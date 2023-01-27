The Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) has relaunched a series of Global Information Dominance Experiments, known as GIDE, in partnership with the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). The experimentation team is comprised of U.S. military and civilian personnel from all service branches and multiple combatant commands, marking the first time the Department of Defense (DoD) has held a joint, globally integrated experiment of this level and scale enabled by data, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

