Kansas City, KS

Lee | Wrangler Outlet to open first Kansas City-area location at Legends

By Leslie Collins - Kansas City Business Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWvf1_0kTsqED000

Lee | Wrangler Outlet is opening its first location in Kansas and the Kansas City market.

The co-branded store plans a summer opening at Legends Outlets and will feature a wide range of apparel and accessories from both brands. It’s taking over a 3,993-square-foot space between Aerie and Levi’s Outlet Store.

Lee | Wrangler Outlet has seven other U.S. locations spread throughout North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Ohio and Florida, according to its website.

Kontoor Brands Inc., which owns Lee and Wrangler, also started rolling out co-branded stores in Europe last year to offer a “curated retail environment that brings to life the unique characteristics of each brand,” Kontoor said in a previous release .

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal .

KANSAS CITY, MO
