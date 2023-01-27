ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Girl Scout cookies are back in San Diego

It’s that sweet season once again! We’re not talking sports, we’re talking Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints and yes, we’re talking Girl Scout cookies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae tells us how this cookie season is looking. They’re back! Girl Scout cookies are now on sale in San...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Homeless advocates voice outrage at 20 unused city housing units

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City officials were under fire by homeless advocates when it was revealed that the city has had 20 unused campers in its possession, designated for the homeless, for roughly three years. While Mayor Todd Gloria claimed homelessness to be his #1 priority, the campers sat...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

County contractor ordered to rehire fired janitors, with back pay

NOVA, a company contracted to provide janitorial services at the San Diego County Administration Building, has been ordered to rehire several fired janitors. The San Diego County Office of Labor Standards & Enforcement found NOVA violated labor laws and retaliated against several janitorial workers for trying to unionize. NOVA was also ordered to give the workers back pay.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

PFAS in firefighting gear

The nation’s largest firefighters union is taking legal action to get so-called “forever chemicals” out of firefighting gear. In other news, we have details on museum month in San Diego. Plus, San Diego’s new poet laureate talks about his new role.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Film spotlights costs and accessibility of child care

The Human Rights Watch Film Festival returns to San Diego starting this Thursday, Feb. 2 for a week of films highlighting human rights issues across the globe. The opening night film, "Clarissa's Battle," documents the tireless efforts of child care advocate Clarissa Doutherd, as she tries to increase access to childcare and early education for her community and beyond.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration

The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
LA MESA, CA
KPBS

California reparations task force takes deeper look into eligibility

California’s Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans held a meeting in San Diego over the weekend. The group heard public testimony and discussed questions around who should be eligible for reparations. Then, the federal government has made a $10 million investment to address overgrown forests across Southern California, but exactly how to best prepare for wildfires is still a matter of debate. Next, a look into some of the bumps in the rollout of California’s transitional kindergarten program. And, surfboards, model trains, aviation, and lots of fine art are just some of the things to see during February for Museum Month 2023. Finally, the Human rights Watch Film Festival returns this Thursday with an opening night screening of “Clarissa’s Battle.” The film documents the tireless efforts of Clarissa Dowtherd as she works for increasing access to childcare and early education for her community and beyond.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Valley Roadrunner

Cafe owner unhappy that signs don’t show she is open

Mary Khuu of Lake Wohlford Café says that 30% of her breakfast and lunch business has declined due to the closing of one end of Lake Wohlford Road by a rockslide, but just as much because road signs indicating the closure lead the motorist to the conclusion that the road is closed before the diner.
ESCONDIDO, CA
KPBS

San Diego’s new poet laureate sees poetry as a tool of empowerment

Jason Magabo Perez was named San Diego’s second poet laureate in January. He succeeds Ron Salisbury, who was appointed for a two-year term in 2020. Perez is the author of two books, “Phenomenology of Superhero” and “This is for the Mostless,” which includes poetry, personal essays, fiction and oral history. He is a graduate of UC San Diego and is director of the ethnic studies program at California State University, San Marcos.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy