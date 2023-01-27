Read full article on original website
City by City: Red Cliff, Cloquet, Twin Ports
Red Cliff- The Water and Sewer Department has issued an emergency notice to residents as temperatures remain below zero. They are asking residents to take preventative steps to keep pipes from freezing in the coming days. The department recommends running both hot and cold water through the pipes and letting faucets drip until temperatures reach 10 degrees above zero. They also urge residents to not turn the heat completely off when leaving for an extended period of time and leaving cabinet doors open so heat can reach pipes.
City by City: Iron River, Hayward, Chisholm
Iron River, WI- The 4th annual Northern Pines Sled Dog Race is set to take place February 18. There will be four different categories: the mid-distance race, open race, four-dog event and six-dog event. Additionally, the Mutt Run will be back this year. At this event kids ages 4 -12 are invited to bring the family dog and see how fast it can run the 75-foot track. Sleds and harnesses are provided for this race. There is no fee for spectators and some viewing areas are even heated.
Proctor collects close win over Cloquet
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Proctor Rails hosted the Cloquet Lumberjacks on Tuesday night in a back-and-forth battle, but in the end the home team prevailed winning 54-50 over the Lumberjacks. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Lincoln Park business owners confident despite newest Interchange Project updates
LINCOLN PARK, MN. -- Ongoing construction isn’t just affecting drivers. Local businesses and those living near the can-of-worms project have been seeing consistent detours since it’s beginning. “You know we haven’t seen a change in business since the Interchange Project started,” said Co-Owner of OMC Smoke House, Louis...
AND THEY’RE OFF: How to follow along with the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 John Beargrease is officially underway. Teams took off from Billy’s Bar in Duluth on Sunday morning to make the trek up the North Shore. The Beargrease 40 racers will finish in Two Harbors Sunday night. Beargrease 120 teams will race through...
Beargrease 120 defending champ aiming for ‘fun’ 2023 race after physically, emotionally tough season
DULUTH, MN -- As the Beargrease 120 teams approached the starting line in Duluth Sunday morning, Rita Wehseler knew her dogs’ training load this season was a bit lighter than usual. “It’s been an interesting and tough year but I’ve been doing this for 20 years you have good...
Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
Cold temps make for perfect race conditions at Beargrease start
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is finally here. On Sunday morning, dozens of mushing teams and hundreds of dogs gathered at Billy’s Bar just north of Duluth for the biggest sled dog race in the lower 48. While the energy was...
Eskomos heat up in the second half to earn comeback win
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night Esko hosted Hermantown in a jam-packed game that began with a 13-0 Hawks lead, but the Eskomos crawled back in to earn the 72-67 final. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Bitter cold temperatures add extra challenge for local firefighters
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Fighting fire is already a dangerous task, but add in extremely cold, negative temperatures, and that danger increases. Local fire departments have responded to several fires in the past few days when temps were bitterly cold. Early Sunday morning, a house caught fire in...
Duluth balloon artist twists bouquets for Valentine’s Day
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Laural Schultze, the owner of Lauralloons in Duluth, is twisting up rose bouquets just in time for the February holiday. Schultze works out of Hucklebeary in Downtown Duluth, just off Superior Street. The roses are hand twisted by Schultze, who originally got the idea...
Duluth Police release 2022 Stop Data Report
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department (DPD) released their first comprehensive stop data report. The news release states that all data in the report was collected in 2022. “As a police department, it is important for us to be transparent with our community in order to...
Fast finishes highlight Beargrease 120, Oberg wins first title
FINLAND, MN. (Northern News Now) - Fast finishes were the story of the morning at the Trestle Inn in Finland, where Joanna Oberg earned her first ever Beargrease 120 title. The Grand Marais native crossed the finish line shortly before 4 a.m. She credited her strong race to the cold...
Keeping up on oil changes and levels will keep cars out of the shop
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A dipstick check a day can keep the mechanic at bay. Those seem to be words to live by in this current age where supply chain issues concerning car parts have led to long lines outside of auto repair shops. Luckily also in this current age, break downs aren’t quite as frequent as in days of old.
51-year-old man arrested at Duluth airport after mental health crisis, threatening to shoot
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was a large police presence at the Duluth International Airport Tuesday morning, according to the Duluth Police Department. At approximately 8:30 A.M., police responded to the airport after a report was made about a man having a mental health issue making threats to shoot.
