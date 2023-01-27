News: Kennedy Center Unveils 10-Year Vision for Environment-Inspired Programming

The two-day workshop/staged reading event of “Vanishing Girl,” with music and lyrics by William Yanesh and book by Hope Villanueva, certainly lived up to the hype. From the endearing story of a young woman struggling to find her place to the uplifting and often humorous lyrics, the creative team, actors, and crew really brought this production together. Given that their sights are set on increasingly bigger and better things for this “little musical that could,” the potential trajectory of the play itself seems to mirror the hopes and dreams of its characters.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO