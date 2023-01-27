ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Idaho State Journal

Tyre Nichols' family grieves 'on sacred ground' in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — On the eve of the funeral for Tyre Nichols, who died days after a brutal beating by Memphis police officers just minutes from his home, his family was sharing remembrances and expressing grief. Nichols’ older brother, Jamal Dupree, lamented he was not there to save...
Idaho State Journal

Family of Tyre Nichols prepares to lay him to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The family of Tyre Nichols plans to lay him to rest on Wednesday, three weeks after he died following a brutal beating by Memphis police after a traffic stop. In those three weeks, five police officers have been fired and charged with murder, and their...
