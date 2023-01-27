Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Related
WISN
Son accused of shooting, killing father behind the wheel
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing his father while his father was driving. Prosecutors charged Tra-Von Barnes, 27, with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. According to a criminal complaint, police found Garfield Barnes in a car that had hit a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man, 86, dies 5 months after shooting
MILWAUKEE - Ivory Mallory, 86, died Jan. 27 at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee five months after he was shot near 22nd and Center, along with his wife and her sister and a friend. Ivory's wife, Shirley, 82, was fatally shot Aug. 24. Carrie Barnhill, 88, Shirley's sister, was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, 2nd man charged
MILWAUKEE - A second man is charged in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee mother Sildian Torres, killed on Christmas Eve as she drove to a holiday gathering with her 7-year-old son in the back seat. Prosecutors say Raymond King, 18, was driving the vehicle the shots were fired from when Torres was killed near 29th and Greenfield on Dec. 24.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Jan. 31. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near Teutonia and Locust around 11:12 p.m. Police say a 51-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha arson: Milwaukee man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison
MILWAUKEE - Esmond King of Milwaukee was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 27 to five years in federal prison for a Kenosha arson from September 2021. King, 33, will also spend three years on supervised release following his prison term and will be required to pay over $271,000 in restitution related to the property damage caused by his offense.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Tue, 31 Jan 2023
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man in stable condition, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 30 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. It happened around 10:10 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been...
radioplusinfo.com
2-1-23 infant in stolen car died after crash in milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A medical examiner says a 13-month-old boy who was in a car stolen last week in Milwaukee died after it crashed into a minivan shortly after the theft. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says Zarion Robinson was in a car seat in the stolen car’s back seat when it hit the minivan late last Friday. The medical examiner’s report says paramedics found Zarion awake and crying and still partly strapped into his car seat in the car, but early Saturday, he was pronounced dead at a hospital. The 31-year-old woman who was driving the stolen car has been arrested but has not been formally charged.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Waukesha Co. Jail inmate death investigation | By Lt. of Detectives Tim Kemps
January 30, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – Washington County Sheriff’s investigators continue to investigate the circumstances around the death of an inmate at the Waukesha County Jail that occurred on January 17, 2023. The deceased is 34-year-old Randy Glenn Jr. from the City of Milwaukee. Glenn...
Man accused of shooting family's home 8 times released on bond
The 46-year-old man accused of shooting at a Milwaukee home eight times while people were inside has been released from jail after posting bail.
CBS 58
Black Milwaukee leaders weigh in on death of Tyre Nichols
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday, Jan. 30, Black leaders in Milwaukee spoke out against the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died after an encounter with police officers earlier this month. Fred Royal, 1st Vice President of NAACP Milwaukee branch, drew parallels to similar incidents in Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tyre Nichols video: When should Milwaukee police footage be released?
MILWAUKEE - With the release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee police, a Milwaukee activist group says it takes Milwaukee police too long to release footage. The Milwaukee Fire and Police commission is looking at requiring releases earlier. In the Memphis case, police released...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, West Allis man hurt, robbery-related, police say
MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man, 27, was hurt in a Milwaukee shooting Sunday evening, Jan. 29 near 35th and North. Police said the shots were fired shortly after 5 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, but police said...
CBS 58
Police: Milwaukee man killed in crash with stolen vehicle, suspects fled scene
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left a 65-year-old man dead Monday, Jan. 30. Authorities say it happened just after 1 p.m. near N. 27th and W. Vliet Street. According to a police report, a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee was traveling southbound on...
WISN
Family, friends pay tribute to Milwaukee woman killed
MILWAUKEE — The family of a woman killed this week in Milwaukee held a vigil Sunday in her honor. Jeanette Jimenez was shot Thursday night near 15th and Becher streets. Family members told WISN 12 News she was trying to help with a domestic dispute when she was shot.
radioplusinfo.com
1-31-23 waupun prison riot anniversary
This week marks the 40th anniversary of a riot at the Waupun state prison. Inmates took 15 hostages, set desks on fire, broke windows in the prison school, and ransacked the dormitory building. About six hours after the takeover began an assault team of 200 riot-clad officers stormed one of the buildings, bringing the disturbance to an end without any injuries. Mayor Rohn Bishop says while being a corrections officer can be challenging and dangerous it can also be a very rewarding job. Bishop says the anniversary is an occasion to reflect on the difficult work correctional officers have and to thank them for their service of keeping the community safe.
Man charged with killing 6 people released, found incompetent to stand trial
A man who is charged with killing six people in a botched robbery was found incompetent to stand trial Friday and his case was suspended, court records show.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south side shooting identified
NOW TO BREAKING NEWS OUT OF MILWAUKEE, A LIVE LOOK NEAR 15TH AND BEECHER WERE MOMENTS AGO POLICE CONFIRMED A HOMICIDE AT THAT LOCATION. THE VICTIM IS A 59-YEAR-OLD MILWAUKEE WOMAN BUT INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT SAID HOW SHE DIED. POLICE HAVE BEEN ON TH. 59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south...
Comments / 2