WOWT
'Parental Bill of Rights' committee hearing held in Lincoln
Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
WOWT
Governor Jim Pillen takes public questions on radio
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The new governor, Jim Pillen, elaborated on some of the topics he talked about last week in his State of the State address. He told nearly all state agencies that if his plan passes the Legislature, their budgets won’t increase. Monday on his show, he...
WOWT
Applications open for 2023 Nebraska Ag Youth Institute
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from high school juniors and seniors for this year’s Nebraska Agriculture Youth Institute. The one-week program invites 11th and 12th graders to learn more about agriculture and provides networking opportunities for agricultural careers. The program is in...
WOWT
Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights"
Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst is reintroducing Sarah's Law. Gov. Jim Pillen took the public's questions on his first call-in radio program, which he says will be on a monthly basis. LB258 introduced to remove "near beer" from alcohol list. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM UTC. A bill in...
WOWT
Dozens flock to Nebraska Capitol for Parental Bill of Rights legislative hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For hours Tuesday afternoon, the Nebraska Legislature’s Education committee heard testimony from community members from across the state on LB374 - a bill that aims for school transparency and seeks to create a ‘parental bill of rights.’. Parents, grandparents, students, educators, and more poured...
WOWT
NSP: Colorado resident arrested after high-speed pursuit in eastern Nebraska hits 150 mph
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old from Colorado was arrested in eastern Nebraska after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at roughly 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper allegedly saw a Subaru WRX speeding over 100 mph on I-80 near Gretna. The trooper attempted a...
WOWT
Betting on in-state Nebraska games could be on the table with proposed bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re wanting to bet on in-state Nebraska college teams like the Huskers, a new bill could make that happen. Nebraska State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln says LB168 is about creating consistency with sports betting legislation. “You can bet on Nebraska teams when they’re...
WOWT
Nebraska State Senator pushes for in-state sports betting
Very cold weather sticks with us tonight along with some light flurries. An Omaha dry cleaning business was the victim of an armed robbery Saturday. Omaha nonprofit holds bowling event for visually impaired. Updated: 12 hours ago. A local nonprofit hosts an event for the visually impaired community.
WOWT
Omaha teachers union gives statement ahead of ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ legislative hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, the Nebraska Legislature’s education committee will hear testimony as more than a dozen senators push to pass a school transparency bill that includes a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ - LB374. Senator Dave Murman introduced the bill earlier this month as a...
WOWT
Nebraska, Iowa governors sign joint letter in opposition to new WOTUS rule
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds join 23 other governors in signing a letter to Joe Biden condemning a new rule regarding the Clean Water Act (CWA) and the revised definition of “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS). WOTUS is described...
WOWT
Nebraska woman accused of having illegal abortion has trial pushed back again
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman accused of having an illegal abortion has her trial pushed back. Celeste Burgess’ trial has been pushed back again, this time to May 8, 2023. Her previous trial dates were Nov. 14, 2022; Jan. 10, 2023; and March 13, 2023. Burgess is...
