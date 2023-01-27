CIF-SS This Week Episode 21: West Ranch boys basketball, Mira Costa basketball sweeps Peninsula

West Ranch looks like a lock for the Open Division playoffs with a current record of 23-1

In this week’s episode of CIF-SS This Week, Connor and Claudette travel to West Ranch High School to speak with boys basketball coach Jeff Bryant and star seniors Andrew Meadow and Jazz Gardner.

Additionally, Episode 21 features highlights from the Mira Costa boys and girls basketball teams' wins over Bay League foe Peninsula and in this week's Ask the expert segment, LA Daily News writer Tarek Fattal joins the show.

Watch Episode 21 below.