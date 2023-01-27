Read full article on original website
Denver Man Arrested for Impersonating a Police Officer
Cedar Falls — Cedar Falls police arrested a Denver man after he lied to several residents, telling them he was an undercover cop with the Waterloo Police Department. On January 24, officers were called to the Cedar Falls Police Department to speak to Mitchil Thuesen, 21, who claimed to be a victim of an assault.
Cedar Falls Fire Rescue extinguishes garage fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Cedar Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a garage fire on an attached garage on the 1300 block of Carol Court just before 9am Sunday morning. the 911 call said that there was a fire in the garage and that smoke was coming into the home.
Inmate escapes work release program
WATERLOO, Iowa — Alexander Joseph Carman, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other charges in Dubuque County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday. Carman is a 19-year-old white male, height 5' 6", and weighs 138 pounds. Anyone with information on Carman's...
Iowa Irish Fest announces dates for Downtown Waterloo festival
Waterloo — Monday evening, the Cedar Valley Irish Culture Association (CVICA) announced dates for their 17th Annual Iowa Irish Fest. CVICA officials say the festival, one of the biggest events of the year, is a celebration of Irish culture and history. Thousands of attendees are expected to gather for...
Hawkeye Community College wins national award for construction contest
Waterloo, IA — Hawkeye Community College’s 'WE Build Waterloo' Program won the National Center for Construction Education & Research’s I BUILT THIS! Video Contest. 'WE Build Waterloo' is a community-based program that provides career training, career counseling, resume assistance, interview preparation, and team building and personal skills development for those with employment barriers.
Bruce Dall wins coach of the year honors
DIKE, Iowa – Dike-New Hartford girls basketball head coach Bruce Dall won the NFHS section 4 girls basketball coach of the year. The honor is awarded to the best coach of the region that includes Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Dall was given the award for his efforts in guiding the Dike-New Hartford Wolverines to a 24-2 record and a Class 2A Iowa state title.
