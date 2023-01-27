ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TheDailyBeast

Intel Reveals Putin on Thin Ice in Panicked Hunt for Troops

Russia is scrounging around for new ways to boost its military’s numbers in Ukraine without kicking off domestic backlash, according to a new British government intelligence assessment.“The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimizing domestic dissent,” the intelligence analysis, shared on Monday, said.“Russian authorities are likely keeping open the option of another round of call-ups under the ‘partial mobilization,’” the assessment added.U.S. officials have begun warning that Russia is likely preparing for a new offensive in the new year. Although...
kalkinemedia.com

Biden promotes Baltimore spending as Republicans try to force cuts

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday celebrated the planned replacement of a 150-year-old tunnel in Baltimore, burnishing his "builder-in-chief" credentials on friendly political territory, a sharp contrast to Washington's partisan debt battle. Biden's administration will invest $4 billion to replace the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, part of...
BALTIMORE, MD
kalkinemedia.com

Britain unlawfully issued surveillance warrants for nearly five years - tribunal

(Reuters) - British spies unlawfully retained people's intercepted data over almost five years, a tribunal said on Monday in a ruling that blamed “widespread corporate failure” at the domestic intelligence agency MI5 and the interior ministry. The Investigatory Powers Tribunal, which did not mention specific cases or intelligence...
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. urges Kosovo to back peace deal and form Serb municipalities

PRISTINA (Reuters) - The United States ambassador to Kosovo on Tuesday urged Pristina to press ahead with forming an association of Serb municipalities and help complete an EU-brokered peace deal with its former master, Serbia. Jeffrey M. Hovenier said the U.S. expected Kosovo to "follow through on its obligations," describing...
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Greens issue climate policy demands

First Au (ASX:FAU) shares gain over 11% today. Here's why!. What’s the latest buzz with the ASX gold penny stocks on Monday?. New coal and gas projects could inhibit the government's proposed changes to a safeguard mechanism designed to lower carbon emissions. The Greens say they might not back...
kalkinemedia.com

NSW clubs to introduce gambling code

How are Australian insurance and mining companies performing on Monday?. Why are the Bored Ape founder and Dookey Dash game in the news?. With gambling shaping up as a contentious issue in the NSW election, the industry has released a code of conduct promising to ban suspected criminals. ClubsNSW is...

