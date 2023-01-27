Read full article on original website
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for January 31
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bishop Hanefeldt encourages students to exercise their faith
Each year for the past several years, Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt, Diocese of Grand Island, officiates a Mass at North Platte Catholic Schools. The annual celebration of Catholic Schools Week brings to the forefront the importance placed on faith in the Catholic school system. On Tuesday morning, Hanefeldt encouraged students, teachers, parents, grandparents and friends to exercise their faith.
Ag transition planning workshop is Monday in Stapleton
Nebraska Extension in Logan County will host a succession and transition planning workshop for farmers and ranchers in Stapleton from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Logan County Fairgrounds, 24 Ave. 70. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Sutherland girls defeat Garden County
SUTHERLAND – Story Rasby scored 18 points, including a stretch of eight straight, as the Sutherland girls basketball team defeated Garden County 54-42 on Tuesday in Sutherland. “I think we played fairly well for having eight players (with) two starters out,” Sutherland coach Brandi Anderson said. “We came together...
Arapahoe basketball sweeps Maxwell
MAXWELL — Campbell Schutz led all players with 15 points as the Arapahoe boys basketball team defeated Maxwell 55-44 on Monday in Maxwell. Ty Robinson led Maxwell with 11 points, while Trevor Cohn scored nine. Taylor Cheek added eight and Easton Jones scored six. William Shaw scored 11 for...
