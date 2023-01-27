Felony criminal charges filed against two former Florida officers over alleged beating of homeless man

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Miami Dolphins Make Decision On Legendary QuarterbackOnlyHomersMiami, FL
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami CommunityDylan BarketKey Biscayne, FL
The Best TV Shows Set In Miama: Your City on ScreenTed RiversMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
‘Lives are being ruined’: Police program to issue civil citations instead of arrest not being used enough, advocates say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Carl Leith said he was arrested unnecessarily after a traffic stop in Parkland. A month before the stop, someone had rear-ended his car and his tail light broke. Leith said the other driver didn’t have insurance, and he just forgot about it. “I said...
Click10.com
Woman threatens to kill ex-boyfriend after stabbing him, crashing his car, police say
MIAMI – A 24-year-old woman appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday to face charges over alleged attacks and threats to her ex-boyfriend of seven years. Dayani Prieto-Fernandez, who lives in Miami’s Little Havana and is also known as Priteo-Fernandez, turned herself in on Monday afternoon at the North Miami Police Department station to face charges over domestic violence incidents earlier this month and late last year in North Miami.
Click10.com
Witness videos show fiery scene of fatal Broward deputies’ shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Witnesses shared videos recorded when the chase of a bank robbery suspect ended with him dead after a crash, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies-involved shooting, and a fire on Monday in Pompano Beach. Sheriff Gregory Tony said a man had been involved in a...
Click10.com
Police officers arrest Miami-Dade man with 16 identifications, 47 debit cards
MIAMI – Police officers reported finding 16 forms of U.S. identification, including driver’s licenses and social security cards, and 47 debit cards in a man’s car and wallet on Sunday in Miami-Dade County. Luis Bonachea was in Sweetwater when police officers arrested him on Sunday, according to...
Click10.com
Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities. The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on...
Click10.com
Disturbing video shows violent brawl at West Broward High School, 2 teen girls arrested
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A brutal fight between several teenage girls was caught on camera. It’s not known who threw the first punch and what the fight was about, but the vicious beatdown involved girls aged from 15 to 17 years old. It happened at West Broward High...
Click10.com
Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
Click10.com
Police: Driver jumps into canal after hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a driver who they said jumped into a canal after fleeing the scene of a crash. The crash occurred around 9:22 a.m. Tuesday at 400 SW 18th Ave. According to Detective Ali Adamson, who is a spokeswoman for the...
WSVN-TV
Deputies establish perimeter in Pompano Beach after suspect flees on foot
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in search of a suspect who fled on foot. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle in Pompano Beach, Monday morning. When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle crashed and...
Click10.com
Miami man accused of stealing personal info from dozens of gas station customers
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami man faces more than two dozen charges after deputies said he stole personal information from gas station customers in the Florida Keys, officials said Monday. Da’Vhun Amaru Kinson, 22, is already jailed in Miami-Dade County on a number of unrelated charges. Monroe...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Hollywood Gold Chain Robbery a Suspect in Others: Police
A man has been arrested in connection with a gold chain robbery in Hollywood and police believe he may be responsible for similar incidents in South Florida. Ilie Salion Calin, 22, was arrested last week on charges including robbery by sudden snatching and driving with a suspended license, Broward jail records showed.
WSVN-TV
Former Palmetto Senior High teacher set to be sentenced
MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced. The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority. The victim, Heaven Rubin, said...
niceville.com
Broward County man arrested on drug, firearm charges
FLORIDA – A Broward County man has been arrested on drug and firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. James Nevin Moorman, 62, of Coral Springs, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum one of life in prison.
niceville.com
Broward man guilty of carjacking; allegedly threatened victim with handsaw
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Broward County man who allegedly threatened a victim with a handsaw is facing up to 15 years for carjacking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. A federal jury found Whayname Ferdilus, 21, of Coral Springs, guilty of carjacking...
Click10.com
Miami police chief calls veteran sergeant ‘disgruntled’ after harsh retirement message
MIAMI – The City of Miami Police Chief spoke on Tuesday about a longtime sergeant’s shocking retirement message. Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales called 33-year veteran Sgt. Madelin Garcia “a disgruntled employee.”. “After having twenty years behind a desk, she was told, ‘your position is needed in...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Unlocked Vehicles Make Thefts Easy For Criminals
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through January 23. A 40-year-old male was the victim of an Indecent Exposure/Lewd Lascivious Act on NW 56 Place. The incident was reported on 1/17/2023 after a male food delivery person urinated in the driveway of the home.
niceville.com
Florida woman sentenced for Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds
MIAMI, Fla. – A Florida woman has been sentenced for running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds of people, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Former Miami-Dade County resident Judith Dianne Paris-Pinder, 49, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison...
Click10.com
Additional 4 men charged in Haitian president assassination plot, brought to South Florida
MIAMI – New charges have been filed in connection to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. According to the U.S Department of Justice, four men were transferred from Haiti to face charges in the Southern District of Florida. They are being charged for their alleged involvement in the...
SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER
RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
Baby kidnapped in Florida triple murder-suicide still missing 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been over three years since Andrew Caballeiro was abducted when he was just seven days old, and there’s still been no sign of him. On Jan. 28, 2020, an AMBER Alert was issued for the infant after he was kidnapped by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro. Police said the man […]
Comments / 0