Mesilla, NM

95.5 KLAQ

Best Outdoor Places To Help You Relax & Unwind In El Paso

Life can be very stressful. Sometimes you have days where your personal life, work, money issues, etc, all pile up & it can be too much at times. When that happens, it's important to take a step back & breathe. Maybe the best thing is to get away for a while; but where do you go? Where's the best place to go to relax in El Paso?
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Best Wings in El Paso for Super Bowl Sunday 2023

Super Bowl game meetups and hangs usually consist of a wide assortment of munchies, but the real MVPs are the chicken wings. And by wings, I mean the kind with the bone still in them, not the nuggets they call “boneless wings.”. Those aren’t wings; just like sliced chicken...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

U.S. and Mexican Airline alliance may bring more flights to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- American airline Allegiant Air and Mexican airline Viva Aerobus are proposing an alliance between their services. El Paso's Director of Aviation Sam Rodriguez is looking for El Paso City Council's approval to send a letter of support to the Department of Transportation. Included in the...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Food Network names Hatch eatery as ‘Best BBQ in New Mexico’

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been wanting to treat your tastebuds to some barbecue, Food Network suggests you take a trip down to Hatch, New Mexico. The network recently came out with its take on the “Best Barbecue Joint in Every State” and named Sparky’s Burgers, Barbecue & Espresso the best in New Mexico. Teako […]
HATCH, NM
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Las Cruces

Are you searching for a entire list of hotel in the Las Cruces region? You’ll know on this post a details entire list of the top hotel in the Las Cruces region. You will get a Contact, details direction, Web Link information, estimate user ratings, and also a direction link from your area. All information has been gathered from these hotel ‘, official page.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Poker room in El Paso offers safe, legal private card play

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For poker players in the Borderland who want a safe, legal place to play the game, House of Kings Card Club is the place to go. As the first legal poker room in El Paso, they are able to offer residents a chance to play the game that they love. […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Popular El Paso Spot Thrft Store Moves to New Location in Kern

Locally-owned Thrft Store has moved from its previous location in downtown El Paso. Thrift shopping has become popular as more people are looking to add to their wardrobes, without adding to wasteful consumption. Thrifting is a great way to find some new threads while keeping your carbon footprint down- nothing beats the thrill of finding an amazing item at a vintage or thrift store. There are plenty of amazing locally-owned thrift shops around El Paso you can support and one of the coolest out there is Thrft Store.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. opening first restaurant in Picacho Hills

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces business Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. is expanding with its first sit-down restaurant. Juan Morales and his daughter Mariah Baeza are turning the former Forghedaboutit Italian restaurant at 1338 Picacho Hills Dr. into a new eatery called Santa Fe Restaurant. "We...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Five of the Best Places to Get Homemade Flour Tortillas in El Paso

I already know what you're going to tell me; "Joanna, don't be a huevona and make the tortillas yourself!" Trust me, I know- nothing, and I mean nothing, compares to homemade tortillas. Making tortillas isn't hard, but it's definitely not my favorite thing to do. It's a labor of love and I definitely applaud those who make their own tortillas on a daily basis.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

