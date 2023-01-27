Read full article on original website
The Top Five Road Trip Destinations Around Seattle
There are numerous amazing sights and stunning landscapes that you can explore from downtown Seattle. Here are the top five road trips from Seattle. Whether you are simply visiting Seattle or you live here, the Emerald City is the perfect jumping-off point for those looking to explore incredible sights. This is a place that can leave you with a lot of unique experiences.
The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt
This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
2 men sail from Russia to US to flee persecution, settle in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Last October, two neighbors, identified as Sergey and Maksim, were conscripted to fight in the conflict between their home country and Ukraine. But instead of fighting, they decided to flee. In a 13-foot-long boat, the two men braved storms and raging waters to travel around 300...
Oregon Track & Field: “My God! It’s Full of P.R.s!”
Oregon’s Indoor Track and Field athletes hit the road again in a big way this past weekend, splitting the team between Lubbock, Texas and Seattle, Washington. At both sites, Duck competitors excelled, setting many personal records and some marks that landed amongst the best ever recorded by an Oregon Indoor Track and Field athlete. Here are some of the highlights:
First Public Behavioral Health Facility of Its Kind in Washington Unveiled at Maple Lane
Inside what Gov. Jay Inslee described as Washington’s first facility on a “new horizon of behavioral health treatment,” daylight warms the room despite it being a foggy, rainy Friday morning. Inslee and other officials gathered inside Maple Lane School’s newest building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating what...
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
Indiana man dies after falling 70 feet from Puerto Rico cliff: Coast Guard
The man's body was found in an underwater cave Monday afternoon.
Cherry Blossoms in Washington State: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
Cherry Blossoms in Washington State: When They Bloom and Where to See Them. The phrase “Washington cherry blossoms” may immediately bring to mind the world-famous blooms of Washington, DC’s cherry blossoms. That’s understandable. The blooms in the U.S. capital are magnificent, to be sure. But on...
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
U.S. Navy Halting Some Dry Dock Ops in Washington State
The United States Navy announced yesterday that they are temporarily suspending operations at four dry docks in western Washington. The suspensions come on the heels of the results from a planned seismic study of the area, along with the study analysis. The seismic assessment, which was done as a part...
Which Washington Apple is America’s Favorite?
Washington feeds the rest of the country and the world. While world-famous for our trees and coffee, we make the best apples on the continent. How many apples are grown in Washington each year?. Washington will harvest about 12 billion apples this year, and every year actually. That's 12 billion...
Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning
SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
