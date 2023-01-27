Woman Posing As High School Student Is Rutgers Graduate: Report

New Brunswick HS Photo Credit: Google Maps

The woman who spent four days in classes at New Brunswick High School before officials apparently realized the truth is a 2019 graduate of Rutgers University, NJ Advance Media reports.

Hyejeong Shin, 29, of New Brunswick was charged Tuesday, Jan. 24 with providing a false government document with the intent to verify one’s identity or age, according to New Brunswick police. She provided a false birth certificate, they said.

A student named Hyejeong Shin attended Rutgers University-New Brunswick and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and a minor in Chinese, the outlet reported, quoting university spokesperson Dory Devlin.

Rutgers officials declined to provide any additional information about Shin. Her photo and bio had been removed from the university website Friday, Jan. 27.

While a student at Rutgers, Shin was a learning community scholar at Rutgers’ Institute for Research on Women in the fall semester of 2017, the outlet said.

Her academic interests included language and linguistics and how they affect human identity and culture, the outlet said. Shin also said she served as secretary of Global Citizen, an activist group at Rutgers that raises awareness about poverty and other issues.

“I can be very quiet, but I do slowly open up and start talking more as I become more comfortable,” Shin’s biography said, according to NJ.com. “A fun fact about me is that I love meditation, and I sing when no one is around."

A video of the Jan. 24 New Brunswick Board of Education meeting where the breach was announced was posted on Twitter by a New Brunswick Today reporter.

"This is an unfortunate event," Superintendent Aubrey Johnson said in the video. "She was in a few classes."

“She was here for four days before being found out and barred from entering district property,” Johnson continues.

“All appropriate authorities were immediately notified and the individual in question was arrested for providing false documentation.... We have told our students to refrain from having any contact with her."

Johnson promised a review of the process used to enroll the woman, who was not immediately identified.

