local teams compete in Last Chance Track and field meet
BIRMINGHAM – Chelsea, Pelham and Shelby County all attended the Last Chance Track and Field meet held at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Jan. 28. Chelsea’s Cady McPhail placed first in three events at the track meet Saturday morning. McPhail came in first place in the 800-meter run timing at 2:18.32, in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:57.88 and in the 3200-meter run timing at 11:29.82.
SCAC hosts Helen Keller Art Show, Robin Nance Metz Art Competition
COLUMBIANA – Local residents currently have the opportunity to observe a variety of art pieces from students all over the state in the latest art galleries at the Shelby County Arts Council. The Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama is back at SCAC. The gallery displays pieces from throughout...
Acing his assignment
Some dreams fade in the first moments of consciousness, but Aaron Lewis remembers one he had in the summer of 2016 as vividly as if it happened yesterday. In this dream, Aaron says God prompted him to take the next step with an idea he had been contemplating for a while to organize an event benefiting students as they prepared for a new school year. All he needed to get started was a divine nudge.
Thompson falls to No. 1 Vestavia Hills
ALABASTER –Thompson hosted the new no. 1 ranked team in Class 7A Friday, January 27 in the Vestavia Hills Rebels who came in fresh off a win against Hoover to take control of the area. Vestavia came in focused on leaving with the area crown and the tournament’s no. 1 seed and looked every bit like the best team in the state. The Rebels surged to a 22-5 lead and never let.
Pelham Parks and Rec to hold third annual Paws in the Park event
PELHAM – Those who wish to have fun with their furry friends in the park, can do so at the third annual Paws in the Park event. Paws in the Park will be held on Sunday, April 2 from 2-5 p.m. at Pelham City Park. Well-mannered, leashed dogs are encouraged to attend to this event.
Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena to host motorcycle and ice racing event
PELHAM – Motorcycle and ice racing fans can expect some high-flying fun on Saturday, March 4. The tour is entitled Xtreme International Racing (Xiir) is a professional racing tour on ice and has the acronym XiiR. X-treme indoor ice racing is one of the fastest-growing winter racing series. “This...
You can always find your way back home
It was on Jan. 14 that I went to see Taylor Hicks at the Song Theater at the Shelby County Arts Council. Hicks played to a packed, yet intimate audience. The season-five winner of American Idol was interactive with the crowd, making sure to joke and speak with the audience in between songs. He kept the energy high and comedic, playing a variety of covers in addition to original songs.
Facility dog brings smiles to Meadow View Elementary
ALABASTER – An Alabaster City Schools facility dog recently visited several classes at Meadow View Elementary School to comfort and bring smiles to students. Reagan, a 5-year-old golden retriever, visited Meadow View Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 20. “I have heard such great feedback from our students at Meadow...
Coosa Valley wins big over Hooper
HARPERSVILLE – Coosa Valley gutted out a huge win in its recent area matchup against the Hooper on Friday, Jan. 27. Coosa Valley picked up a 74-53 ahead of its first-round playoff game. Coosa Valley posted 13 points in the opening quarter while limiting Hooper to only eight points....
Oak Mountain, Thompson finish girls bowling season at state tournament
GADSDEN – Following another spectacular run for both teams this season, the Oak Mountain Eagles and Thompson Warriors saw their 2022-2023 bowling season come to an end on Friday, Jan. 28 as two of the final eight teams left in the 6A-7A classification. Competing in the AHSAA State Bowling...
Briarwood girls dominate in blowout against Calera
NORTH SHELBY – Briarwood’s girl commanded the court in a blowout win against Calera on Friday, Jan. 27 thanks to a dominant defensive performance that saw the Lions give up six or fewer points per quarter to the Eagles in a 50-15 victory. Calera struggled with the presence...
Helena girls fall to Pelham
PELHAM – Not only did the Pelham Panthers earn a major area win by a single point to county foe Helena on Friday, Jan. 27, but a 57-29 win earned Pelham the hosting rights for the area tournament in the following week. In the first quarter, the Panthers started...
Pelham gets redemption in rivalry win against Helena
PELHAM – The Pelham Panthers earned a major area win by a single point to county foe Helena on Friday, Jan. 27 in a tightly-contested 42-41 victory. The Panthers were never in danger of a loss during their first-half run. Pelham put together an early lead in the first quarter after posting 12 points, while the defense limited Helena to nine points.
Briarwood defeats Calera
NORTH SHELBY – Briarwood boys fended off the Calera Eagles Friday, Jan. 27 after the Lions gained the upper hand early on in the county matchup. Despite the Eagles’ best efforts to keep the game close, Calera fell to Briarwood 59-46. Right out of the gates, the Lions picked up a 19-13 with Zach Lamey leading the Lions after knocking down one basket inside the arc and one outside the arc. Miles Gilbert followed Lamey after posting four points in the paint.
