MLB
How the pitch timer can help player health
Brandon Guyer was no lock to reach and stick in the big leagues. As a fifth-round Draft pick out of the University of Virginia in 2007, he knew his only chance of ascending in the sport would be to train that much harder, eat that much healthier and play that much smarter than those with whom he was vying for playing time.
MLB
Former Dodgers scout Ralph Avila dies at 92
Ralph Avila, the Cuban expatriate who engineered the Dodgers’ rich pipeline of Caribbean baseball talent and signed Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, died Monday at his home in Florida. He was 92. Avila, the father of former Tigers executive vice president and general manager Al Avila and grandfather of...
MLB
Yankees hire Wilkerson as assistant hitting coach
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have completed their coaching staff for the 2023 season, announcing that Brad Wilkerson has been named as the club’s assistant hitting coach. Wilkerson, who played in the Majors with the Expos/Nationals, Rangers, Mariners and Blue Jays, will join hitting coach Dillon Lawson and assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes on the Yankees’ staff. He fills a vacancy created when Hensley Meulens departed to accept the Rockies’ lead hitting coach position.
MLB
Brantley 'excited' by progress in recovery
PALM CITY, Fla. -- Astros outfielder Michael Brantley remains hopeful he’ll be ready to be in the Opening Day lineup following shoulder surgery performed in August. Brantley said Monday he will clear another hurdle next week when he begins taking batting practice, a major step with Spring Training less than three weeks away.
MLB
In Brown, Astros get 'class act' as GM
Phillies legend Del Unser and Omar Minaya, the Yankees’ senior advisor to baseball operations, both played roles in Dana Brown’s success as he was climbing up the baseball ladder. Both were pleased by the Astros hiring Brown as their general manager. “I was not shocked [Brown was named...
MLB
With debut in rearview, Steer eyes starting job at third
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- When he gets to Spring Training next month, Reds infielder Spencer Steer knows he has to earn his roster spot. Steer will be aiming for more than that, especially knowing there is a wide-open vacancy at third base, the position where he has the most experience. “Third...
MLB
Yankees, Gleyber Torres avoid arbitration with 1-year deal
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with infielder Gleyber Torres, avoiding arbitration. Torres’ agreement is for $9.95 million, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The figure represents the midpoint between Torres and the club; Torres requested $10.2 million, and the club offered $9.7 million.
MLB
Game times for 2023 regular-season schedule announced
Major League Baseball today announced the game times for its previously announced master 2023 regular season schedule, which will begin with all 30 Clubs scheduled to play on Opening Day presented by Chevrolet on Thursday, March 30. Opening Day of the 2023 campaign could become the first season since 1968 in which every team across the Majors plays their first game of the season on the same day.
MLB
MLB launches Black History Month initiatives
Major League Baseball today announced the launch of a new MLB Originals Series “Undeniable – Stories from the Negro Leagues,” a contemporary storytelling platform to amplify and honor the legacy of the Negro Leagues. Undeniable, MLB’s first-ever animated series, is a key initiative among several meaningful efforts by MLB, as well as Major & Minor League Clubs, to celebrate Black History Month.
MLB
Jazz on the cover of MLB The Show 23
Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the next face of MLB The Show. The Marlins' electric young second baseman-turned-center fielder was announced as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23 on Monday. "It's something I always dreamed of from when I was a kid," Chisholm said in a special live stream...
MLB
Getting 62 was tough, but what will Judge do for an encore?
Now we see what Aaron Judge does for an encore after being the biggest star in baseball last season, after having an offensive season -- across the board -- as great as any Yankee has had since Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, one that evoked memories of Mickey Mantle’s Triple Crown season of 1956.
MLB
Matt Barnes traded to Marlins from Boston
MIAMI -- The Marlins added an experienced late-inning option to their bullpen on Monday afternoon by acquiring Matt Barnes and cash considerations from the Red Sox for left-hander Richard Bleier, the club announced. The longest-tenured Red Sox player until they designated him for assignment on Tuesday, Barnes had become one...
MLB
Sox acquire Bleier from Miami for Barnes
The Red Sox found a trade partner for Matt Barnes on Monday, reaching a deal to send the veteran righty along with cash considerations to the Marlins for lefty reliever Richard Bleier, the team announced. The deal comes six days after Barnes was surprisingly designated for assignment so the Red...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 31
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 31, one of the strongest birthdays in baseball. 1) Ernie Banks (1931) How do you pick a...
MLB
Nola family set precedent for bros facing off in playoffs
PHILADELPHIA -- Only the Nolas know how the Kelces might feel on Super Bowl Sunday. Before Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce become the first brothers to play each other in Super Bowl history on Feb. 12, Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola and Padres catcher Austin Nola became the first brothers to face each other as pitcher and batter in MLB postseason history. Austin won the battle in Game 2 of the 2022 National League Championship Series at Petco Park, sparking a five-run rally in the fifth inning with a big hit against his little brother in a Padres victory. Aaron’s Phillies won the war, however, taking the series in five games.
MLB
Fowler hangs up cleats after 14 MLB seasons
In 2016, Dexter Fowler became the first -- and still only -- player to hit a leadoff home run in Game 7 of the World Series. As he rounded first base, Fowler memorably spun 180 degrees to face the jubilant visiting dugout in Cleveland. Five hours later, Fowler stood with his teammates on a rain-soaked field. The Chicago Cubs were champions for the first time in 108 years. Heavy, happy tears rolled down his cheeks.
