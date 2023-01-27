ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham Police: 2 girls, 1 woman shot Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirm a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Two children were also shot during the incident. Officials confirm police were called to the 100 block of 9th Avenue West around 10:20 p.m. When police arrived, they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Family continues to search for Anniston missing man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been four months since DeAngelo Allen’s family has heard from him. He was last seen in Anniston on Old Coldwater Road. Now, the Anniston Police Department says they believe his disappearance was involuntary, meaning he didn’t leave on his own. As his family continues searching for answers, they’ve worked out a plan to work with the police department.
ANNISTON, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting investigation. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police searching for teenager who went missing Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend. According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Alabama High School Counselor Arrested

An Alabama high school counselor was arrested Monday on allegations of sex with a student. Jessica B. Herb, 39, is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. Herb is a guidance counselor at Ashville High School. School officials said that she has been placed on leave.
ASHVILLE, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alleged Car Thieves Cause Several Crashes on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday

Two alleged car thieves in Tuscaloosa are in custody after they caused multiple accidents and drew a huge police presence to Skyland Boulevard Monday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers in the Criminal Investigations Division have been looking into a series of vehicle thefts in the area. On Monday afternoon, they got information that a stolen car they were seeking had been spotted at Branscomb Apartments, a public housing complex off Highway 69 South.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police seeking help with identification in gas station robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a robbery occurred Jan. 25 at approximately 6 a.m. at a gas station in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. According to a police report, two people pulled up to the gas station in a red 4-door car, got out, and one of them pointed an assault rifle at the victim and demanded the victim’s wallet.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

School bus catches fire after crash in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Walker County Schools bus caught fire after it was involved in a crash with a SUV near Townley Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on AL 102 eastbound at AL 124 around 3:30 p.m. Walker County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham said the bus...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

86-year-old Hueytown man killed in weekend fire

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An 86-year-old man who was rescued from a house fire in Hueytown over the weekend has died according to the Jefferson County Coroner. It happened Saturday at a home in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. Hueytown Fire arrived and rescued two adults from inside the house. A third adult had already escaped the home.
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

WSFA

I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
PRATTVILLE, AL

