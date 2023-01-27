ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing bids farewell to 747 jumbo jet

EVERETT, Wash. — Boeing bid farewell to an icon on Tuesday, delivering its final 747 jumbo jet. Since its first flight in 1969, the 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, a transport for NASA's space shuttles, and the Air Force One presidential aircraft. It revolutionized travel, connecting international cities that had never before had direct routes and helping democratize passenger flight.
Boeing will open new assembly line to build 737 Max planes

EVERETT, Wash. — Boeing will add a fourth assembly line to produce more 737 Max aircraft, as it tries to quickly translate a backlog of orders into cash-generating deliveries of new planes. The new line will open in the second half of next year, according to a note Monday...
The Top Five Road Trip Destinations Around Seattle

There are numerous amazing sights and stunning landscapes that you can explore from downtown Seattle. Here are the top five road trips from Seattle. Whether you are simply visiting Seattle or you live here, the Emerald City is the perfect jumping-off point for those looking to explore incredible sights. This is a place that can leave you with a lot of unique experiences.
The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt

This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
2 men sail from Russia to US to flee persecution, settle in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Last October, two neighbors, identified as Sergey and Maksim, were conscripted to fight in the conflict between their home country and Ukraine. But instead of fighting, they decided to flee. In a 13-foot-long boat, the two men braved storms and raging waters to travel around 300...
Oregon Track & Field: “My God! It’s Full of P.R.s!”

Oregon’s Indoor Track and Field athletes hit the road again in a big way this past weekend, splitting the team between Lubbock, Texas and Seattle, Washington. At both sites, Duck competitors excelled, setting many personal records and some marks that landed amongst the best ever recorded by an Oregon Indoor Track and Field athlete. Here are some of the highlights:
Which Washington Apple is America’s Favorite?

Washington feeds the rest of the country and the world. While world-famous for our trees and coffee, we make the best apples on the continent. How many apples are grown in Washington each year?. Washington will harvest about 12 billion apples this year, and every year actually. That's 12 billion...
Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning

SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
