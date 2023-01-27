ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

LeighAnne Howard
4d ago

If you look back to when welfare originated. It was designed for short-term help for you to dibs work. Welfare recipient was never meant to be a career position.

Barb Teets
4d ago

Some people can't work, so if there disabled they count on these for extra help during the month. Some of us get our checks and pay are bills and be broke the same day these extras helped out a lot. So think about all of the disabled people that are out there.

systemic systems
4d ago

GOOD! I know someone who makes over $20 a hour and gets food stamps. Every day, he buys $10 energy drinks. THIS SYSTEM NEEDS TO COLLAPSE.

Related
abc12.com

Michigan DNR opens hiring for 1,300 seasonal state park jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is beginning the hiring process for 1,300 seasonal jobs at state parks and recreation areas. The DNR says summer jobs are great for college students, retirees or anyone age 18 and older who wants to spend a lot of time outdoors. Most positions allow for flexible schedules.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan businesses with hourly workers fret over continued pay hikes

Michigan businesses are watching the pace of hourly wage growth, as inflation ebbs but wages remain higher. They said they fear pay will continue to escalate, keeping prices high. The Fed, which meets Wednesday, shares the concern. Low unemployment is keeping the labor market tight, possibly extending inflation. Teenagers not...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Looming automatic tax cut has Michigan Democrats studying options

Lansing — Michigan Democrats have been weighing in recent days a plan to tie targeted tax relief to a funding scheme for economic development in what would be a controversial move to disrupt a looming automatic cut in the state's personal income tax. Facing pressure to sign proposals to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Some seniors may be left out of Lansing's rush to cut taxes

Michigan lawmakers are fast-tracking legislation this week that would allow senior citizens not to pay any income tax on most of their pension and 401(k) retirement income by 2026. But under the legislation, a 70-year-old who is still working a job — be it salaried or hourly — will still...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs spending bill, allocating $240M in federal COVID-19 relief

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $1.1 billion supplemental spending bill Tuesday that will send federal COVID-19 relief funds across the state for business and housing programs, give $200 million to a paper mill in Escanaba and create a new water shutoff prevention fund. The supplemental spending bill got support from Democrats and a handful of Republicans in the Legislature. But the process tested Democrats' slim majorities in the Legislature when House Democrats waited for state Rep....
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan reaches first settlement in series of PFAS lawsuits

A plastics manufacturing company agreed to clean up PFAS pollution at the site of its former facility in Brighton, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday, marking the first settlement to result from a series of PFAS lawsuits she filed in 2020. As part of a Jan. 12 consent decree filed...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Salvation Army needs donations for rehabilitation program: Where to drop off

The Salvation Army has a request from southeast Michigan residents. Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) is seeking donations of gently used shoes, electronics, accessories, and home goods at 29 southeast Michigan thrift stores. Donations at the thrift store support ARC's 180-day residential rehabilitation program for women and...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI

