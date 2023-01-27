Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police: 2 girls, 1 woman shot Tuesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirm a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Two children were also shot during the incident. Officials confirm police were called to the 100 block of 9th Avenue West around 10:20 p.m. When police arrived, they...
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wbrc.com
Family continues to search for Anniston missing man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been four months since DeAngelo Allen’s family has heard from him. He was last seen in Anniston on Old Coldwater Road. Now, the Anniston Police Department says they believe his disappearance was involuntary, meaning he didn’t leave on his own. As his family continues searching for answers, they’ve worked out a plan to work with the police department.
WSFA
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting investigation. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said...
95.3 The Bear
Chase Ends in West Tuscaloosa Cemetery After Walmart Shoplifting Suspect Flees Northport Police
A Tuesday morning police chase ended inside a cemetery in West Tuscaloosa after a woman accused of shoplifting at the Walmart in Northport fled officers trying to stop her there. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, said officers were made aware of possible shoplifting at the...
Birmingham police searching for teenager who went missing Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend. According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 […]
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
An Alabama man was arrested during a welfare check. Two weeks later, he was dead.
His family thought jail may the safest place for him. But two weeks after his family called police for a welfare check and their loved one was subsequently arrested, Anthony "Tony" Mitchell was dead.
Birmingham got no warning on mass inmate release, Mayor Woodfin says
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin complained Tuesday that he had no advance notice from the Alabama Department of Corrections about a planned mass release of inmates. “Today is Tuesday,” Woodfin said. “I got notice of this Saturday and it wasn’t from the Alabama Department of Corrections.”. His staff...
weisradio.com
Alabama High School Counselor Arrested
An Alabama high school counselor was arrested Monday on allegations of sex with a student. Jessica B. Herb, 39, is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. Herb is a guidance counselor at Ashville High School. School officials said that she has been placed on leave.
95.3 The Bear
Alleged Car Thieves Cause Several Crashes on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday
Two alleged car thieves in Tuscaloosa are in custody after they caused multiple accidents and drew a huge police presence to Skyland Boulevard Monday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers in the Criminal Investigations Division have been looking into a series of vehicle thefts in the area. On Monday afternoon, they got information that a stolen car they were seeking had been spotted at Branscomb Apartments, a public housing complex off Highway 69 South.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police seeking help with identification in gas station robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a robbery occurred Jan. 25 at approximately 6 a.m. at a gas station in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. According to a police report, two people pulled up to the gas station in a red 4-door car, got out, and one of them pointed an assault rifle at the victim and demanded the victim’s wallet.
wbrc.com
Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
ABC 33/40 News
School bus catches fire after crash in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Walker County Schools bus caught fire after it was involved in a crash with a SUV near Townley Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on AL 102 eastbound at AL 124 around 3:30 p.m. Walker County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham said the bus...
wbrc.com
86-year-old Hueytown man killed in weekend fire
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An 86-year-old man who was rescued from a house fire in Hueytown over the weekend has died according to the Jefferson County Coroner. It happened Saturday at a home in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. Hueytown Fire arrived and rescued two adults from inside the house. A third adult had already escaped the home.
Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
wbrc.com
Man, 33, killed in multi-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old man from Birmingham has died in a wreck. He was in a Dodge Challenger that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The victim’s name has not...
wvtm13.com
Police veteran blames lack of humanity and supervision for Tyre Nichols' death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Lawrence Billups has been fighting to protect the public in Birmingham since 1991. So, when he watched video of officers punching Tyre Nichols during his Memphis arrest, he was heartbroken. "That right there, is absolutely disgusting. It is something, as an officer who has fought for...
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
