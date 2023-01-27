Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
Best Outdoor Places To Help You Relax & Unwind In El Paso
Life can be very stressful. Sometimes you have days where your personal life, work, money issues, etc, all pile up & it can be too much at times. When that happens, it's important to take a step back & breathe. Maybe the best thing is to get away for a while; but where do you go? Where's the best place to go to relax in El Paso?
El Pasoans Miss the Former DJ of the Himalaya Ride at Western Playland
Western Playland is gearing up to open up for another season and I have to admit, it's been awhile since I've been to the amusement park, I guess I haven't done a good job at eating my broccoli. If there's one thing from Western Playland that I think we can...
One of Arizona’s Unique Dessert Shops Will Soon Call El Paso Home
El Paso loves its sweet treats, which is why this Arizona sweet shop that's coming to El Paso's Eastside will be a perfect addition!. This Arizona dessert shop is a unique fusion of some of our favorite American and Mexican snacks, and soon, it'll be calling El Paso home!. As...
New Hip-Hop Themed Cookie Chain on El Paso’s West Side Does its Cookies ‘Thicc’
The gourmet cookie market has discovered El Paso and they’re coming for our waistline. Yet another fresh-baked cookie franchise has opened in our city, but I ain’t mad at them. I mean, who isn’t down with more dessert options? Especially when it’s warm, gooey cookies. Cookie...
Best Wings in El Paso for Super Bowl Sunday 2023
Super Bowl game meetups and hangs usually consist of a wide assortment of munchies, but the real MVPs are the chicken wings. And by wings, I mean the kind with the bone still in them, not the nuggets they call “boneless wings.”. Those aren’t wings; just like sliced chicken...
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
El Paso Ranks #1 City In Texas to Say ‘I Do’, Among Top 10 In the Nation
If you're planning a wedding and keeping your costs down is at the top of the list, there are few places better than El Paso to tie the knot in. According to a financial-services website, El Paso is the #1 city in Texas to get married. The finding was part of the recently released "2023’s Best Places to Get Married."
El Paso Shown in Popular Netflix Series “I Am A Killer”
Fans of true crime have probably seen the Netflix series called "I Am A Killer"; a show where murderers from all over the United States talk about their crimes/stories & the creators present the cases from the convicted & victims side. In December of last year, Season 4 came out...
NM Cannabis Dispensary’s Message to Texas: “Legalize Marijuana”
As we approach the one year mark since recreational marijuana became legal in the state of New Mexico, it's a great time to mention that marijuana is ILLEGAL medically, or recreationally, in the state of Texas. There are legal New Mexico dispensaries in Sunland Park, Anthony, Chaparral and Las Cruces...
KVIA
U.S. and Mexican Airline alliance may bring more flights to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- American airline Allegiant Air and Mexican airline Viva Aerobus are proposing an alliance between their services. El Paso's Director of Aviation Sam Rodriguez is looking for El Paso City Council's approval to send a letter of support to the Department of Transportation. Included in the...
Food Network names Hatch eatery as ‘Best BBQ in New Mexico’
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been wanting to treat your tastebuds to some barbecue, Food Network suggests you take a trip down to Hatch, New Mexico. The network recently came out with its take on the “Best Barbecue Joint in Every State” and named Sparky’s Burgers, Barbecue & Espresso the best in New Mexico. Teako […]
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Las Cruces
Are you searching for a entire list of hotel in the Las Cruces region? You’ll know on this post a details entire list of the top hotel in the Las Cruces region. You will get a Contact, details direction, Web Link information, estimate user ratings, and also a direction link from your area. All information has been gathered from these hotel ‘, official page.
Poker room in El Paso offers safe, legal private card play
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For poker players in the Borderland who want a safe, legal place to play the game, House of Kings Card Club is the place to go. As the first legal poker room in El Paso, they are able to offer residents a chance to play the game that they love. […]
Popular El Paso Spot Thrft Store Moves to New Location in Kern
Locally-owned Thrft Store has moved from its previous location in downtown El Paso. Thrift shopping has become popular as more people are looking to add to their wardrobes, without adding to wasteful consumption. Thrifting is a great way to find some new threads while keeping your carbon footprint down- nothing beats the thrill of finding an amazing item at a vintage or thrift store. There are plenty of amazing locally-owned thrift shops around El Paso you can support and one of the coolest out there is Thrft Store.
KFOX 14
Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. opening first restaurant in Picacho Hills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces business Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. is expanding with its first sit-down restaurant. Juan Morales and his daughter Mariah Baeza are turning the former Forghedaboutit Italian restaurant at 1338 Picacho Hills Dr. into a new eatery called Santa Fe Restaurant. "We...
Five of the Best Places to Get Homemade Flour Tortillas in El Paso
I already know what you're going to tell me; "Joanna, don't be a huevona and make the tortillas yourself!" Trust me, I know- nothing, and I mean nothing, compares to homemade tortillas. Making tortillas isn't hard, but it's definitely not my favorite thing to do. It's a labor of love and I definitely applaud those who make their own tortillas on a daily basis.
Ice storm causes flight cancelations for El Pasoans and major crash near Van Horn
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ice storms in most of Texas caused flight cancelations and delays along with accidents and road closures. “They just told me that it had been delayed by a couple of hours,” said Jan Thune from Las Cruces who was trying to get to Dallas. “We had a connection flight in […]
Officials: El Paso, West Texas seeing large surge of youth involved in violent felonies
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is seeing an increase in youths being involved in violent felonies, according to some new data. According to data from the Texas Juvenile Justice System, the state has seen a 10 percent increase in 2022 compared to 2021 in youths being referred to the juvenile system for violent […]
Paranormal Lovers Can Celebrate with Valentine in Haunted Las Cruces Jail
If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day date night idea that’s not the usual mushy-gushy dinner date, consider shaking it up and getting ghosted instead. But not in the rejected without closure kind of way. More like in the hold-your-honey-tight fright-night that's anything but cliché. Southwest...
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2