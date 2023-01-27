ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Felony criminal charges filed against two former Florida officers over alleged beating of homeless man

By Rebekah Riess, CNN
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Click10.com

Woman threatens to kill ex-boyfriend after stabbing him, crashing his car, police say

MIAMI – A 24-year-old woman appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday to face charges over alleged attacks and threats to her ex-boyfriend of seven years. Dayani Prieto-Fernandez, who lives in Miami’s Little Havana and is also known as Priteo-Fernandez, turned herself in on Monday afternoon at the North Miami Police Department station to face charges over domestic violence incidents earlier this month and late last year in North Miami.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities. The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested in Hollywood Gold Chain Robbery a Suspect in Others: Police

A man has been arrested in connection with a gold chain robbery in Hollywood and police believe he may be responsible for similar incidents in South Florida. Ilie Salion Calin, 22, was arrested last week on charges including robbery by sudden snatching and driving with a suspended license, Broward jail records showed.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Former Palmetto Senior High teacher set to be sentenced

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced. The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority. The victim, Heaven Rubin, said...
MIAMI, FL
niceville.com

Broward County man arrested on drug, firearm charges

FLORIDA – A Broward County man has been arrested on drug and firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. James Nevin Moorman, 62, of Coral Springs, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum one of life in prison.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Unlocked Vehicles Make Thefts Easy For Criminals

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through January 23. A 40-year-old male was the victim of an Indecent Exposure/Lewd Lascivious Act on NW 56 Place. The incident was reported on 1/17/2023 after a male food delivery person urinated in the driveway of the home.
TAMARAC, FL
niceville.com

Florida woman sentenced for Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds

MIAMI, Fla. – A Florida woman has been sentenced for running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds of people, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Former Miami-Dade County resident Judith Dianne Paris-Pinder, 49, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER

RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

