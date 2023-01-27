ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jahez Says Alamat International Intends To Transfer Portion Of Its Shares In Jahez

Jan 30 (Reuters) - JAHEZ INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR INFORMATION SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY:. * ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER STATING INTENTION OF ONE OF MAIN SHAREHOLDERS ALAMAT INTERNATIONAL. * JAHEZ INTENTION TO TRANSFER A PORTION OF ITS SHARES IN JAHEZ TO ITS CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS PRORATE WITH THEIR OWNERSHIP OF ALAMAT COMPANY. * TRANSFER...
May & Baker Nigeria Reports Qtrly Group PBT From Cont Ops 414.4 Mln Naira

* MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC- QTRLY GRP PBT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 414.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 162.7 MILLION NAIRA. * MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 3.98 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.84 BILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
PanGenomic Health Announces Intention To Dual List On The UK Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market

* PANGENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO DUAL LIST ON THE UK AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
UG Healthcare Corporation Ltd Sees Net Loss For HY23

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO HIGHER OPERATING EXPENSES AT UPSTREAM MANUFACTURING OF DISPOSABLE EXAMINATION GLOVES, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Canacol Energy Ltd Announces Renewal Of Normal Course Issuer Bid

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Hong Seng Consolidated Enters Into Shares Sale Agreement With Innov8tif Consortium

* ENTERED INTO A SHARES SALE AGREEMENT WITH INNOV8TIF CONSORTIUM SDN BHD. * DEAL FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 717,570 SHARES IN INNOV8TIF HOLDINGS FROM INNOV8TIF CONSORTIUM FOR 30.9 MILLION RGT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Zijin Mining Says Completion Of Acquisition Of Rosebel Gold Mine Project In Suriname

* ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF ROSEBEL GOLD MINE PROJECT IN SURINAME Further company coverage:.
Merdeka Copper Gold Says Simon James Milroy Resigns As Vice President Director

* SIMON JAMES MILROY RESIGNS FROM POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT DIRECTOR OF COMPANY Further company coverage:.
Advanced Technology Signs 20 Mln Dinars Credit Facilities Agreement With A Local Bank

* SIGNS 20 MILLION DINARS CREDIT FACILITIES AGREEMENT WITH A LOCAL BANK Further company coverage:.
RMH Holdings Says He Weiqing Has Resigned As Chairman

* LIU FEI APPOINTED AS AN INDEPENDENT NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR. * YANG ZHANGXIN HAS BEEN RE-DESIGNATED TO AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Further company coverage:.
Ondine Biomedical Says Nasal Photodisinfection Therapy Significantly Reduces Sars-Cov-2 Infectivity

* ONDINE BIOMEDICAL-CO'S NASAL PHOTODISINFECTION THERAPY IMPROVES SHORT-TERM, LONG-TERM IMMUNE RESPONSE,SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCING SARS-COV-2 INFECTIVITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Cse Global Secures Two Major Contracts Totaling S$87.3M

* SECOND MAJOR CONTRACT RELATES TO A MULTI-YEAR SYSTEM MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FROM SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT IN INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR. * PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO CSE GLOBAL'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FYS 2023 TO 2027. * FIRST MAJOR CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, AMONG OTHERS FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANTS IN UNITED STATES OF...
K Seng Seng Says Tsen Ket Shung Resigns As Executive Director

* TSEN KET SHUNG RESIGNS AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Lotte Chemical Titan Says Qtrly Loss Attributable 317.2 Mln RGT

* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 317.2 MILLION RGT VERSUS PROFIT 168.9 MILLION RGT. * OUTLOOK OF CO EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN NEAR FUTURE IN VIEW OF VOLATILE EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
TABLE-EU Commission sells 3-month EU-Bills at average yield of 2.383%

Feb 1(Reuters) - The European Commission, on behalf of the European Union, carried out on Wednesday an EU-Bills auction. The results of this auction are as follows: EU-Bills EU-Bills ISIN EU000A3K4DX6 EU000A3K4D25 Date of auction 01-02-2023 01-02-2023 Settlement date 03-02-2023 03-02-2023 Maturity 05-05-2023 04-08-2023 Volume bids * 2 191 2 710 Volume allotment * 950 1 446 Old outstanding amount * 2 400 0 New outstanding amount * 3 350 1 446 Weighted average yield 2.383% 2.722% Highest accepted yield 2.400% 2.740% % awarded at highest accepted yield 83.270% 100.000% Cover ratio 2.31 1.87 * in millions of euros (Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd Posts 2023 YTD Gross Average Production Of About 47,800 Bopd

* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD - GROSS AVERAGE PRODUCTION IN 2023 YEAR TO DATE OF C.47,800 BOPD, 2022 NET CAPEX OF C.$115 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Canada's CPPI invests $205 million in Indian co IndoSpace's new fund

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian warehouse and parks developer IndoSpace on Monday said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will invest $205 million in the company's new real estate fund. The investment from Canada's biggest pension fund is part of IndoSpace's new fund targeting $600 million in equity commitments.

