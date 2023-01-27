Dayton promotes 3 firefighters following years of dedicated service

DAYTON — Three members of the Dayton Fire Department will be formally promoted at a ceremony at Dayton City Hall on January 30 at 1:30 p.m.

The promotion ceremony will be held in the City Commission Chambers, a department spokesperson told News Center 7.

The firefighters receiving promotions are Christopher Bonner, who will be promoted to captain, along with Michael Johnson and Nicholas Temple, who will be promoted to Lieutenant.

Bonner, a U.S. Army veteran, began his career as a paramedic with the Dayton Fire Department in 2011. In 2013, while serving at Fire Station 18, he was promoted to firefighter/paramedic. In 2019, Bonner was promoted to lieutenant. He is a certified firefighter, paramedic, and fire safety inspector with the State of Ohio.

In 2012, Johnson begin his career as a paramedic with the department and was promoted in 2016 to firefighter/paramedic. Over the course of his career, he has served at fire stations 13, 14, and 4. Johnson has completed training in technical rescue and is a certified firefighter, paramedic, fire instructor, and live fire instructor for the State of Ohio.

Temple, a U.S. Army veteran, began his career with the department serving most of his career at Fire Station 4. He holds an associate’s degree in Fire Science and EMS. He holds certifications as a firefighter, paramedic, fire instructor, fire safety instructor, and live fire instructor for the State of Ohio. Additionally, Temple has served as an instructor for several different training academies for the Dayton Fire Department training academies.

