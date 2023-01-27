Read full article on original website
Collider
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Popculture
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Collider
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
Collider
‘Peacemaker’: Here’s When the DCU’s Amanda Waller Spinoff Takes Place
James Gunn and Peter Safran are rebuilding the entire DCU from the ground up, but one fixture of the previous era will only continue to expand—Peacemaker. It was already confirmed that John Cena's vigilante will be returning for a second season on HBO Max, but his universe will be expanding under Gunn's regime. As previously announced back in May 2022, a new spinoff series, Waller, surrounding the Suicide Squad's overseer Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) is in the pipeline, and Gunn and Safran were finally able to elaborate a bit on what's to be expected with the series and where it falls in the DC TV universe.
Collider
Why 'The Last of Us' Episode 3’s Tear-Jerking Song Sounds Familiar and Why It Works
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 3.Episode 3 of HBO’s The Last of Us just gave us one of the most heart-wrenching episodes of television, and it did it without any of the gore or high-intensity action usually attributed to these post-apocalyptic “zombie” shows. Instead, the episode, titled “Long Long Time” gave us an unexpected love story in the middle of the apocalypse. Diverging from the video game that the show is based on, this episode explores the backstory between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Bill has been preparing for the apocalypse since before the cordyceps infections. When the apocalypse does come, he is more than thrilled to spend the rest of his life alone in his abandoned, fortified town. That is until Frank, a survivor from Baltimore, comes to his doorstep seeking help. Although Bill initially seems to be a curmudgeon, his loneliness and humanity inevitably get the better of him.
Collider
Vin Diesel's Faith is Put to the Test in New 'Fast X' Poster
The Fast & Furious franchise has pumped adrenaline through the veins of viewers for over two decades through its perfect blend of electrifying car chases, fiery romance and family-centric storyline. With the tenth installment, Fast X, well on the way, it looks like the saga is set to close with a bang. In a newly unveiled poster for the film, audiences have been teased a look at what's to come for Dominic "Dom" Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his petrol-head family.
Collider
First 'Swarm' Images Introduce Dominique Fishback and Chloe Bailey in Donald Glover's New Series
Donald Glover's upcoming project, Swarm, has just released several new first-look images. The new photos give us an intense new look at Glover's upcoming Prime Video series and follow up to his highly praised series Atlanta. Swarm tells the story of a young woman named Dre, played by Dominique Fishback,...
Collider
'Creature Commandos': Meet the Cast of the New DC Animated Series
After today’s massive announcement from James Gunn and Peter Safran about the future of the DC Universe both in cinemas and on TV, we’ve been given plenty of material to speculate about how this new project will play out. Even though the duo made it clear that this will only become a reality in mid-2025 at the earliest (with the new Superman: Legacy movie), we can be certain that the cogs are turning and the next couple of years will give us some exciting DC reveals. One of the many things Gunn and Safran revealed is the animated series Creature Commandos.
Collider
How James Gunn’s DCU Is Different From Marvel’s MCU
When it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be the new co-heads of DC Studios, the excitement for the new DCU was palpable. Gunn and Safran's introduction as the co-heads of DC Studios stirred up a lot of drama in the past few months as it meant the fate of current in-production films was in flux. During a press conference, Gunn and Safran laid out their extended plan for the DCU, but also clarified just how similar and dissimilar this new universe would be to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Collider
‘Kim’s Video’ Review: Loses Its Subject in Favor of a Personal Story | Sundance 2023
When I first read about Kim's Video, the iconic video store in New York City that housed an eclectic and unique collection of films from all over the world, I was immediately sucked into the idea of a documentary on this beloved relic. After all, I grew up in the time of video rental shops and watched as they disappeared into the ether with the introduction of streamers like Netflix. Kim's Video felt like a documentary that was tailor made for film lovers and people who grew up in that generation.
Collider
How to Watch M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin': Showtimes and Streaming Status
He has his fans and his detractors, but there's no denying that M. Night Shyamalan is one of the most consistent and unique horror/thriller filmmakers working in the industry today. From his celebrated modern classics like The Sixth Sense (1999) and Unbreakable (2000) to guilty pleasure cult favorites like The Happening (2008) and Old (2021), Shyamalan has cemented himself as an auteur filmmaker whose style of storytelling is unmistakable and consistently entertaining. He's also a director who never fails to do something a bit different with each film he makes while still inserting his signature style, and his next anticipated project appears to be no exception. Knock at the Cabin is another thrilling existential tale from the master of twists, and just like his most recent film Old, it will tell the story of a seemingly normal family vacation gone horribly wrong.
