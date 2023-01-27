ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

'Parental Bill of Rights' committee hearing held in Lincoln

Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Governor Jim Pillen takes public questions on radio

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The new governor, Jim Pillen, elaborated on some of the topics he talked about last week in his State of the State address. He told nearly all state agencies that if his plan passes the Legislature, their budgets won’t increase. Monday on his show, he...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Applications open for 2023 Nebraska Ag Youth Institute

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from high school juniors and seniors for this year’s Nebraska Agriculture Youth Institute. The one-week program invites 11th and 12th graders to learn more about agriculture and provides networking opportunities for agricultural careers. The program is in...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska State Senator pushes for in-state sports betting

Very cold weather sticks with us tonight along with some light flurries. An Omaha dry cleaning business was the victim of an armed robbery Saturday. Omaha nonprofit holds bowling event for visually impaired. Updated: 12 hours ago. A local nonprofit hosts an event for the visually impaired community.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy