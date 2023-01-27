Read full article on original website
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
City by City: Red Cliff, Cloquet, Twin Ports
Red Cliff- The Water and Sewer Department has issued an emergency notice to residents as temperatures remain below zero. They are asking residents to take preventative steps to keep pipes from freezing in the coming days. The department recommends running both hot and cold water through the pipes and letting faucets drip until temperatures reach 10 degrees above zero. They also urge residents to not turn the heat completely off when leaving for an extended period of time and leaving cabinet doors open so heat can reach pipes.
City by City: Iron River, Hayward, Chisholm
Iron River, WI- The 4th annual Northern Pines Sled Dog Race is set to take place February 18. There will be four different categories: the mid-distance race, open race, four-dog event and six-dog event. Additionally, the Mutt Run will be back this year. At this event kids ages 4 -12 are invited to bring the family dog and see how fast it can run the 75-foot track. Sleds and harnesses are provided for this race. There is no fee for spectators and some viewing areas are even heated.
Cold temps make for perfect race conditions at Beargrease start
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is finally here. On Sunday morning, dozens of mushing teams and hundreds of dogs gathered at Billy’s Bar just north of Duluth for the biggest sled dog race in the lower 48. While the energy was...
Bitter cold temperatures add extra challenge for local firefighters
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Fighting fire is already a dangerous task, but add in extremely cold, negative temperatures, and that danger increases. Local fire departments have responded to several fires in the past few days when temps were bitterly cold. Early Sunday morning, a house caught fire in...
Temperatures slowly rebound through the week
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Monday: It is a cold start to our week with temperatures Monday morning in the teens and 20s below zero. With a steady wind out of the west between 5-15 MPH that means we are looking at wind chills between 30-40 below zero. Through the rest of the day we are looking at mostly sunny skies overhead with temperatures climbing onto either side of the zero degree mark. Winds out the west between 5-15 MPH means, wind chills remain in the teens and 20s below zero for much of the day. Tonight, we are a tad warmer with overnight low in the single digits and teens below zero and wind chills 20-30 below zero.
AND THEY’RE OFF: How to follow along with the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 John Beargrease is officially underway. Teams took off from Billy’s Bar in Duluth on Sunday morning to make the trek up the North Shore. The Beargrease 40 racers will finish in Two Harbors Sunday night. Beargrease 120 teams will race through...
Proctor collects close win over Cloquet
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Proctor Rails hosted the Cloquet Lumberjacks on Tuesday night in a back-and-forth battle, but in the end the home team prevailed winning 54-50 over the Lumberjacks. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Lincoln Park business owners confident despite newest Interchange Project updates
LINCOLN PARK, MN. -- Ongoing construction isn’t just affecting drivers. Local businesses and those living near the can-of-worms project have been seeing consistent detours since it’s beginning. “You know we haven’t seen a change in business since the Interchange Project started,” said Co-Owner of OMC Smoke House, Louis...
Duluth balloon artist twists bouquets for Valentine’s Day
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Laural Schultze, the owner of Lauralloons in Duluth, is twisting up rose bouquets just in time for the February holiday. Schultze works out of Hucklebeary in Downtown Duluth, just off Superior Street. The roses are hand twisted by Schultze, who originally got the idea...
Superior Sushi Restaurant Suffers Devastating Early Morning Fire
What a sad way to start the week! The Superior Fire Department responded to calls of a structure fire at 3333 Tower Avenue in Superior early Monday morning. When crews arrived, there was an active fire. It took only 2 minutes for the Superior Fire Department to respond. The fire department is located directly across the street from Tower Avenue.
Keeping up on oil changes and levels will keep cars out of the shop
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A dipstick check a day can keep the mechanic at bay. Those seem to be words to live by in this current age where supply chain issues concerning car parts have led to long lines outside of auto repair shops. Luckily also in this current age, break downs aren’t quite as frequent as in days of old.
Eskomos heat up in the second half to earn comeback win
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night Esko hosted Hermantown in a jam-packed game that began with a 13-0 Hawks lead, but the Eskomos crawled back in to earn the 72-67 final. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Fast finishes highlight Beargrease 120, Oberg wins first title
FINLAND, MN. (Northern News Now) - Fast finishes were the story of the morning at the Trestle Inn in Finland, where Joanna Oberg earned her first ever Beargrease 120 title. The Grand Marais native crossed the finish line shortly before 4 a.m. She credited her strong race to the cold...
Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
County Tax Forfeit Property Auction Underway
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The first St. Louis County tax forfeited property auction for 2023 is now open online. There are more than 55 properties throughout the county including several homes in Duluth, cabins and undeveloped land. A list of the properties and information on each is available online...
(3A) Mirage edges Superior for a 2-1 win on Senior Night
PROCTOR, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage used two second-period goals to lift them over the Superior Spartans 2-1. The Spartans scored first, their first goal against the Mirage since 2018, but Hannah Graves and Nya Sieger’s goals were just enough to win the Mirage. Copyright 2023...
Police investigate vehicles damaged in Duluth neighborhood
On Sunday, Duluth Police officers responded to a report of damaged vehicles that were struck by bullets in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Duluth. Official responded around 9:30 a.m. to the 8700 block of Beverly St. and the 900 block of 88th Ave. West. No one was hurt. Police believe...
51-year-old man arrested at Duluth airport after mental health crisis, threatening to shoot
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was a large police presence at the Duluth International Airport Tuesday morning, according to the Duluth Police Department. At approximately 8:30 A.M., police responded to the airport after a report was made about a man having a mental health issue making threats to shoot.
Duluth Police Assisting With Investigation Into Vineyard Church Pastoral Assistant Allegations
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have confirmed that they are assisting in the investigation into allegations against a pastoral assistant at the Vineyard Church. Members of the congregation received an email Sunday from the special committee of the Vineyard Church council. It said in part that the special committee...
