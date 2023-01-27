Read full article on original website
Novartis AG <NVS.N>: Profits of $1.43 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
30 January 2023 11:02 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Novartis AG is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.43 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from five analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.36 to $1.54 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", one "Buy", three "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 2.63 percent from $1.39. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.44 to a low of $1.36. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the five analysts providing estimates is $104.25. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $13.11 billion from $13.23 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.43 per share implies a gain of 2.23 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.4 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.55 1.58 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.50 1.56 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.44 1.46 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.41 1.40 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 11:02 a.m..
* Novartis AG is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Basel Basel-stadt-based company is expected to report a 1.6% decrease in revenue to $13.014 billion from $13.23 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 9 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novartis AG is for earnings of $1.40 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 10 "strong buy" or "buy," 14 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novartis AG is CHF88.65, above its last closing price of CHF82.58. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.55 1.55 1.58 Beat 2 Jun. 30 2022 1.49 1.50 1.56 Beat 4.1 Mar. 31 2022 1.46 1.44 1.46 Beat 1.4 Dec. 31 2021 1.41 1.42 1.40 Missed -1.2 Sep. 1.65 1.64 1.71 Beat 4 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.54 1.54 1.66 Beat 7.8 Mar. 31 2021 1.57 1.56 1.52 Missed -2.4 Dec. 31 2020 1.37 1.37 1.34 Missed -2.3 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 11:06 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Bogota Financial Corp <BSBK.O>: Profits of 14 cents announced for fourth quarter
31 January 2023 12:00 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Bogota Financial Corp in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 14 cents per share an identical amount to that earned in the same quarter last year. Profits of 15 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $6.04 million, which is lower than the estimated $6.4 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the banks peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $6.04 million from $4.85 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.15 0.14 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.12 0.12 Met Mar. 31 2022 0.08 0.10 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.09 0.14 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 31 at 12:00 p.m.
Amgen Inc expected to post earnings of $4.09 a share - Earnings Preview
* Amgen Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Thousand Oaks California-based company is expected to report a 1.2% decrease in revenue to $6.761 billion from $6.85 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 20 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Amgen Inc is for earnings of $4.09 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," 13 "hold" and 5 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Amgen Inc is $278, above its last closing price of $253.65. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.44 4.44 4.70 Beat 5.9 Jun. 30 2022 4.37 4.40 4.65 Beat 5.8 Mar. 31 2022 4.06 4.09 4.25 Beat 3.8 Dec. 31 2021 4.15 4.08 4.36 Beat 6.9 Sep. 4.24 4.27 4.67 Beat 9.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.07 4.09 4.38 Beat 7.1 Mar. 31 2021 4.03 4.05 3.70 Missed -8.6 Dec. 31 2020 3.44 3.39 3.81 Beat 12.4 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 00:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Phillips 66 reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
Kalkine Media looks at 3 US social media stocks. How are they faring?. * Phillips 66 reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of fifteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $4.35 per share. * Revenue rose 21.9% to $40.91 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $39.12 billion. * Phillips 66's reported EPS for the quarter was $3.97. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days ten analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Phillips 66 shares had risen by 2.2% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $1.88 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Phillips 66 is $123.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 10 "strong buy" or "buy," 8 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 31 at 02:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 4.35 4.00 Missed Sep. 30 2022 5.04 6.46 Beat Jun. 30 2022 5.97 6.77 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.28 1.32 Beat.
Novo Nordisk A/S expected to post earnings of DKK5.82 a share - Earnings Preview
* Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Bagsvaerd Denmark-based company is expected to report a 22.2% increase in revenue to DKK46.832 billion from DKK38.33 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S is for earnings of DKK5.82 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novo Nordisk A/S is $147, above its last closing price of $138.09. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Danish crowns). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 6.32 6.32 6.34 Beat 0.4 Jun. 30 2022 5.83 5.54 5.86 Beat 5.7 Mar. 31 2022 5.72 5.69 6.22 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 4.70 4.70 4.76 Beat 1.3 Sep. 5.00 4.99 5.27 Beat 5.6 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.75 4.75 5.26 Beat 10.8 Mar. 31 2021 5.13 5.13 5.45 Beat 6.2 Dec. 31 2020 3.94 3.94 4.01 Beat 1.9 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 06:32 GMT. All figures in Danish crowns unless otherwise stated.
South African rand weakens against dollar, stocks down
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday ahead of a slew of domestic economic data due this week. At 1602 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3375 against the dollar, 0.77% weaker than its previous close. The rand's weakness reflects domestic growth concerns due to an ongoing...
