PanGenomic Health Announces Intention To Dual List On The UK Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market
* PANGENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO DUAL LIST ON THE UK AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Conoil Plc Posts Qtrly PBT 3.35 Bln Naira
* CONOIL PLC - QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 3.35 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.44 BILLION NAIRA. * CONOIL PLC - QTRLY REVENUE OF 41.13 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 25.72 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:.
Jahez Says Alamat International Intends To Transfer Portion Of Its Shares In Jahez
Jan 30 (Reuters) - JAHEZ INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR INFORMATION SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY:. * ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER STATING INTENTION OF ONE OF MAIN SHAREHOLDERS ALAMAT INTERNATIONAL. * JAHEZ INTENTION TO TRANSFER A PORTION OF ITS SHARES IN JAHEZ TO ITS CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS PRORATE WITH THEIR OWNERSHIP OF ALAMAT COMPANY.
Southgobi Resources Says On Jan 20 Received Written Notice From Hong Kong Stock Exchange
* ON JAN 20 CO RECEIVED WRITTEN NOTICE FROM HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE. * NOTICE OF EXCHANGE ON DECISION THAT MAJORITY OF TRADING IN COMPANY'S SHARES HAS MIGRATED TO HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE'S MARKETS. * CO IS CONTINUOUSLY ASSESSING LEGAL, FINANCIAL, AND OPERATIONAL IMPACT OF MIGRATION TO COMPANY.
Spotify Technology SA reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Spotify Technology SA reported a quarterly adjusted loss of €1.40 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twenty four analysts for the quarter was for a loss of €1.27 per share. * Revenue rose 17.7% to €3.17 billion from a year ago; analysts expected €3.16 billion. * Spotify Technology SA's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of €1.40. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 2.7% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days three analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Spotify Technology SA shares had risen by 26.7% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of €270 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Spotify Technology SA is $109.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 14 "strong buy" or "buy," 17 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 31 at 02:31 p.m. All figures in euros unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 -1.27 -1.40 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -0.84 -0.99 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.63 -0.85 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 0.21 Beat.
TABLE-EU Commission sells 3-month EU-Bills at average yield of 2.383%
Feb 1(Reuters) - The European Commission, on behalf of the European Union, carried out on Wednesday an EU-Bills auction. The results of this auction are as follows: EU-Bills EU-Bills ISIN EU000A3K4DX6 EU000A3K4D25 Date of auction 01-02-2023 01-02-2023 Settlement date 03-02-2023 03-02-2023 Maturity 05-05-2023 04-08-2023 Volume bids * 2 191 2 710 Volume allotment * 950 1 446 Old outstanding amount * 2 400 0 New outstanding amount * 3 350 1 446 Weighted average yield 2.383% 2.722% Highest accepted yield 2.400% 2.740% % awarded at highest accepted yield 83.270% 100.000% Cover ratio 2.31 1.87 * in millions of euros (Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)
South African rand weakens against dollar, stocks down
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday ahead of a slew of domestic economic data due this week. At 1602 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3375 against the dollar, 0.77% weaker than its previous close. The rand's weakness reflects domestic growth concerns due to an ongoing...
Amgen Inc <AMGN.O>: Profits of $4.09 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
30 January 2023 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Amgen Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to $4.09 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $3.94 to $4.25 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes four "Strong Buy", five "Buy", thirteen "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week two analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and three analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.21 percent from $4.08. Estimates ranged from a high of $4.29 to a low of $3.87. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty analysts providing estimates is $270.03. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $6.76 billion from $6.85 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $4.09 per share implies a loss of 6.27 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $4.36 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.44 4.70 Beat Jun. 30 2022 4.40 4.65 Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.09 4.25 Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.08 4.36 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 12:01 a.m..
Canada's CPPI invests $205 million in Indian co IndoSpace's new fund
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian warehouse and parks developer IndoSpace on Monday said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will invest $205 million in the company's new real estate fund. The investment from Canada's biggest pension fund is part of IndoSpace's new fund targeting $600 million in equity commitments.
