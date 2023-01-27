Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence seen in Tyre Nichols case
As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia.
Arrest made in Georgia for double murder in Missouri, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in connection to a Missouri double homicide in metro Atlanta on Thursday, according to an out-of-state agency. The crime happened in Sikeston, Missouri, last Sunday, according to the city's department of public safety. Officers found 27-year-old Breana C. Conner dead and 33-year-old Kiara. D. Haynes, who later died at a local hospital.
FOX2now.com
16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there with his mother
The pastor at an East St. Louis church where a teenager was killed in a shootout on Sunday says he’s never seen violence at the house of worship in his 16-year tenure. 16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there …. The pastor at an East St. Louis...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Parents of sons killed by police take their fight to the Georgia State Capitol
Two men in critical condition after shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza. “We do feel that this was not a random type of attack." State lawmakers want to remove barriers to building affordable housing. Updated: 1 hour ago. The median price for a new home in Georgia has risen 40 percent...
Hazelwood man gunned down in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
WTVC
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
Kait 8
Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church cafeteria
The mayor of East St. Louis reacts to the shooting at a church in his city this past weekend.
KFVS12
Sikeston double homicide investigation
The City of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people this weekend as a big party weekend approaches. Steven Jester, a 30-year-old Kentucky man is behind bars, accused of threatening to blow up the Lyon County Middle School. Southeast Missouri power outages. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Most...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah K-9 helps catch wanted Louisville man
PADUCAH — Officers arrested a wanted Louisville man on Saturday with the help of a K-9 officer, the Paducah Police Department says, and he is facing over 20 charges in three Kentucky counties. According to a Monday release, officers received information that 27-year-old Cole Fields — who had six...
fox5atlanta.com
NAACP calls for Georgia police reform after Tyre Nichols body cam footage released
Georgia NAACP release list of demands for police reform. The Georgia NAACP hopes that the Memphis brutal beating caught on body camera footage will serve as a catalyst to get this country talking about police accountability and police reform. The nation's oldest civil rights organization says now is the time...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting.
Missouri mom convicted of killing her infant twins
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Maya Caston, 28, was convicted Friday of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jury found her guilty of lesser charges instead of convicting her of second-degree murder.
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Vermilion/Macon County during February. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois community wears 'Blue for Graham' to honor child battling cancer
PADUCAH, Ky. - One of Illinois' most accomplished high school basketball coaches is asking for prayers this week. Massac County head coach Joe Hosman's grandson, Graham, is just a first grader. Two years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer at the age of five. However, he managed to beat that cancer.
KMOV
Man found shot to death in Bellefontaine Neighbors
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was found shot to death Monday in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found the man in the 900 block of Raford Court just before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked anyone with information on...
