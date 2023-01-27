ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton promotes 3 firefighters following years of dedicated service

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7Ym5_0kTssWmQ00

DAYTON — Three members of the Dayton Fire Department will be formally promoted at a ceremony at Dayton City Hall on January 30 at 1:30 p.m.

The promotion ceremony will be held in the City Commission Chambers, a department spokesperson told News Center 7.

The firefighters receiving promotions are Christopher Bonner, who will be promoted to captain, along with Michael Johnson and Nicholas Temple, who will be promoted to Lieutenant.

Bonner, a U.S. Army veteran, began his career as a paramedic with the Dayton Fire Department in 2011. In 2013, while serving at Fire Station 18, he was promoted to firefighter/paramedic. In 2019, Bonner was promoted to lieutenant. He is a certified firefighter, paramedic, and fire safety inspector with the State of Ohio.

In 2012, Johnson begin his career as a paramedic with the department and was promoted in 2016 to firefighter/paramedic. Over the course of his career, he has served at fire stations 13, 14, and 4. Johnson has completed training in technical rescue and is a certified firefighter, paramedic, fire instructor, and live fire instructor for the State of Ohio.

Temple, a U.S. Army veteran, began his career with the department serving most of his career at Fire Station 4. He holds an associate’s degree in Fire Science and EMS. He holds certifications as a firefighter, paramedic, fire instructor, fire safety instructor, and live fire instructor for the State of Ohio. Additionally, Temple has served as an instructor for several different training academies for the Dayton Fire Department training academies.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Steel Ohio Media

House Infested with over 200 rats

This is an older story that I posted to a small audience on social-media and I decided to make it available to a wider range of peoplSome information in sources has been redacted by me, not the involved agencies. In this case, names are not necessary to tell this story as there are ages, health conditions, and ethics to consider. Mary Scerba, a Springfield, Ohio resident came to me about a rat-infested neighbor’s home. When speaking with her on December 31, 2022, she stated they could still see many rats from the property located at 413 Rice St after initially reporting it in September 2022. Her dogs were still being bitten, and she did not feel the City of Springfield was doing anything about it. This was even after Assistant Mayor Rob Rue visited her personally to address the issue. I contacted Springfield City Code Enforcement Manager Kim Fultz and she advised of the following record for 413 S Race St.: The property was issued orders for junk & trash to the property owner on September 20, 2022. The violation was brought into compliance and the case was closed. On October 18, 2022, Code Enforcement received an additional complaint, orders were issued to the property owner on October 27, 2022. The accumulations were removed, and the violation was brought into compliance. She then advised me the rat infestation was sent to the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) for investigation and follow-up and provided contact information.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wyso.org

News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot

Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Xenia Police officer retiring after 25 years in law enforcement

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 25-year veteran of the Xenia Police Department retires officially Tuesday. Officer Ellyn Thornburg was sworn in on Jan. 8, 1998. Xenia Police Chief Chris Stutes said her experience, and presence will be missed around the division. “Officer Thornburg has served as a committed, dependable officer...
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Police find apartment fire during Sidney investigation

Crews tackled the fire from inside the apartment and searched the building. According to the release, most of the fire came from the crawlspace and garage. At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton247now.com

DBJ: New Sheetz locations coming to Dayton, new comedy club

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a major convenience store chain that just landed three more locations in the Miami Valley. Plus, a new comedy club is coming to Dayton!
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Magic, love, and acceptance: the saga of 1470 West.

For LGBTQ+ Gen-Xers (and late stage Baby Boomers), the nightclub 1470 West was and is massively important. Life saving to many. It was not only a safe haven for queer folks from the Miami Valley (and beyond), but one of the hottest night spots of any kind in Ohio. The original location was in Kettering in the Hills and Dales shopping center. 1470 West moved from its Hills and Dales location at 1470 West Dorothy Lane in Kettering on May 24th, 1997 and soon relocated to Downtown Dayton at 34 North Jefferson Street.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for Dayton man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE:. The Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled. Law enforcement in Montgomery County are looking for a missing 78-year-old man. Authorities issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Norman Maybury around 8 p.m. Sunday. Maybury drove away from his home on N. Diamond Mill Road...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
110K+
Followers
154K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy