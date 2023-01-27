ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

11Alive

Arrest made in Georgia for double murder in Missouri, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in connection to a Missouri double homicide in metro Atlanta on Thursday, according to an out-of-state agency. The crime happened in Sikeston, Missouri, last Sunday, according to the city's department of public safety. Officers found 27-year-old Breana C. Conner dead and 33-year-old Kiara. D. Haynes, who later died at a local hospital.
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston double homicide investigation

The City of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people this weekend as a big party weekend approaches. Steven Jester, a 30-year-old Kentucky man is behind bars, accused of threatening to blow up the Lyon County Middle School. Southeast Missouri power outages. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Most...
SIKESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah K-9 helps catch wanted Louisville man

PADUCAH — Officers arrested a wanted Louisville man on Saturday with the help of a K-9 officer, the Paducah Police Department says, and he is facing over 20 charges in three Kentucky counties. According to a Monday release, officers received information that 27-year-old Cole Fields — who had six...
PADUCAH, KY
St. Joseph Post

Missouri mom convicted of killing her infant twins

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Maya Caston, 28, was convicted Friday of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jury found her guilty of lesser charges instead of convicting her of second-degree murder.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
PADUCAH, KY
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
MEMPHIS, TN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Vermilion/Macon County during February. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.
MACON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
PADUCAH, KY
KMOV

Man found shot to death in Bellefontaine Neighbors

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was found shot to death Monday in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found the man in the 900 block of Raford Court just before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked anyone with information on...
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO

