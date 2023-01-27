Read full article on original website
Destroyed playground in San Diego neighborhood the latest symbol of city neglect, locals say
A playground in Mount Hope has gone unfixed for more than a year after it was destroyed leaving families in the southeast San Diego neighborhood with an empty space and no arrests. Dennis V. Allen Park, named after a Black activist who founded the San Diego Race Relations Society, was...
San Diego Spending $2.4 Million To Relocate 50 Homeless People
San Diego’s City Council approved a plan that will provide a “more intense and personal focus” on each person’s needs.
Pink party bus cruises through San Diego offering door-to-door doggy service
SAN DIEGO — Instead of leaving your dog at home all day while you go to work, you might consider sending your pet on a pink party bus. In this Zevely Zone, I rode along with Precious Petcare San Diego. If you are a pet owner with a busy work week, this is a door-to-door doggy service for you.
Where to buy indoor plants in San Diego
From pothos to pots, these spots have all your indoor plant needs and desires covered.
KPBS
Girl Scout cookies are back in San Diego
It’s that sweet season once again! We’re not talking sports, we’re talking Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints and yes, we’re talking Girl Scout cookies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae tells us how this cookie season is looking. They’re back! Girl Scout cookies are now on sale in San...
kusi.com
Homeless advocates voice outrage at 20 unused city housing units
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City officials were under fire by homeless advocates when it was revealed that the city has had 20 unused campers in its possession, designated for the homeless, for roughly three years. While Mayor Todd Gloria claimed homelessness to be his #1 priority, the campers sat...
eastcountymagazine.org
BLACK HISTORY MONTH KICKS OFF WITH WOMEN OF COLOR ROAR CELEBRATION OF BLACK WOMEN
January 31, 2023 (San Diego) - Women of Color Roar Media, will convene the fifth anniversary Black History Month Breakfast at Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, 404 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA 92114, on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The theme of the Women of Color Roar Breakfast 2023 is Sheroes...
KPBS
County contractor ordered to rehire fired janitors, with back pay
NOVA, a company contracted to provide janitorial services at the San Diego County Administration Building, has been ordered to rehire several fired janitors. The San Diego County Office of Labor Standards & Enforcement found NOVA violated labor laws and retaliated against several janitorial workers for trying to unionize. NOVA was also ordered to give the workers back pay.
KPBS
PFAS in firefighting gear
The nation’s largest firefighters union is taking legal action to get so-called “forever chemicals” out of firefighting gear. In other news, we have details on museum month in San Diego. Plus, San Diego’s new poet laureate talks about his new role.
KPBS
San Diego County animal rescue groups expose backyard doodle breeder
Editor's Note: The following story contains explicit details about animal abuse, which some readers may find disturbing. Lauren Botticelli has seen her share of animals in dire straits. It's part what she signed up for as the head of the Animal Pad, an animal rescue organization in La Mesa. But...
KPBS
Film spotlights costs and accessibility of child care
The Human Rights Watch Film Festival returns to San Diego starting this Thursday, Feb. 2 for a week of films highlighting human rights issues across the globe. The opening night film, "Clarissa's Battle," documents the tireless efforts of child care advocate Clarissa Doutherd, as she tries to increase access to childcare and early education for her community and beyond.
Gunman robs recycling center
A man robbed a recycling center at gunpoint Monday in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department announced.
NBC San Diego
La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration
The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
San Diego ranked as Ethiopian food capital of US, study shows
The study—which was put together by Preply—found America's Finest City as the Ethiopian food capital of the entire country with a 4.8 rating.
KPBS
California reparations task force takes deeper look into eligibility
California’s Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans held a meeting in San Diego over the weekend. The group heard public testimony and discussed questions around who should be eligible for reparations. Then, the federal government has made a $10 million investment to address overgrown forests across Southern California, but exactly how to best prepare for wildfires is still a matter of debate. Next, a look into some of the bumps in the rollout of California’s transitional kindergarten program. And, surfboards, model trains, aviation, and lots of fine art are just some of the things to see during February for Museum Month 2023. Finally, the Human rights Watch Film Festival returns this Thursday with an opening night screening of “Clarissa’s Battle.” The film documents the tireless efforts of Clarissa Dowtherd as she works for increasing access to childcare and early education for her community and beyond.
Popular San Diego County Diner Is Closing For Good
Their famous biscuits and gravy will be served for the last time on February 5.
Fig Tree Cafe Is Set To Open It’s Newest Location In Mission Valley
San Diego’s breakfast eatery is expanding to its fourth location
Valley Roadrunner
Cafe owner unhappy that signs don’t show she is open
Mary Khuu of Lake Wohlford Café says that 30% of her breakfast and lunch business has declined due to the closing of one end of Lake Wohlford Road by a rockslide, but just as much because road signs indicating the closure lead the motorist to the conclusion that the road is closed before the diner.
KPBS
San Diego’s new poet laureate sees poetry as a tool of empowerment
Jason Magabo Perez was named San Diego’s second poet laureate in January. He succeeds Ron Salisbury, who was appointed for a two-year term in 2020. Perez is the author of two books, “Phenomenology of Superhero” and “This is for the Mostless,” which includes poetry, personal essays, fiction and oral history. He is a graduate of UC San Diego and is director of the ethnic studies program at California State University, San Marcos.
San Diego restaurant pivoting to happy hour buffet to cut down on inflation costs
A San Diego business is thinking outside the box in order to save some money from all the increased costs associated with a new minimum wage, new tax and an increased utility bill.
