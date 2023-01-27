Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's Twitter Shadowban Update Receives Thumbs Up From Jack Dorsey, Dogecoin Co-Creator
Elon Musk's announcement, in December last year, about a new Twitter software update, made some people happy, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. What Happened: Musk tweeted about a new update enabling users to know why their account has been shadowbanned. Following the announcement,...
Bill Gates Responds To Jeffrey Epstein Ties For 'Over Hundredth Time': 'I Shouldn't Have Had Dinners With Him'
Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates has repeatedly said he regrets ever interacting with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a new interview on ABC Australia's 7.30, a current affairs program, he downplayed his ties to the financier, who reportedly died by suicide in jail in 2019. "I will...
MrBeast's 1,001 Acts Of Charity: The Gift Of Sight, And A New Tesla For 1 Teenager
A new video from YouTube star MrBeast is going viral thanks to the nature of the charitable act of kindness displayed. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, helped 1,000 blind people get cataract surgeries and thousands of dollars in cash. The YouTuber also gifted one of the people with...