Novartis AG expected to post earnings of $1.43 a share - Earnings Preview
* Novartis AG is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Basel Basel-stadt-based company is expected to report a 0.9% decrease in revenue to $13.108 billion from $13.23 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novartis AG is for earnings of $1.43 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novartis AG is $104, above its last closing price of $89.49. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.55 1.58 Beat 1.9 Jun. 30 2022 1.51 1.50 1.56 Beat 4 Mar. 31 2022 1.49 1.44 1.46 Beat 1.5 Dec. 31 2021 1.40 1.41 1.40 Missed -0.4 Sep. 1.65 1.65 1.71 Beat 3.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.55 1.53 1.66 Beat 8.3 Mar. 31 2021 1.60 1.59 1.52 Missed -4.2 Dec. 31 2020 1.34 1.36 1.34 Missed -1.3 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 11:03 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Jatcorp Ltd Says Prepared For Exploration Of Opportunities In Asia Pacific In FY23
* PREPARED FOR EXPLORATION OF OTHER MARKET OPPORTUNITIES IN ASIA PACIFIC REGION IN FY2023. * SEEING ITS SALES RECOVERED IN CHINA, EXPECTS IMPROVED MARKET PERFORMANCE OF ITS BRANDS IN CHINA IN H2 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Stocks dip, U.S. yields rise ahead of central bank flurry
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks dipped on Monday after six sessions of gains while the yield on the U.S. ten-year Treasury rose for a third day, ahead of central bank policy announcements and data that may shed light on whether progress has been made in bringing down inflation.
Spotify Technology SA <SPOT.K>: Losses of €-1.40 announced for fourth quarter
31 January 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in euros. The loss announced by Spotify Technology SA in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of €-1.40 per share, €1.19 lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -21 cents. Losses of €-1.27 per share were anticipated by the twenty three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from €-1.98 to -81 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of €-1.27 per share. The company reported revenue of €3.17 billion, which is higher than the estimated €3.16 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Eighteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week four analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and two analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to €3.17 billion from €2.69 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.84 -0.99 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.63 -0.85 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 0.21 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.42 -0.21 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 31 at 02:31 p.m.
LIVE MARKETS-Month-end and the Fed will prove to be bitter pills -Morgan Stanley
All three major U.S. stock indexes lower; Nasdaq slides >1%. Energy weakest S&P 500 sector; utilities lead gainers. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MONTH-END AND THE FED WILL PROVE TO BE BITTER...
GSK plc expected to post earnings of 50cents a share - Earnings Preview
* GSK plc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Brentford Middlesex-based company is expected to report a 22.0% decrease in revenue to $10.01 billion from $12.84 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.
Stocks firm, dollar retreats ahead of Fed decision
LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Global stocks edged up on Wednesday as signs of slowing U.S. wage growth supported expectations that the Federal Reserve could signal an end to interest-rate hikes at its meeting later in the day. Wall Street indexes had rallied, as had bonds to a lesser extent, while the...
May & Baker Nigeria Reports Qtrly Group PBT From Cont Ops 414.4 Mln Naira
* MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC- QTRLY GRP PBT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 414.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 162.7 MILLION NAIRA. * MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 3.98 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.84 BILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
This Week: Fed rates, Alphabet earnings, employment update
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Federal Reserve will meet this week and announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point, which would mark...
Adani loses Asia's richest crown as stock rout deepens to $84 billion
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares in Indian tycoon Gautam Adani's conglomerate plunged again on Wednesday as a rout in his companies deepened to $84 billion in the wake of a U.S. short-seller report, with the billionaire also losing his title as Asia's richest person. Wednesday's stock losses saw Adani slip to...
UG Healthcare Corporation Ltd Sees Net Loss For HY23
* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO HIGHER OPERATING EXPENSES AT UPSTREAM MANUFACTURING OF DISPOSABLE EXAMINATION GLOVES, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