Collider
'Superman: Legacy' Is The Title Of the Next Superman Movie
During a press conference, which Collider attended, to discuss their plan for the DC Extended Universe, new co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed that the next Man of Steel movie is called Superman Legacy. As promised by Gunn last month, the upcoming film will not be another origin story, even if it focuses on the Son of Krypton/’s legacy and identity.
Collider
'The Last of Us': Troy Baker on the Show Changing the Game’s Narrative
The Last of Us is garnering praise from all directions from fans and critics alike and was renewed for a Season 2 ahead of its Episode 3 release. The series has broken the supposed video game adaptation curse by substituting high-octane action sequences that engage a player in the game but do little for a series, with great character studies. With every episode, we get a deeper sense of how is it to live in a post-apocalyptic world. In a new clip, Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in the original games and is currently hosting The Last of Us podcast, talks about how some new aspects of the show are enriching the IP.
Collider
What Can We Expect From 'The Last of Us' Season 2?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and Part II games.With the early renewal for the hit HBO series The Last of Us coming in just after its second episode aired, it's leaving many people wondering what to expect in Season 2. With a sequel to the game already released, and with word that the first season will likely tell the whole story of the first game, The Last of Us Part II looms large. The sequel is a completely different beast from the original, with its length being nearly double that of the first, as it tells a much more narratively complex story. With the way the first season has shown so far that it isn’t afraid to expand and change story beats, it’ll be interesting to speculate on what audiences can expect to see in a sophomore season.
Collider
How Did Tinker Bell Become the Face of Disney?
In honor of Peter Pan's 70th anniversary coming up this year, one character deserves to be celebrated more than the rest: Tinker Bell. It's no question that Disney has created more than its share of iconic characters, but even so, some reach greater levels of popularity than others. The studio's older, classic films have been around for years, and many of them are still beloved by fans of all ages. Disney Animation's fourteenth full-length film, Peter Pan, is one early film that has maintained its popularity over the years. In honor of its upcoming 70th anniversary, there's no better time than to celebrate one important Disney icon. No, not the film's titular character, but his fairy sidekick.
Collider
A 'Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey' Sequel Is Officially in the Works
The Hundred Acre Woods will never be the same again. Horror fans have been waiting with anticipation to see Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, a gory take on the titular bear since it was first announced back in May. Now, the hype for the film is only growing as, just weeks away from its release, a sequel has been announced!
Collider
'Viking Wolf' Trailer Showcases an Intense Norwegian Horror Film
The new official trailer for Netflix's Viking Wolf, which is being marketed as Norway's first-ever werewolf movie, has just dropped. Viking Wolf follows 17-year-old Thale, who witnesses what appears to be a werewolf attack after she moves to the small town where her mom is working at the local police department. Stig Svendsen directs the film from a script by himself and Espen Aukan. Viking Wolf stars Liv Mjönes, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Arthur Hakalahti, Sjur Vatne Brean, and Vidar Magnussen.
Collider
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything' Review: A Look at the Duality of One of Rock & Roll’s Greatest Icons | Sundance 2023
Late in his life, Little Richard would talk about how he was the inspiration for all the artists we now consider rock and roll. The Beatles opened for him, Jimi Hendrix played with him, and The Rolling Stones learned from him. What might seem like bold claims are actually a sad truth: Little Richard might be the most influential musician of the 20th century. The brilliance of Little Richard: I Am Everything, by director Lisa Cortés, is that it does the work and shows that Little Richard deserved better and deserved more respect for his contributions, an icon who paved the way for everyone that would come after him, from Elvis Presley to Tyler, the Creator.
Collider
Anne Hathaway Never Deserved the Hate
It is always both fascinating and disheartening to see which Hollywood icons become the target of backlash for little to know reason as Anne Hathaway has in recent years. While occasionally a poorly-worded comment or a disappointing new project can be enough to seemingly harm someone’s reputation, the Internet often turns its wrath on certain stars simply because they are popular. Anne Hathaway has won an Oscar (for Les Miserables), starred in many acclaimed and successful films, and had a recent comeback in independent films. It’s truly a baffling case in which she never should have gotten the hate in the first place.