Jahez Says Alamat International Intends To Transfer Portion Of Its Shares In Jahez
Jan 30 (Reuters) - JAHEZ INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR INFORMATION SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY:. * ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER STATING INTENTION OF ONE OF MAIN SHAREHOLDERS ALAMAT INTERNATIONAL. * JAHEZ INTENTION TO TRANSFER A PORTION OF ITS SHARES IN JAHEZ TO ITS CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS PRORATE WITH THEIR OWNERSHIP OF ALAMAT COMPANY. * TRANSFER...
Hong Seng Consolidated Enters Into Shares Sale Agreement With Innov8tif Consortium
* ENTERED INTO A SHARES SALE AGREEMENT WITH INNOV8TIF CONSORTIUM SDN BHD. * DEAL FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 717,570 SHARES IN INNOV8TIF HOLDINGS FROM INNOV8TIF CONSORTIUM FOR 30.9 MILLION RGT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
Conoil Plc Posts Qtrly PBT 3.35 Bln Naira
* CONOIL PLC - QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 3.35 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.44 BILLION NAIRA. * CONOIL PLC - QTRLY REVENUE OF 41.13 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 25.72 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
LIVE MARKETS-More comprehensive 2022 Q2 jobs data raise hard landing risk
DJI edges down, S&P 500 declines, Nasdaq slides ~1.5%. Dollar edges up; gold slips; crude, bitcoin decline. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MORE COMPREHENSIVE 2022 Q2 JOBS DATA RAISE HARD LANDING RISK...
Southgobi Resources Says On Jan 20 Received Written Notice From Hong Kong Stock Exchange
* ON JAN 20 CO RECEIVED WRITTEN NOTICE FROM HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE. * NOTICE OF EXCHANGE ON DECISION THAT MAJORITY OF TRADING IN COMPANY'S SHARES HAS MIGRATED TO HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE'S MARKETS. * CO IS CONTINUOUSLY ASSESSING LEGAL, FINANCIAL, AND OPERATIONAL IMPACT OF MIGRATION TO COMPANY. * CO...
Canada's CPPI invests $205 million in Indian co IndoSpace's new fund
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian warehouse and parks developer IndoSpace on Monday said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will invest $205 million in the company's new real estate fund. The investment from Canada's biggest pension fund is part of IndoSpace's new fund targeting $600 million in equity commitments.
Spotify Reports Fourth Quarter Results
* SPOTIFY - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE GREW 18% Y/Y TO €3.2 BILLION; QTRLY PREMIUM REVENUE GREW 18% Y/Y TO €2.7 BILLION. * Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR -1.27, REVENUE VIEW EUR 3.16 BILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA. * SPOTIFY - QTRLY PREMIUM ARPU GROWTH OF 3% Y/Y...
Surefire (ASX:SRN) reports 56% jump in initial MRE for Victory Bore vanadium project - Kalkine Media
Surefire Resources’ shares gained over 7% in the early hours of 1 February 2023. Initial results from the ongoing Victory Bore resource estimation indicate a 56% tonnage increase from the previous 2012 estimate. The total resource at both Victory Bore and Unaly Hill has increased to 321Mt @ 0.40%...
United Airlines announces JV to develop sustainable fuel using ethanol
(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced a new joint venture to develop and commercialize a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technology that will use ethanol as a feedstock. The announcement comes at a time aircraft owners strive to curb emissions to become more environment friendly. Blue Blade Energy,...
Jatcorp Ltd Says Prepared For Exploration Of Opportunities In Asia Pacific In FY23
* PREPARED FOR EXPLORATION OF OTHER MARKET OPPORTUNITIES IN ASIA PACIFIC REGION IN FY2023. * SEEING ITS SALES RECOVERED IN CHINA, EXPECTS IMPROVED MARKET PERFORMANCE OF ITS BRANDS IN CHINA IN H2 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
European shares end lower but log biggest January gain in eight years
(Reuters) -Europe's STOXX 600 fell on Tuesday as investors geared up for a fresh round of interest rate hikes from top central banks, but the index still recorded its biggest January percentage gain since 2015. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed down 0.2%. However, the index logged a monthly gain of...
Skim through Sayona Mining’s (ASX:SYA) latest milestone & SYA share price
Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) reported successful trial feed of ore into the crushing plant at North American Lithium (NAL) operation. At market close on 31 January 2023, SYA share price was AU$0.26. NAL is heading in the right direction for first spodumene (lithium) production in the first quarter of 2023.
3 FTSE-listed stocks to watch as UK grocery bills hit the roof
According to Kantar, the overall grocery prices were up 16% year-on-year basis in January. The latest findings are expected to add an extra £788 to their annual shopping bills. The increasing cost of living crisis is about to worsen in Britain as the common grocery items are about to...
